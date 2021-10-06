Dallastown blanks Central York in D-I showdown; other Wednesday field hockey results

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Dallastown earned a 2-0 field hockey triumph over Central York on Wednesday.

The two teams are now tied for first place in York-Adams Division I at 9-1.

The Wildcats' win avenged a 2-1 loss to the Panthers on Sept. 27.

EMIGSVILLE — Dallastown field hockey coach Emily Taylor preaches to her players that they need to take things one game at a time.

For most of the year, that motto rings true with the Wildcats.

When a match vs. rival Central York starts to draw closer, however, the players' anticipation exists, even if they may not vocalize it.

After falling at home to the Panthers in their previous York-Adams Division I showdown this season, the Wildcats were clearly ready to play when the rematch came Wednesday evening at Central York.

Controlling play for much of the first half, the visitors took advantage of a penalty corner early in the second period to gain the lead on a goal by Annabella Fimmano.

Fimmano struck again on a tip play off another corner in the third period.

That was more than enough for Dallastown to secure a 2-0 triumph.

The two teams are now tied for the D-I lead at 9-1.

“We knew that we had to come in here and score first,” Taylor said. “Because when they score first, they become even more aggressive. So we knew that when we were in the circle that we had to score. There was no other option.”

Fimmano finds a gap: Taylor was especially pleased with the play of Fimmano, who Taylor uses in a variety of ways all over the field. Fimmano identified a gap in CY’s goal protection during corners that she was able to take advantage of on both tallies.

“I noticed that their goalie pushes up really far and leaves one side open,” Fimmano said. “And that’s pretty much how we were able to score both goals.”

Both goals developed in similar fashion. Sarah Beck was able to get the ball toward the side that the goalie left open. The second marker only required Fimmano to tip Beck’s attempt to sneak it into the cage.

Coming up big on such a huge night was something that Fimmano didn’t really expect. Before some help from Taylor, Fimmano wasn’t even sure how many other goals she scored this season.

“Is it just one?” she asked Taylor, who responded that it was “at least” six now.

“That’s what I love about her,” Taylor added. “She doesn’t even know.”

Regardless, it was a nice way to gain a bit of additional belief in Fimmano’s game.

“It definitely helped with my confidence,” she said.

Whitehead doesn't play: While the Wildcats were happy to earn the victory, there was some luster lost due to the fact that the Panthers were without the services of senior standout Victoria Whitehead.

The Temple-bound speedster wasn’t injured, although coach Lori Livingston declined to elaborate on the cause of Whitehead’s absence.

“It was tough to play a freshman and a sophomore up front instead of Victoria,” Livingston said. “But (Dallastown) played better than us. They passed the ball nicely and we didn’t defend well on the corners.”

A tie for the division title is not guaranteed for the Panthers and the Wildcats. Each team has a big showdown next week with Division II power Susquehannock, who Livingston said is “really good”.

“We play (Susquehannock) Tuesday and I think (Dallastown) plays them Thursday,” Livingston said. “So, it will probably come down to that.”

Crossover games between D-I and D-II teams count in the standings for both divisions. Dallastown improved to 10-5 overall, while Central fell to 10-4-1.

OTHER FIELD HOCKEY

Red Lion 2, Spring Grove 0: At Red Lion, the Lions received one goal apiece from Julia Turosinski and Jenna Derouaux to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. Hannah Downs and Grace Lehr each picked up one assist. The Lions defense held the Rockets to one shot on goal. Red Lion improved to 5-4-1 in the division and 7-5-1 overall. Spring Grove fell to 5-7 overall and 3-7 in the division.

Susquehannock 5, New Oxford 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors clinched the York-Adams Division II outright crown with the win. Susquehannock improved to 12-2 overall and 10-0 in the division.

York Suburban 3, Delone Catholic 0: At McSherrystown, the Trojans received one goal apiece from Emma Krauss, Carly Bowen and Olivia Gibson to capture the nondivisional victory.

Bermudian Springs 8, Hanover 1: At Hanover, Melanie Beall scored four goals and assisted on three others to lead the Eagles. Ella Benzel added three assists, while Taylor Botterbusch contributed two goals. Bermudian has won 11 straight and improved to 12-2 overall and 8-1 in York-Adams Division IV.

Biglerville 4, Fairfield 0: At Fairfield, Natalie Showalker led the Canners to the York-Adams Division IV victory by scoring two goals. Biglerville improved to 8-2 in the division and 10-3 overall.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.