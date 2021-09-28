Dominant Dallastown takes York-Adams golf crown; plus other Tuesday high school results

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York-Adams League Team Golf Championship was held Tuesday at Briarwood Golf Club.

Dallastown won the crown with a 280 total. Four of the Wildcats shot 71 or lower.

Dallastown's Bobby Nicholson had the low individual score with a 3-under-par 69.

The Dallastown High School golf team put on a dominant performance on Tuesday afternoon at Briarwood Golf Club.

The Wildcats had four players shoot 71 or lower en route to winning the York-Adams League Team Golf Championship by 23 shots over second-place Susquehannock.

Dallastown golfers posted the four best scores of the day: a 69 by Bobby Nicholson, 70s by Lane Krosse and Reed Krosse and a 71 by Makensy Knaub. All of those golfers were under par at the par-72 Briarwood layout.

More:Dover High grad wins two York County club titles during strong five-week golf stretch

By beating Division II champion Susquehannock, the Division I champion Wildcats earned the league’s Class 3-A berth in the upcoming District 3 3-A Team Tournament.

Delone Catholic finished third as a team at 341, followed by York Catholic at 345. By beating the Irish, the Squires took the league’s 2-A berth in district 2-A team tournament. Delone and York Catholic had shared the York-Adams Division III regular-season crown.

In all, nine golfers broke 80 on Monday, including Susquehannock’s Sam Elsen (73), Susquehannock’s Lucas Reck (75), Susquehannock’s Ryan Thomas (75), Delone Catholic’s Bryson Kopp (77) and Dallastown’s Taylor Hicks (79).

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

The York-Adams League Individual Golf Championships are set for Thursday at Briarwood with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. Knaub is the two-time defending champion in the girls’ event.

BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Perry leads Bobcats to first-place finish: At Manchester, Cole Perry's first-place finish in 18 minutes, 28 seconds led the Northeastern Bobcats to victories over Spring Grove (18-43), Kennard-Dale (25-32), Fairfield (22-35) and Bermudian Springs (18-44). Teammate Griffen Riedler took fourth. The Rams took second by defeating Fairfield (23-34), Spring Grove (19-40) and Bermudian (19-40). Dylan Cunningham led the Rams by taking second, while teammate Garrett Quinan was third. The top three individual finishers all posted the same time of 18:28. The Green Knights came in third by defeating Spring Grove (22-33) and Bermudian (22-33). Gabe Shubring led the Green Knights by taking fifth. The Rockets came in fourth by defeating Bermudian (27-28).

Walsh helps Trojans stay unbeaten: At Rudy Park, Shea Walsh took first in 6:44 to lead unbeaten York Suburban to team victories over Dover (17-38), Central York (23-36), Red Lion (21-36) and New Oxford (16-39). Grant Kern took second for Suburban (now 13-0 overall), while Cole Adams took third. The Panthers took second by defeating Dover (15-50), Red Lion (20-42) and New Oxford (15-50). The Lions took third by defeating New Oxford (18-37) and Dover (20-35). River Van Wicklen led the Lions by taking fourth. The Eagles came in fourth by defeating New Oxford (27-28).

Singh shines for Mustangs: At Littlestown, Shernel Singh took first in a time of 17:23 to lead South Western to team victories over Littlestown (16-46), Delone Catholic (15-47) and York Catholic (20-36). Also for South Western, Shernan Singh took second, Evan Freil took fourth and Ben Bouselli took fifth. The Irish came in second by defeating Delone (17-42) and Littlestown (18-45). Moseley Driscoll was third for YC. The Squires came in third by defeating Littlestown (20-41).

O'Brien first for Susquehannock: At Glen Rock, Matt O'Brien led Susquehannock to team victories over Biglerville (15-50) and West York (15-50) by taking first in 17:02. Nathaniel Coggins, Ian Rosul, Darian Byrd and Andrew Hetzer took second through fifth, respectively, for the Warriors, who are now 13-1 overall. The Bulldogs took second by defeating Biglerville (16-46).

GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Treglia powers Northeastern to four victories: At Manchester, Bella Treglia's first-place finish in 21:19 led the Northeastern Bobcats to team victories over Spring Grove (18-45), Bermudian Springs (15-50), Fairfield (15-50) and Kennard-Dale (17-44). Marissa Pritchett took second for Northeastern and Hannah Herr was fourth. The Rams took second in the team competition by defeating Spring Grove (21-34), Fairfield (15-50) and Bermudian (15-50). Angelina Hammond led the Rams by taking fifth. The Rockets took third by defeating Fairfield (15-50) and Bermudian (15-50). Charlee Kurtz led the Rockets with a third-place finish. The Eagles and Green Knights both forfeited against each other.

Breschi sparks Lions to team victories: At Rudy Park, Sophia Breschi took first in 20:21 to lead Red Lion (12-2 overall) to team victories over Dover (19-44), York Suburban (26-29), Central York (21-36) and New Oxford (17-46). Teammate Grace Kauffman took fifth. The Trojans came in second by defeating Central York (23-33), Dover (19-42) and New Oxford (20-39). Sarah Stark led the Trojans by taking third. The Panthers came in third by defeating New Oxford (17-44) and Dover (20-39). Hayley Green led the Panthers with a second-place finish. The Colonials came in fourth by defeating Dover (26-29). Individually for Dover, Summer Hogan took fourth.

