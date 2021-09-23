Dallastown edges Central York in girls' soccer showdown; plus other Thursday prep results

STEVE HEISER

The Dallastown girls’ soccer team earned a measure of revenge and a share of first place in York-Adams Division I on Thursday evening.

The Wildcats grabbed a 2-1 victory over visiting Central York.

That victory avenged an earlier 1-0 loss at Central on Sept. 13.

Maggie Groh scored with about five minutes left in the game to break a 1-1 tie and give Dallastown the win. Georgia Cunningham scored in the first half for the Wildcats.

Both the Wildcats and the Trojans are now tied for first place in the division at 7-1.

The Wildcats improved to 7-2 overall.

Central is 7-1 overall.

OTHER GIRLS’ SOCCER

Delone Catholic 5, York Catholic 3: At York, Maddie O’Brien (two goals, assist), Amy Rupp (two goals, assist) and Fina Mochi (goal, assist) led Delone. Sydney Mentzer had all three goals for YC.

Littlestown 4, Hanover 0: At Hanover, Littlestown was paced by Ava Bentzel (two goals, two assists), Keira Lee (goal, assist), Hannah McCauslin (goal) and Jenna Sanders (assist). Abby Moroz made six saves to get the shutout in goal.

BOYS SOCCER

Northeastern 5, York High 0: At Small Field, Ryan Maley led the Bobcats to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring three goals. Brian Warcholak scored one goal and added one assist and Caleb Snyder added two assists. Jaysen Cook scored one goal and Hunter Bambule added one assist. Northeastern improved to 6-0-1 in the division and 7-2-1 overall.

Delone Catholic 1, York Catholic 0: At McSherrystown, Aidan Groves found the back of the net at the 36-minute mark of the first half to give the Squires an early lead and they went on to capture the York-Adams Division III victory. Teammate Liam Russel made six saves in goal to record the shutout.

Littlestown 3, Hanover 1: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts scored two unanswered second-half goals to secure the York-Adams Division III victory. The Thunderbolts received one goal apiece from Trevor Morningstar, Landon Gulden and Harry Moroz.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Manheim Township 3, Dallastown 2: At Dallastown, the Wildcats captured both doubles matches in straight sets, with Elizabeth Tony and Jessica Coulson winning the No. 1 doubles match, while Chloe Isett and Kylie Sciuto capturing the No. 2 doubles match. The Wildcats lost the No. 3 singles match in three sets. Dallastown fell to 9-2 overall. Manheim Township is the defending District 3 champion and was a state semifinalist last season. Manheim Township is 8-0 this season.

New Oxford 5, Gettysburg 0: At New Oxford, the Colonials received straight-set singles victories from Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko to help secure the nonleague victory. New Oxford improved to 12-1 overall.

Bermudian Springs 3, Dover 2: At York Springs, the Adams County Eagles received straight-set singles victories from Amelia Gerringer and Carly Lau to capture the nonleague victory. For the visitors, Emily Moyer won the No. 1 singles match in straight sets, while Lexi Wells and Bri Gilman combined to win the No. 1 doubles match.

Hanover 3, Spring Grove 2: At Spring Grove, the Hawkettes received straight-set singles victories from Annie Smith and Cassidy Conover to grab the nonleague victory. For the Rockets, Edie Rumbaugh won the No. 3 singles match in three sets, while Bess Elliott and Reece Laughman combined to win the No. 2 doubles match.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Spring Grove 3, Red Lion 0: At Red Lion, the Rockets won the York-Adams Division I match, 25-11, 25-16, 25-18. Hailey Wolfe led the Rockets with 10 kills, seven aces and six digs. Also for Spring Grove, Maddie Ruhland had 18 assists, seven digs and three aces; Rylee Zedek had five aces, four digs and three kills; and Nevaeh Wolfe had four kills and four digs. Spring Grove improved to 4-0 in the division and 7-0 overall.

Central York 3, Dover 0: At Central York, the Panthers won the York-Adams Division I match, 25-17, 25-8 and 25-14. Kara Davies led the Panthers with five kills. Also for Central, Leah Davies and Tehya Shaw each had four kills. Central improved to 5-0 in the division and overall.

Bermudian Springs 3, Fairfield 0: At York Springs, the Eagles won the York-Adams Division III match, 25-8, 25-9, 25-9). Tori Murren led the Eagles with eight kills. Teammate Heyla Martin had five aces.

Littlestown 3, York Tech 0: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts won the York-Adams Division III match, 25-13, 25-8, 25-18. Maddie Dunbar led the Thunderbolts with eight kills and seven aces. Teammate Makayla Orwig had six kills. Littlestown improved to 4-1 in the division and 5-1 overall.

Delone Catholic 3, Hanover 0: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes won the York-Adams Division III match, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16. Makenna Mummert led the Squirettes individually with nine kills. Teammate Meredith Wilson had eight kills. Delone improves to 4-2 in the division and 7-3 overall.

New Oxford 3, Gettysburg 1: The Colonials rallied for the win, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-18. New Oxford was led by Megan Adams (nine kills) and Riley Dodrer (nine kills).

