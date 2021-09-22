York Suburban rolls in battle of girls' volleyball unbeatens; other Wednesday prep results

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

WEST YORK – York Suburban senior Eliana Rodgers vividly remembers what it was like when her Trojans came into the gym at West York High School when she was a freshman.

The atmosphere was electric and the level of play was elevated.

The result, unfortunately, was anything but memorable, at least for the Suburban players. The Bulldogs downed Rodgers and her teammates.

Now a standout leader of the Trojans program, Rodgers was eager to seek a bit of redemption when Suburban traveled to West York in a battle of unbeatens on Wednesday night.

While the level of play and atmosphere were nearly identical, the outcome was definitely more satisfying for the Trojans, who cruised to an impressive 25-15, 25-19, 25-13 triumph.

“My freshman year we lost to them in five sets,” said Rodgers, who led the Trojans with 12 kills. “So that made me really want to come out tonight. I was just like ‘let’s win, let’s win,’ and now that we did, it feels really good.”

“Tenacity” and “grit” carry Suburban: The scores may not indicate just how tight the contest was for much of the match. What ultimately separated the sides was the ability of the visitors to put together strong runs midway through each set to take command.

“I think our dynamic is definitely different this year from last year,” Suburban coach Sonia Guyer said in reference to last year’s run to the state semifinals. “But one thing that has stayed the same is the tenacity and the grit. They know how to put together some really nice plays and they also know how, when things aren’t going so great, how to turn it around and make it better.”

That is something that rang true in the ears of Rodgers, who was an all-state honoree as a junior.

“We’re never satisfied,” Rodgers said. “We can always do better.”

Bulldogs hope to learn and grow: That mindset is exactly what West York coach Barb Fretz is hoping to see from her team after suffering its first loss of the season.

Fretz and her squad knew they had their hands full against a Suburban side that is ranked fourth in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 3-A rankings.

While the result was less than acceptable, Fretz is hoping her squad will learn and grow, so that when these two teams square off again in a few weeks that the outcome may be different.

Especially for the sake of a neon-shirt-wearing enthusiastic student section that showed up in force for the big showdown.

“It was a great atmosphere here and I’m super proud of our student section for showing up tonight,” Fretz said. “And hopefully next time we can rebound and get them a ‘W.’”

Neither side can get too comfortable with where they are in the short term. The Trojans will travel to Trinity, the No. 1 team in the 2-A state rankings, next week, while the Bulldogs will face Spring Grove, the No. 2 team in the 3-A state rankings, two Mondays from now.

Notes: Grace Hare, who took over the setting duties this season for Suburban, dished out 30 assists. Maddie Trimmer and Rodgers paced the Suburban defense with 12 digs each.

Faith Walker led West York with six kills, while M.J. Rupp finished with five kills and 12 assists.

OTHER GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, Fairfield 0: At York, the Irish rolled to a 25-9, 25-5, 25-5 triumph to improve to 5-2 overall and 5-0 in York-Adams Division III. Rachel Beck (six kills), Reese Beck (four aces, five assists) and Grace Grandas (nine assists, four aces) led YC, which is No. 4 in the state in Class 2-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.

Littlestown 3, Hanover 0: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts won the Division III match, 25-18, 25-13, 25-8. Carli Thayer led the Thunderbolts individually with 28 assists, six digs and four aces. Teammate Maddie Dunbar had eight kills. Littlestown improved to 4-1 in the division and 5-1 overall.

FIELD HOCKEY

South Western 3, Dover 0: At Hanover, the Mustangs received one goal apiece from Carynn Klingler, Nyla Beverly and Rachel Kaintz to secure the York-Adams Division II victory.

Bermudian Springs 3, Hanover 0: At York Springs, Melanie Beall scored two goals for the Eagles, while Maya Kemper had the other score. Riley Marines had three assists, while Lillian Peters had two assists. Bermudian improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in York-Adams Division IV.

Delone Catholic 8, York Tech 0: At Spry, Meredith Mace led the Squirettes to the nonleague road victory by scoring two goals. It was Delone’s first win of the season.

