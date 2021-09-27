Monday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER
Dallastown's Hannah Sult returns the ball to Spring Grove's Maddie Groomes during girls' tennis action at Dallastown Area High School in York Township, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Monday, Sept. 27. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

Kennard-Dale at Hanover, 3:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.

Biglerville at York Catholic (Penn State York), 4 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 4 p.m.

Dover at York Suburban, 4 p.m.

West York at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.

New Oxford at South Western, 4 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4 p.m.

Dallastown at Central York, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at York Country Day (York Suburban Middle School), 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Mount Calvary Christian at Christian School of York, 5:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Northern York, 6 p.m.

Red Lion at Chambersburg, 6:30 p.m.

York Tech at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Octorara at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Central York at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Camp Hill at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 6 p.m.

Littlestown at Gettysburg, 7:15 p.m.

Dover at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Lancaster Catholic at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Dover at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Pequea Valley at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Spring Grove at Boiling Springs, 4 p.m.

York Suburban at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.

South Western at Dover, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

York-Adams Division I Tournament at Out Door Country Club, 1:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ WATER POLO

Wilson at Central York, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ WATER POLO

Wilson at Central York, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Penn State York at Penn State Scranton, 7 p.m.