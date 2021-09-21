York Suburban boys, Dallastown girls stay perfect in cross country; other Tuesday results

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York Suburban boys and Dallastown girls continued unbeaten cross country seasons on Tuesday afternoon, with each going 3-0 at the Dallastown course.

The Suburban boys are now 9-0 overall. The Dallastown girls moved to 11-0 overall and 5-0 in York-Adams Division I.

Cole Adams won the boys’ race for Suburban is 17 minutes, 5 seconds, while Lydia Tolerico captured the girls’ contest for Dallastown in 21:03.

The Suburban boys earned victories over Dallastown (22-34), Spring Grove (16-47) and Littlestown (16-47). Shea Walsh took second for Suburban, while Neal Destereich took third and Grant Kern took fifth. The Dallastown boys took second by defeating Spring Grove (15-49) and Littlestown (15-49). Jakob Rager finished fourth for the Wildcats. The Rockets took third in the boys’ race by defeating Littlestown (21-36).

In the girls’ race, the Wildcats grabbed team victories over York Suburban (15-49), Spring Grove (17-46) and Littlestown (15-50). Kailey Granger took second for Dallastown, while Victoria Rodriguez took third and Mae Treml took fifth. The Trojans came in second by defeating Spring Grove (20-43) and Littlestown (15-50). The Rockets came in third by defeating Littlestown (15-50). Charlee Kurtz led the Rockets with a fourth-place finish. The Thunderbolts came in fourth.

OTHER BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY

Susquehannock’s O'Brien breaks course record: At Dover, Matthew O'Brien's course-record time (17:25) and first-place finish led the Susquehannock Warriors to team victories over Dover, York Catholic, Bermudian Springs and Eastern York. Nathaniel Coggins (third), Michael Snyder (fourth) and Darian Byrd (fifth) also excelled for Susquehannock. The Irish took second by defeating Eastern, Bermudian and Dover. Moseley Driscoll led the Irish by taking second. The York County Eagles came in third by defeating Eastern and Bermudian. The Adams County Eagles came in fourth by defeating Eastern.

Lions take first in team competition: At Manchester, the Red Lion Lions took first in the team competition by defeating Northeastern (26-29), Delone Catholic (18-41), York Tech (15-50) and Biglerville (15-50). Red Lion improved to 8-2 overall. River Van Wicklen led the Lions by taking second, while teammate Parker Keiser took third. The Bobcats took second by defeating Biglerville (15-50), York Tech (15-50) and Delone (21-38). Cole Perry led the Bobcats by taking first in 16:46. Also for Northeastern, Griffin Reidler took fourth, while Wyatt Peeling took fifth. The Squires took third by defeating York Tech (15-50) and Biglerville (17-46). The Spartans came in fourth by defeating Biglerville (25-30).

GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Warriors’ Dauberman set course record: At Dover, Nicole Dauberman's course-record time (20:21) and first-place finish led the Susquehannock Warriors to team victories over Dover, York Catholic, Bermudian Springs and Eastern York. Teammate Sabreena Fahringer took fifth. The Irish took second by defeating Bermudian, Dover and Eastern. Madeline Murphy led the Irish by taking second. The Golden Knights came in third by defeating Bermudian and Dover. Kaydence Strange led the Knights by finishing third. The York County Eagles came in fourth by defeating Bermudian. Dover’s Summer Hogan took fourth.

Treglia leads the Bobcats to first: At Manchester, Bella Treglia took first in 21:09 to lead the Northeastern Bobcats to team victories over Red Lion (19-40), Biglerville (15-50), York Tech (15-50) and Delone Catholic (15-50). Northeastern improved to 9-1 overall. Also for Northeastern, Haylie Kurrilla took third, Riley Bell took fourth and Marissa Pritchett took fifth. The Lions came in second by defeating Biglerville (15-50), York Tech (15-50) and Delone (17-40). Sophia Breschi led the Lions by finishing second. The Squirettes came in third by defeating York Tech (15-50) and Biglerville (15-50). The Spartans and Canners forfeited against each other.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Dallastown 4, York High 0: Zander Leik extended his scoring streak to six consecutive games for the Wildcats. He has nine goals this season. Kaden Kashner, Owen Peri and Mitch Litke also scored for the Wildcats, who improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in York-Adams Division I.

Susquehannock 6, Gettysburg 0: At Glen Rock, Fallou Cisse led the York County Warriors to the York-Adams Division II victory by scoring three goals and adding one assist. Also for Susquehannock, Abass Ndiaye scored one goal and added one assist, while Jake Wetzel added two assists. The home team also received one goal each from Cameran Bangura and Ethan Wright, while Ashton Murray and Bakkar Jah each added one assist. Susquehannock improved to 4-1 in the division and overall.

Bermudian Springs 3, York Catholic 2 (OT): At York Catholic, Kyle Kuykendall found the back of the net at the five-minute mark in the overtime period to clinch the York-Adams Division III victory for the Eagles. Teammate Tazaran Grifo scored two goals. For the Irish, Ryan Oathout scored both goals, while John Forjan made 12 saves in goal. Bermudian is 4-1 in the division and 5-2 overall.

Fairfield 3, Harrisburg Academy 0: At Harrisburg Academy, the Green Knights received one goal apiece from Ethan Collins, Coghan Jones and Chazden Kline to secure the nonleague victory. Fairfield is 5-1.

Biglerville 3, Littlestown 2: At Biglerville, the Canners got two second-half goals from Cameron Tyson to erase a 2-1 halftime lead by Littlestown. Isaiah Kuykendall added a goal and an assist for Biglerville. Harry Moroz scored both Littlestown goals. Biglerville is 7-0.

Northeastern 5, Spring Grove 2: At Manchester, the Bobcats improved to 6-2-1 overall and 5-0-1 in York-Adams Division I.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Delone Catholic 10, Hanover 1: At McSherrystown, Maddie O'Brien led the Squirettes to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring three goals. Also for Delone, Amy Rupp scored two goals and added two assists, while Fina Mochi scored two goals and added one assist.

Biglerville 4, Littlestown 0: At Littlestown, Brylee Rogers led the Canners to the victory by scoring three goals and adding one assist.

GOLF

Susquehannock returns to familiar spot: At Briarwood, after suffering its first York-Adams Division II loss on Monday, Susquehannock returned to its familiar first-place perch on Tuesday. The Warriors finished with a 314 total, which was 18 shots better than second-place Suburban. West York and Dover each shot 341, followed by Eastern York at 357, Kennard-Dale at 362 and Gettysburg at 369. Suburban’s Andrew Ekstrom was the individual medalist at 74. Also breaking 80 were Susquehannock’s Ryan Thomas (74), Susquehannock’s Sam Elsen (76), West York’s Lilly McNally (76), Dover’s Trevor Snyder (77), Eastern York’s Ethan Nickel (78) and Littlestown’s Bradin Peart (78). Susquehannock leads the division at 35-1, while Suburban is second at 31-5.

FIELD HOCKEY

Biglerville 3, Bishop McDevitt 1: At Biglerville, the Canners received one goal apiece from Natalie Showaker, Dana Newberry and Isabelle Allen to secure the nonleague victory. Biglerville is 5-1.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Hershey 5, Susquehannock 0: At Glen Rock, an unbeaten Hershey squad (now 10-0) rolled past Susquehannock (9-3), winning every match in straight sets.

