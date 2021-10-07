York Catholic girls' volleyball team now alone in first; plus other Thursday prep action

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

With an assist from their parochial-school rival, the York Catholic girls’ volleyball team is now alone in first place in York-Adams Division III.

The Irish rolled to a 25-11, 25-11, 25-15 triumph over visiting Bermudian Springs on Thursday evening to improve to 8-3 overall and 7-1 in the division.

Meanwhile, in Littlestown, a surging Delone Catholic team stormed back from a 2-0 hole for a 20-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-21, 15-11 victory.

That loss dropped Littlestown to 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the division. Delone, which has won eight straight after a 2-4 start, is now 10-4 overall and 7-2 in the division. Delone’s winning streak included a 3-0 victory over York Catholic on Sept. 30, which was the only Irish loss in the division.

Delone had lost to Littlestown and York Catholic during its slow start early in the season.

York Catholic, in the win over Bermudian, got eight kills from Adeline Phillips. Also for YC, Reese Beck had 12 assists and three digs, Avery Heist had seven kills and Lindsey Beck had 10 digs and five kills. Haley Andrus (seven digs) and Tori Murren (seven assists) paced Bermudian.

The Irish are No. 7 in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2-A state rankings.

Delone, in it wins over Littlestown, was led by Makenna Mummert (13 kills), Campbell Chronister (39 assists, 17 digs).

OTHER GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Spring Grove 3, Northeastern 0: At Spring Grove, the Rockets won the York-Adams Division I match, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18. Hailey Wolfe led the Rockets with 14 kills, three digs and three aces. Also for SG, Nevaeh Wolfe had eight kills and nine digs, Maddie Ruhland had 33 assists, five digs and three kills and Rylee Zedek had five digs and four kills. Spring Grove improved to 9-0 in the division and 12-0 overall.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Northeastern 2, Dover 1: At Dover, the Bobcats rallied from a surprising 1-0 halftime deficit to earn a York-Adams Division I victory. The first-place Bobcats improved to 12-2-1 overall and 10-0-1 in the division. Dover fell to 1-11 and 0-10. Jaysen Cook and Alex Beckley scored for Northeastern, while Holt Dallam had an assist.

Dallastown 4, Spring Grove 1: At Dallastown, the Wildcats improved to 12-1-1 overall and 9-1-1 in York-Adams Division I. Zander Leik led the Wildcats with two goals. Kaden Kashner and Codie Tempe each added one goal for Dallastown.

Central York 7, York High 0: At Central York, Joe Bevevino led the Panthers to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring two goals and adding two assists. Nate Kimball scored two goals, Hilton Tati had one goal and one assist, Holger Lozano and Ethan Firth each scored one goal and Brandon Maida, Logan Hicks, Manny Hatzanikolas and Robbie Brick had one assist apiece. Central improved to 8-1-2 in the division and 11-1-2 overall.

Biglerville 5, Fairfield 0: At Biglerville, Isiah Kuykendell led the Canners to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring one goal and adding one assist. Teammate Juan Garcia added two assists. Biglerville improved to 10-0 in the division and 13-0 overall. Fairfield fell to 8-2 in the division and 10-2 overall.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Eastern York 2, New Oxford 1: At New Oxford, Annelies Brenenborg led the Golden Knights to the York-Adams Division II road victory by scoring both goals. Abigail Zumbrum added one assist. For the Colonials, Wrena Wentz scored the lone goal. Eastern improved to 6-1-1 in the division and 10-3-1 overall.

Delone Catholic 6, Littlestown 0: At McSherrystown, Emily McCann and Amy Rupp each scored one goal and added one assist to lead the Squirettes to the York-Adams Division III victory.

FIELD HOCKEY

New Oxford 13, Dover 1: At New Oxford, Emily Kraus led the Colonials to the York-Adams Division II victory by scoring four goals. Madison Cohee scored two goals and Ally Mathis scored one goal and added one assist. For the Eagles, Kaylee Polizzotto scored the lone goal. New Oxford improved to 6-5 in the division and 8-6 overall.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.