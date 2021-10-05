York-Adams boys' soccer leaders get defensive, notch shutouts; other Tuesday prep results

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Some stellar defensive efforts helped the York-Adams League boys’ soccer leaders capture shutout victories on Tuesday.

Northeastern blanked Red Lion 1-0 to improve to 9-0-1 in Division I and 11-2-1 overall.

Susquehannock downed West York 3-0, moving to 8-1-1 in Division II and 9-1-2 overall.

Biglerville, meanwhile, also earned a 3-0 victory over York Catholic, and now stand at 13-0 overall and 9-0 in Division III. The Canners are the only unbeaten, united team in the league. They are also No. 1 in the latest District 3 Class 2-A power ratings.

At Red Lion, Holt Dallam found the back of the net at the 19:42 mark of the first half to give the Bobcats an early lead they wound not relinquish. Teammate Logan Thomas added the assist on the lone goal. For the Lions, Michael Wilburn made 10 saves in goal. The Bobcats defense held the Lions to three shots on goal.

At Glen Rock, Jake Wetzel led the Warriors by scoring two goals and adding one assist. Abass Ndiaye scored one goal and added one assist, while Gabe Glanz picked up one assist. For the Bulldogs, Ethan Smyser made 11 stops in goal.

At Biglerville, Isiah Kuykendall led the Canners by scoring two goals. Teammate Jesus Salazar Ruelas also scored one goal. For the Irish, John Forjan made 11 saves.

OTHER BOYS’ SOCCER

Central York 3, South Western 1: At Central, all the scoring happened in the first half. Tyler Mummert, Holger Lozano and Hilton Tati scored the Central goals. Lozano and Ethan Firth had assists. Kyle Snyder scored on a penalty kick for South Western. Central improved to 10-1-2 overall and 7-1-2 in York-Adams Division I.

Dallastown 1, Dover 0: At Dallastown, on senior night, the Wildcats won to improve to 11-1-1 overall. Zander Leik had the game's only goal. Dallastown is 8-1-1 in York-Adams Division I.

Fairfield 4, Littlestown 0: At Fairfield, Nate Snyder had two goals and two assists to reach the 100-point mark for his career. Fairfield is 10-1 overall and 8-1 in York-Adams Division II. Littlestown is 8-4-1 and 3-4-1.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Eastern York 0, Gettysburg 0 (2-OT): At Wrightsville, two of the top teams in York-Adams Division II settled for a scoreless draw through regulation and two overtime periods. Gettysburg (8-2-2 overall) suffered its first divisional blemish and fell to 7-0-1. Eastern is 9-3-1 overall and 5-1-1 in D-II.

York Catholic 8, Biglerville 6: At York, Sydney Mentzer had four goals and an assist and Katie Bullen scored three goals to lead the Irish. YC improved to 9-5 overall and 6-4 in York-Adams Division III.

Central York 3, South Western 0: At Hanover, the Panthers registered a shutout to improve to 10-3-1 overall and 9-1-1 in York-Adams Division I.

Dallastown 2, Dover 1: At Dover, the Wildcats improved to 11-2-1 overall and 10-1-1 in York-Adams Division I.

Susquehannock 2, West York 1: At Glen Rock, the Warriors moved to 8-3 overall and 8-1 in York-Adams Division I. West York fell to 6-5 and 4-4.

Bermudian Springs 4, Delone Catholic 2: At McSherrystown, Amelia Peters and Jamylett Lau led the Eagles to the York-Adams Division III victory by each scoring two goals. Teammate Bailey Oehmig added two assists. For the Squirettes, Fina Mochi scored one goal and added one assist. Bermudian improved 8-0 in the division and 10-2 overall.

BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Suburban remains undefeated, O’Brien wins in 15:58: At Gettysburg, York Suburban captured first in the team competition by defeating Susquehannock (26-30), Northeastern (17-44) and Gettysburg (20-35) to move to 16-0. Cole Adams, Grant Kern and Shea Walsh took second, third and fourth, respectively. The York County Warriors took second by defeating Gettysburg (25-31) and Northeastern (18-44). Susquehannock’s Matthew O'Brien was first in a blazing 15:58. Teammate Nathaniel Coggins took fifth. The Adams County Warriors took third place by defeating Northeastern (18-43).

Henry leads Panthers: At Spring Grove, Christian Henry took first in 16:45 to lead Central York to victories over Spring Grove (15-50), West York (15-50), Delone Catholic (15-50) and Eastern York (15-50). Central improved to 14-3 overall. Eli Eisenberger, Tyler Billet, Zachary Sowers and Sean Baxter took second through fifth for the Panthers. The Squires took second by defeating West York (26-31), Eastern (25-34) and Spring Grove (24-33). The Bulldogs came in third by defeating Spring Grove (22-33) and Eastern (25-30). The Rockets took fourth by defeating Eastern York (27-28).

Driscoll is top finisher, Dallastown goes 3-0: At Fairfield, Dallastown improved to 12-2 overall by defeating Fairfield (16-43), York Catholic (27-28) and Red Lion (26-29). Jacob Rager led the Wildcats by taking third, while Jackson Gutekunst finished fifth. The Irish came in second by defeating Red Lion (25-32) and Fairfield (17-46). Moseley Driscoll led the Irish by winning the race in 17:24. The Lions came in third by defeating Fairfield (19-41). River Van Wicklen was second for the Lions, while teammate Parker Keiser took fourth.

