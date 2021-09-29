Susquehannock earns pivotal boys' soccer victory; plus other Wednesday high school results

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

A strong first half helped the Susquehannock Warriors to a pivotal York-Adams Division II boys’ soccer victory on Wednesday afternoon.

The Warriors jumped out to a 3-1 halftime lead and held on for a 3-2 triumph at New Oxford.

The win allowed Susquehannock to avenge a 1-0 home loss to New Oxford on Sept. 9.

Susquehannock handed the Colonials their first divisional loss of the season. The Warriors are now 6-1-2 overall and 6-1-1 in D-II. New Oxford, with its second consecutive loss, dropped to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the division.

Fallou Cisse opened the scoring for Susquehannock with a penalty kick. New Oxford’s Ray Orozco tied the scored at 1-1, off an assist by Aden Garcia.

Susquehannock registered the next two scores to take a 3-1 lead at intermission. Cisse scored the second goal, off an assist from Carlos Dilts. Abass Ndiaye made it 3-1 off an assist from Cisse.

New Oxford’s Harvin Flowers scored the only goal of the second half.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Central York 5, South Western 0: At Central York, the Panthers received straight-set singles victories from Rachel Haupt, Audrey Stewart and Sarah Gao to win the York-Adams Division I match. In doubles, Jordan Haupt and Brianna Fan won the No. 1 match, while Anna Grechaniuk and Elie Fetters won the No. 2 match.

Spring Grove 4, Littlestown 1: At Spring Grove, the Rockets received singles victories from Emily Sentz and Edie Rumbaugh to help secure the nondivisional victory. In doubles for Spring Grove, McKayla Fetrow and Emily Hinson won the No. 1 match, while Reece Laughman and Bess Elliott won the No. 2 match. For the Thunderbolts, Lura Johnson won the No. 1 singles match.

New Oxford 5, Bermudian Springs 0: At New Oxford, the Colonials received straight-set singles victories from Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko to capture the nondivisional victory. New Oxford improved to 14-1 overall.

Biglerville 3, Dover 2: At Biglerville, the Canners received singles victories from Marianna Hartman, Klara Kirkgaard and Autumn Slaybaugh to earn the nondivisional victory. For the Eagles, Quinn Bubb and Lexi Wells won the No. 1 doubles match, while Bri Gilman and Henzi Myers won the No. 2 match.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.