Monday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Monday, Sept. 27. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

Kennard-Dale at Hanover, 3:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.

Biglerville at York Catholic (Penn State York), 4 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 4 p.m.

Dover at York Suburban, 4 p.m.

West York at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.

New Oxford at South Western, 4 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4 p.m.

Dallastown at Central York, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at York Country Day (York Suburban Middle School), 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Mount Calvary Christian at Christian School of York, 5:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Northern York, 6 p.m.

Red Lion at Chambersburg, 6:30 p.m.

York Tech at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Octorara at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Central York at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Camp Hill at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 6 p.m.

Littlestown at Gettysburg, 7:15 p.m.

Dover at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Lancaster Catholic at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Dover at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Pequea Valley at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Spring Grove at Boiling Springs, 4 p.m.

York Suburban at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.

South Western at Dover, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

York-Adams Division I Tournament at Out Door Country Club, 1:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ WATER POLO

Wilson at Central York, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ WATER POLO

Wilson at Central York, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Penn State York at Penn State Scranton, 7 p.m.