Quinan leads way for K-D: At Dover, Garrett Quinan led Kennard-Dale to victories over Dover, Littlestown and Biglerville by taking first in 17:59. Teammate Dylan Cunningham took second. Dover was second at 2-1, followed by Littlestown (1-2) and Biglerville (0-3). Caleb Hogan led the Eagles by taking third, while teammate Camdyn Buohl took fifth. Littlestown’s Peyton Small was fourth.

Mustangs excel: At York Township Community Park, the Mustangs had four of the top five individual finishers: Shernel Singh (first in 16:33), Shernan Singh (second), Evan Freil (fourth) and Austin Tyler (fifth). Hanover’s Matt Nawn was third. South Western finished 4-0 as a team, beating York Tech (15-50), New Oxford (15-48), Hanover (15-50) and Bermudian Springs (15-49). New Oxford was 3-1, beating Hanover (15-50), York Tech (15-48) and Bermudian Springs (22-33). Bermudian was 2-2, beating York Tech (15-44) and Hanover (15-50). Tech was 1-3, topping Hanover (15-50).

GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Bobcats capture first: At Gettysburg, Northeastern took first by defeating York Suburban (24-33), Gettysburg (23-33) and Susquehannock (24-33). Marissa Pritchett led the Bobcats by taking third, while Bella Treglia took fourth. The Trojans took second by defeating Gettysburg (27-28) and Susquehannock (27-28). Sarah Stark was second for the Trojans. The Adams County Warriors defeated Susquehannock (26-29), led by a fifth-place finish from Lily Arnold. Susquehannock Nicole Dauberman was first individually in 18:55.

Green powers Panthers: At Spring Grove, Hayley Green took first in 20:23 to lead Central York (now 14-3) over Spring Grove (18-50), West York (15-42), Delone Catholic (18-43) and Eastern York (18-41). Teammate Ashley Main took second. The Bulldogs took second by defeating Eastern (24-33), Delone (21-36) and Spring Grove (20-50). The Golden Knights came in third by defeating Spring Grove (23-50) and Delone (24-31). Eastern’s Leah Flinchbaugh took fourth. The Squirettes came in fourth by defeating Spring Grove (26-50). Samantha Smith was fifth for the Squirettes. Spring Grove’s Charlee Kurtz took third.

Tolerico sparks unbeaten Wildcats: At Fairfield, Dallastown improved to 14-0 overall, led by Lydia Tolerico, who took first in 20:38, leading the Wildcats over York Catholic (21-38), Red Lion (23-32) and Fairfield (15-50). Mae Treml took third for Dallastown, while Alexis Federline was fifth. The Lions came in second by defeating York Catholic (23-36) and Fairfield (15-50). Sophia Breschi led the Lions by taking second. The Irish came in third by defeating Fairfield (15-50). Madeline Murphy took fourth for the Irish.

Hammond, Rams shine: At Dover, Angelina Hammond led Kennard-Dale to victories over Littlestown, Biglerville and Dover by taking first in 21:31. Teammate Charlotte Crowl took third. Dover was second at 2-1. Biglerville and Littlestown were each 0-2. Dover’s Summer Hogan was second, while teammate Emily Skelly took fourth. Littlestown’s Abigail Riedel was fifth.

South Western goes 3-0: At York Township Community Park, South Western earned 15-50 wins over York Tech and Hanover, and edged New Oxford, 26-31, to go 3-0 on the day. New Oxford also earned 15-50 wins over Tech and Hanover to finish 2-1. South Western’s Paige Watson finished first in 21:20, followed by New Oxford’s Sydeny Kint and Katelyn Dicken. South Western’s Elise Leonard and Katerina Kucabaugh were fourth and fifth, respectively.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Spring Grove 3, Dallastown 0: At Dallastown, the Rockets won the York-Adams Division I match, 25-11, 25-15, 25-14. Hailey Wolfe led the Rockets with 11 kills and three digs. Also for Spring Grove, Nevaeh Wolfe had nine kills and eight digs, Mylie Ormond had six blocks and four kills and Maddie Ruhland had 24 assists, nine digs and four aces. Spring Grove improved to 8-0 in the division and 11-0 overall.

New Oxford 3, Susquehannock 0: At New Oxford, the Colonials triumphed, 25-7, 25-21, 25-20. New Oxford was led by MacKenzie Adams (nine kills), Riley Dodrer (seven kills), Riley Strausbaugh (nine digs) and Devyn Kelley (23 assists).

Littlestown 3, Hanover 1: At Hanover, the Thunderbolts won the York-Adams Division III match, 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-14. Carli Thayer led the Thunderbolts with 28 assists, four aces, three kills and three digs. Also for Littlestown, Makayla Orwig had eight kills and three digs and Maddie Dunbar seven kills and four aces. Littlestown is 6-1 in the division and 7-3 overall.

Delone Catholic 3, York Tech 0: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes won the York-Adams Division III match, 25-15, 25-14, 25-17). Denae Bello led the home team with seven kills and seven digs. Teammates Meredith Wilson and Kaitlyn Schwartz each had four kills. Delone improved to 6-2 in the division and 9-4 overall.

FIELD HOCKEY

Fairfield 2, Delone Catholic 1: At Fairfield, Madison Cromwell and Alyssa France each scored one goal to lead the Green Knights to the York-Adams Division IV victory. For the Squirettes, Sabrina Herriett scored the lone goal.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.