Watson excels for South Western: At Littlestown, Paige Watson took first in 21:06 to lead South Western to team victories over Littlestown (15-50), Delone Catholic (25-34) and York Catholic (27-32). The Irish took second by defeating Littlestown (15-50) and Delone (26-29). Madeline Murphy was second for the Irish, while teammate Gabbie Tully took fourth. The Squirettes took third by defeating Littlestown (15-50). Samantha Smith was third for Delone, while Annabelle Biggins was fifth.

Dauberman leads Warriors: At Glen Rock, Nicole Dauberman led the Warriors to team victories over Biglerville (15-50) and West York (15-47) by taking first in 20:32. Taking second through fifth, respectively, for Susquehannock (now 12-2 overall) were Sabreena Fahringer, Abigail Fisher, Julia Polaski and Kylie Martin. The Bulldogs took second by defeating Biglerville (15-50).

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Susquehannock 5, York Catholic 0: At Penn State York, the Warriors received straight-set singles victories from Peyton Joines, Ali Zapach and Angela Koontz to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. In doubles, Aneesha Kandala and Georgie Snyder combined to win the No. 1 match, while Jae Messersmith and Anne Jackson combined to win the No. 2 match. Susquehannock improved to 7-0 in the division and 10-3 overall. York Catholic finished divisional play at 5-4 and is 6-6 overall.

West York 5, York Country Day 0: At West York, the Bulldogs received straight-set singles victories from Alisa Steele, Lexi Sanderson and Charlotte Whitesel to capture the nonleague victory. In doubles, Lizzy Agravante and Alexa Stackhouse won the No. 1 match, while Ella Mikula and Mari Santos won the No. 2 match. West York is now 10-3. overall.

Delone Catholic 3, Gettysburg 2: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes received singles victories from Ella Knox and Gabby Erdman to grab the York-Adams Division II victory. For the Warriors, Kim Heinzelmann won a singles match. Delone improved to 6-2 in the division and 6-3 overall.

Red Lion 5, York Suburban 0: At Suburban, the Lions blanked the Trojans to improve to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in York-Adams Division I.

GIRLS' SOCCER

York Catholic 5, Hanover 0: At Hanover, Erika Lyter led the Irish to the York-Adams Division III road victory by scoring two goals. Katie Bullen, Leilani Garber and Mary Zelis each scored scored one goal. York Catholic improved to 4-3 in the division and 7-4 overall.

Bermudian Springs 4, Biglerville 1: At Biglerville, Bailey Oehmig led the Eagles to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring two goals and adding one assist. Bermudian improved to 7-0 in the division and 9-1 overall.

Central York 5, Dover 1: At Central, the Panthers snapped a two-match losing streak and improved to 8-2 overall and 8-1- in York-Adams Division I.

BOYS' SOCCER

York Catholic 3, Hanover 1: At Hanover, after a 0-0 draw at the half, the Irish netted three unanswered second-half goals to clinch the York-Adams Division III victory. The Irish received one goal apiece from Ryan Oathout, Josiah Olson and Johnny Kelchaw. Teammate Christian Ludwig added one assist.

Littlestown 5, York Country Day 0: At Littlestown, Josh Blose led the Thunderbolts to the nonleague victory by recording a hat trick. Teammate Landon Gulden added four assists. Littlestown improved to 7-3 overall.

Fairfield 3, Delone Catholic 0: At Fairfield, Chazden Kline had a goal and an assist power Fairfield, which improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in York-Adams Division III.

Central York 1, Dover 0: At Dover, the narrow victory allowed the Panthers to improve to 9-0-1 overall and 6-0-1 in York-Adams Division I.

FIELD HOCKEY

Central 2, Spring Grove 0: At Spring Grove, the first-place Panthers improved to 8-3-1 overall and 8-0 in York-Adams Division I. Central has won four consecutive games and six of its last seven.

Susquehannock 11, Dover 0: At Glen Rock, the first-place Warriors rolled to the York-Adams Division II triumph to improve to 8-0 in the division and 9-2 overall. Susquehannock has won four straight and six of its last seven.

New Oxford 3, York Suburban 1: At New Oxford, Ally Mathis had a goal and two assists and Kelbie Linebaugh added a goal and an assist for the home team. Alex Sandoval added New Oxford’s other score. Morgan Shealer scored on a penalty stroke for Suburban.

South Western 4, West York 0: At Hanover, the Mustangs grabbed the nonleague victory behind goals from Maddie Lehker, Maggie Study, Hannah Mackie and Nyla Beverly.

Hanover 4, Fairfield 0: At Fairfield, the Hawkettes received one goal apiece from Jaden Bowers, Peyton Conover, Jaycie Miller and Katie Wagner.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. This story will be updated throughout Tuesday evening.