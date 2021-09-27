Central York wins York-Adams Division I field hockey showdown; other Monday prep results

STEVE HEISER

Central York is now alone at the top of the York-Adams Division I field hockey standings.

The Panthers earned a road victory at Dallastown on Monday afternoon, 2-1, to take over sole possession of first place.

It was the first meeting of the season between the longtime rivals.

Central now stands at 7-0 in the division and 7-3-1 overall. Dallastown fell to 6-1 in D-I and 7-5 overall.

The Panthers have now won five of their last six matches. Dallastown, meanwhile, has lost three straight.

Dallastown will get an opportunity to avenge the loss next week. The two teams are slated to meet again at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Central.

OTHER FIELD HOCKEY

Eastern York 3, Middletown 1: At Wrightsville, Erika Kurnik had a goal and an assist to lead Eastern. Adalyn Leber and Donnelly Bankowski also scored for the Golden Knights, while Molly Townsley had an assist. Eastern is 5-5.

South Western 2, York Suburban 1: At Hanover, Maddie Lehker and Carynn Klingler scored goals to lead the Mustangs to the win. Finley Smith scored for Suburban.

Bermudian Springs 5, Biglerville 0: At York Springs, Melanie Beall had three goals and an assist to lead the Eagles, who improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in York-Adams Division II. Biglerville fell to 6-2 and 5-1.

Camp Hill 4, Hanover 1: At Hanover, Peyton Conover scored the lone goal for the Hawkettes as they dropped the nonleague contest to the Lions.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Delone Catholic 10, Lancaster Catholic 2: At McSherrystown, Maddie O'Brien led the Squirettes to the nonleague victory by scoring three goals and adding one assist. Teammate Amy Rupp scored two goals and added two assists. Delone improved to 3-2-1 overall.

Bermudian Springs 6, York Catholic 1: At York Springs, the game was ended prematurely because of a serious injury in the game. York Catholic requested that the game not be continued and all parties agreed.

BOYS' SOCCER

Central York 2, Wilson 1: At Central York, Nate Kimball found the back of the net at the 13:06 mark in the second half to break a 1-1 tie en route to the nonleague victory. Connor Wivagg scored the first Central goal, Hoger Lozano added one assist, while Gabe Thomas made 11 saves in goal to record the win. Central improved to 8-0-1 overall.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Delone Catholic 3, Susquehannock 1: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes won the nondivisional match, 25-13, 22-25, 25-16, 25-8. Maggie Hughes led the Squirettes individually with 10 kills and six digs. Marissa Miller had 10 kills and four digs, while Campbell Chronister had seven aces and 10 digs. Delone improved to 8-3 overall.

Northern York 3, Littlestown 1: At Dillsburg, the Polar Bears won the nonleague match, 25-23, 25-13, 20-25, 25-16. Individually for the Thunderbolts, Makayla Orwig had 11 kills, four digs and three blocks, while Maddie Dunbar had eight kills, four digs and three blocks. Littlestown fell to 6-2 overall. Northern is 3-3.

