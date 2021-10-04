Latest state football rankings feature change at top in 6-A; one local team still ranked

STEVE HEISER

There’s a new No. 1 team in the PIAA’s top classification in this week’s state high school football rankings from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

In Class 6-A, St. Joseph’s Prep (2-2) lost its No. 1 perch after losing to La Salle College (6-0), 28-21, in a Philadelphia Catholic League game.

Prep had been No. 1, while La Salle was No. 2. After the La Salle victory, the two teams flipped spots, with La Salle taking over the No. 1 slot and Prep moving down to No. 2.

Central York (6-0) remained at No. 3 in 6-A. The Panthers are the only team from the York-Adams League to earn a top-five state ranking.

Prep has won three consecutive PIAA Class 6-A titles and four in the last five years. In last year’s 6-A state final, Prep beat Central.

The other No. 1 teams remained unchanged: Gov. Mifflin (5-0 in 5-A), Belle Vernon (5-0 in 4-A), Central Valley (6-0 in 3-A), Southern Columbia (5-1 in 2-A) and Steel-High (6-0 in 1-A).

Southern Columbia retained its No. 1 ranking despite suffering a 41-21 loss to Wyomissing last week. Wyomissing (6-0) remained at No. 3 in 3-A. The Spartans ended the nation's longest active high school football win streak at 65 and Southern Columbia's 93-game regular-season win streak

District 3 still has five state-ranked teams: Central York, Gov. Mifflin, Bishop McDevitt (4-1), Wyomissing and Steel-High. McDevitt is No. 3 in 4-A.

STATE RANKINGS

MIKE WHITE

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

CLASS 6-A

1. La Salle College 6-0

2. St. Joseph's Prep 2-2

3. Central York 4-0

4. Central Catholic 5-1

5. North Penn 6-0

CLASS 5-A

1. Governor Mifflin 5-0

2. Imhotep Charter 4-1

3. Moon 6-0

4. Cathedral Prep 5-1

5. West Chester Rustin 4-1

CLASS 4-A

1. Belle Vernon 5-0

2. Thomas Jefferson 3-1

3. Bishop McDevitt 4-1

4. Jersey Shore 6-0

5. Valley View 6-0

CLASS 3-A

1. Central Valley 6-0

2. North Schuylkill 6-0

3. Wyomissing 6-0

4. Neumann-Goretti 5-1

5. Scranton Prep 5-0

CLASS 2-A

1. Southern Columbia 5-1

2. Farrell 4-0

3. Sto-Rox 5-0

4. Wilmington 4-1

5. Bellwood-Antis 6-0

CLASS 1-A

1. Steelton-Highspire 6-0

2. Old Forge 5-0

3. Muncy 5-1

4. Canton 6-0

5. Clairton 3-2