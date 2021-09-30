Northeastern boys' soccer team now alone in first in D-I; other Thursday prep action

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Northeastern boys’ soccer team is now alone in first place in York-Adams Division I.

The Bobcats went on the road on Thursday night and captured a 2-0 victory over rival Central York.

Northeastern has now won seven consecutive games and improved to 9-2-1 overall and 7-0-1 in the division.

Central, meanwhile, saw its eight-game winning streak snapped and fell to 9-1-1 overall and 6-1-1 in the division.

The Bobcats scored once in each half on goals by Brian Warcholak and Logan Thomas. Will Gerber and Gavin Meador had assists.

Central had a 14-10 edge in shots and a 7-2 edge in corners.

This was the second meeting of the season between the two teams. They battled to a 1-1 tie in Manchester on Sept. 9.

OTHER BOYS’ SOCCER

Dallastown 1, South Western 0: At Hanover, Kaden Kashner’s goal was the only score of the York-Adams Division I match. The Wildcats have won eight straight and improved to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the division. South Western fell to 4-4-1 overall and in the division.

West York 3, Eastern York 0: At West York, Terry Addey scored twice and Jeremy Hitz added the other goal for the Bulldogs.

Fairfield 4, Hanover 0: At Fairfield, Chazden Kline led the Green Nights to the York-Adams Division III victory by picking up three assists. Teammate Nate Snyder scored two goals. Fairfield improved to 6-1 in the division and 8-1 overall.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Eastern York 3, West York 0: At Wrightsville, Annalise Brennenborg scored two goals and Sophia Huff added one for Eastern York, which improved to 9-3 overall and 5-2 in York-Adams Division II. West York fell to 6-4 and 4-3. Eastern avenged a 4-3 loss to West York earlier in the season.

Gettysburg 1, Chambersburg 1: At Gettysburg, Liv Colgan had the Warriors’ only score in the nonleague contest. Gettysburg is 7-2-1 and Chambersburg is 5-5-1.

Dallastown 3, South Western 1: At Dallastown, the Wildcats captured the York-Adams Division I match to improve to 9-2-1 overall and 8-1-1 in the division.

Northeastern 0, Central York 0: At Manchester, the two York-Adams Division I powers couldn’t find the back of the net through regulation and two overtime periods. Central is now 8-3-1 overall and 8-1-1 in the division. Northeastern is 8-3-2 and 5-2-2.

Susquehannock 6, New Oxford 2: At Glen Rock, the Warriors cruised to the York-Adams Division II triumph to improve to 6-3 overall and 6-1 in the division.

Biglerville 3, Delone Catholic 2: At McSherrystown, Abrielle Ponce (two goals) and Brylee Rogers (goal, assist) led Biglerville to the win. Maddie O’Brien (goal, assist) and Amy Rupp (goal) led Delone.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Susquehannock 3, West York 2: At Glen Rock, the Warriors clinched at least a tie for the York-Adams Division II crown. Susquehannock received straight-set singles victories from Ali Zapach and Angela Kontz. In doubles, Jae Messersmith and Annie Jackson combined to win the No. 2 doubles match for the Warriors. For the Bulldogs, Alisa Steele won the No. 1 singles match in straight sets, while Lizzy Agravante and Alexa Stackhouse won the No.1 doubles match. Susquehannock improved to 8-0 in the division and 13-3 overall. West York fell to 6-2 in the division and 10-4 overall. Susquehannock can clinch the outright D-II title with a win Friday at home vs. Littlestown, which is 1-11 overall.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

South Western 3, Dallastown 2: At Hanover, the Mustangs grabbed a 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-10 victory. The Mustangs were led by Kirby Meyer (42 digs), Alex Nice (10 digs), Sarah Nicholl (23 kills, five digs), Kya Rebert (23 kills, 18 digs), Katlyn Grempler (four kills, 13 digs) and Emma Baney (46 assists, six digs). South Western is 6-2 overall and 5-2 in York-Adams Division I.

Delone Catholic 3, York Catholic 0: At York Catholic, the Squirettes handed York Catholic its first York-Adams Division III loss, 25-17, 25-18, 25-14. Holly Neiderer led the visitors with nine kills and 13 digs. Makenna Mummert had eight kills for Delone, while Marissa Miller had seven kills. The Irish stat leaders were Adeline Phillips (11 kills, 13 digs), Lindsey Beck (19 assists) and Mia Citrone (13 digs).Delone improved to 5-2 in the division and 8-4 overall. The Squirettes have won six straight. York Catholic fell to 6-1 in the division 7-3 overall.

Central York 3, Red Lion 0: At Red Lion, the Panthers rebounded from their first loss of the season with a 25-13, 25-13, 27-25 York-Adams Division I triumph. Central was coming off a 3-2 loss to unbeaten Spring Grove. Central is 6-1 overall and in D-I.

York Suburban 3, New Oxford 0: At Suburban, the Trojans moved to 10-0 overall with the York-Adams Division II triumph. Suburban leads the division at 8-0. The Colonials fell to 5-4 and 5-3.Suburban was led by Eliana Rodgers (23 kills, 18 digs), Grace Hare (35 assists, 13 digs), Zoe Haines (16 kills), Anna Titter (12 digs) and Amanda Sargen (10 digs). The match scores were 25-19, 25-7, 30-28.

FIELD HOCKEY

Red Lion 5, Northeastern 0: At Red Lion, Hannah Downs led the Lions to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring two goals and adding two assists. Emily Barclay added two assists, while Anna Heilman, Jenna Derouaux and Julia Turosinkski each scored one goal. Jenna Hodgkinson and Grace Lehr each picked up one assist.

Bermudian 1, Biglerville 0: At Biglerville, Melanie Beall’s goal provided the game’s only scoring. Bermudian is 10-2 overall. Biglerville fell to 7-3.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.