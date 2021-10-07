PREP NOTES: Delone hires coach, area teams help charity, district team tennis pairings set

STEVE HEISER

A familiar face in the Delone Catholic community has been hired as the Squires’ new head varsity baseball coach.

The school has announced that Jim Smith has been selected as the 16th varsity baseball coach in school history.

“We are thrilled to have Coach Smith leading the Delone Catholic baseball program,” Delone athletic director Tim Bonitz said in a news release. “He has been a big part of the program’s on-field success since his time as a student[1]athlete. More importantly, he has had a great relationship with student-athletes over the years, and he takes great pride in preparing them for life off the field.”

Smith is a 1982 Delone grad and was the 1982 recipient of the school’s J.T. Flaherty Award, presented to a student-athlete in good academic standing, with an excellent disciplinary record, and who lettered in at least one sport, but preferably two or more. Smith was a letter winner in football, wrestling and baseball.

Since 2008, he has been both a varsity assistant coach and/or head junior varsity coach. During his 14-year tenure with the program, which spans the last three head coaches, the Squires have won seven York-Adams Division IV championships. They have also reached the District 3 playoffs 10 times, winning the program’s first District 3 championship in 2013, and qualified for the PIAA playoffs twice.

Smith has helped to prepare members of the baseball program for success at the next level. Numerous Squires during his tenure have gone on to play in college, including his son, Brett Smith, a 2013 Delone grad who graduated as Bucknell University’s all-time leader in games played, at bats and hits, among numerous other awards.

Smith has also coached the junior high football team at Delone Catholic since 2008.

Smith and his wife, Patty, also a 1982 Delone Catholic graduate, have also volunteered to the school’s athletic association over the past several decades.

Smith takes the helm of a Squires program that finished the 2021 season at 11-9, marking its first winning season since 2015. The team’s 9-6 league record was good for second in York-Adams Division IV. The Squires reached the District 3 playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Smith takes over for Dave Neumayer

OTHER PREP NOTES

Local field hockey teams join fight for mental health awareness: The Eastern York field hockey program will play host to West York at 4:15 p.m. Friday for a mental health awareness game.

Both teams have joined forces this season for the charitable project. The teams have sold T-shirts and will collect donations during the contest at Eastern. The proceeds will go to Bartz Brigade/The Trent Bartz Foundation to support the education, prevention and awareness of suicide, with a focus on adolescents, young adults and those serving in the military. Trent Bartz was an Eastern graduate.

Each year, the Eastern York field hockey program looks to support and raise funds for a charity or foundation with a presence in the York area.

Four York-Adams girls’ tennis teams make district playoffs: Four teams from the York-Adams League have earned berths in the District 3 girls’ tennis playoffs.

Division I champion Dallastown and New Oxford made the Class 3-A field, while Kennard-Dale and West York earned 2-A berths.

In 3-A, Dallastown (13-2) is seeded fifth and will face fourth-seeded Elizabethtown (13-0) at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Hershey Racquet Club. New Oxford (15-1) has earned the No. 7 seed and will take on No. 2 seed Hershey (15-0) at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at RCW Athletic Club in Lancaster.

In 2-A, Kennard-Dale (10-1) grabbed the No. 4 seed and will take on No. 5 seed Lancaster Country Day (11-3) at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at RCW. That same day at noon at RCW, No. 7 seed West York (11-4) meets No. 2 seed Trinity (15-1).

