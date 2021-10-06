Wednesday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Wednesday, Oct. 6. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4 p.m.
Biglerville at Fairfield, 4:15p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Dover, 6 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
West York at Gettysburg, 7:15 p.m.
York Tech at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Dallastown at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Hanover at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.
Dover at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.
York High at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Spring Grove at York High, 4 p.m.
Northern York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
York College at Albright, 7 p.m.
Penn State Brandywine at Penn State York, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Salisbury at York College, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
Rowan at York College, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC LEAGUE
West Virginia at York, 6:30 p.m.