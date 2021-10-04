No. 1 Spring Grove girls' volleyball team keeps rolling; other Monday high school results

STEVE HEISER

The Spring Grove girls’ volleyball team is unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 3-A.

Monday night, however, the Rockets figured to get a real challenge when they went on the road for a nonleague affair vs. a strong West York outfit.

Spring Grove, however, had other ideas, rolling to a 25-19, 25-13, 25-13 victory.

The Rockets are now 10-0 overall and their No. 1 Class 3-A ranking by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association seems secure.

West York fell to 12-2, with the Bulldogs’ only other loss coming to a York Suburban team which is slotted at No. 2 in the 3-A state rankings behind Spring Grove.

Hailey Wolfe led the Rockets with 14 kills and six digs, while Maddie Ruhland added 29 assists and six digs. Nevaeh Wolfe contributed eight kills, four digs and three aces, while McKenzie Boyer had seven kills.

OTHER GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Central York 3, Manheim Township 0: At Central York, the Panthers won the nonleague match, 25-20, 25-14, 25-20). Tehya Shaw led the Panthers with 10 kills, four digs and three blocks. Also for Central, Leah Davies had nine kills and six digs, Karli Bacha had 16 digs and Brynn Weigle had seven digs and six kills. Central improved to 7-1 overall. Manheim Township is 4-4.

Elizabethtown 3, South Western 1: At Elizabethtown, South Western couldn't hold an early lead, falling 17-25, 25-15. 25-17, 25-23 in a nonleague contest. The Mustangs were led by Kirby Meyer (29 digs), Sara Nicholl (19 kills) and Emma Baney (36 assists). South Western fell to 6-3. Elizabethtown is 9-0.

Littlestown 3, Gettysburg 0: At Gettysburg, the Thunderbolts won the nondivisional match, 25-15, 25-17, 25-14. Makayla Orwig led the Thunderbolts with eight kills. Carli Thayer had 25 assists and eight digs, while Ellie Staub had six kills. Littlestown improved to 7-2 overall.

West Perry 3, Bermudian Springs 2: At York Springs, the Mustangs won the nonleague match, 25-23, 12-25, 26-24, 14-25, 15-13. Tori Murren led the Eagles with 10 kills and 16 digs. Teammate Emma Hartman had seven aces.

FIELD HOCKEY

Central York 5, Northeastern 0: At Central York, Grace Harrold and Amber Vega led the Panthers to the York-Adams Division I victory by each scoring two goals and adding one assist. Emily Myers also scored one goal. The Panthers held the Bobcats to zero shots on goal. For the Bobcats, Casey Perry made 20 saves in goal. Central improved to 9-0 in the division and 10-3-1 overall.

Susquehannock 2, South Western 0: At Hanover, the surging Susquehannock Warriors captured a sixth consecutive victory to improve to 11-2 overall. Susquehannock leads York-Adams Division II at 9-0. South Western fell to 4-5 in D-II and 5-6 overall.

York Suburban 3, Dover 0: At Dover, the Eagles got goals from Paula Sigley, Emma Krauss and Laken Kinard. Emily Bramble and Kinard had assists.

Hanover 7, Delone Catholic 1: At Hanover, Emily Leonard (two goals), Lily Moorhead (two goals) and Peyton Conover (goal, assist) led Hanover to the win.

Bermudian Springs 3, Fairfield 1: At York Springs, Maya Kemper had a goal and an assist to lead the Eagles. Bermudian has won 10 straight matches and improved to 11-2 overall. The Eagles lead York-Adams Division IV at 7-1.

Biglerville 3, Camp Hill 2: At Camp Hill, Isabelle Allen had two goals and an assist to lead the Canners, who improved to 9-3 overall with the nonleague win.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

West York 5, Bermudian Springs 0: At West York, the Bulldogs received straight-set singles victories from Alisa Steele, Lexi Sanderson and Charlotte Whitesel to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. In doubles, Lizzy Agravante and Alexa Stackhouse won the No. 1 match, while Ella Mikula and Mari Santos won the No. 2 match. For the season, Steele went undefeated in Division II singles play, while Stackhouse and Agravante went undefeated for the regular season in doubles. West York finished divisional play at 7-2 and improved to 11-4 overall.

York Catholic 4, Hanover 1: At York, the Irish got straight-set singles wins from Carina Roberts and Kat Kierkegaard, as well as straight-set doubles wins from Ali Barta/Ashlyn Mulligan and Willow Sepan/Ella Mayer.

Harrisburg Academy 3, Littlestown 1: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts received a straight-set singles victory from Florence Greiner in the losing effort.

