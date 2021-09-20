York Suburban ends Susquehannock's perfect golf season, plus other Monday prep results

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

York Suburban finished first in a York-Adams Division I golf match on Monday.

Suburban finished with a 316 total at Regents' Glen Country Club.

Susquehannock finished second at 320. It was the first time the Warriors didn't finish first.

York Suburban ruined Susquehannock’s perfect York-Adams Division II golf season on Monday.

The Trojans finished with a 316 total at Regents’ Glen Country Club to finish four shots ahead of the Warriors.

Susquehannock had finished first in each of the first four D-II matches this season, compiling a 24-0 record.

Despite the second-place finish on Monday, the Warriors still lead the division at 29-1. Suburban is second at 26-4.

Two Suburban golfers, Athen Sachar and Andrew Ekstrom, tied for individual medalist honors at 1-under-par 71.

Susquehannock’s Ryan Thomas finished third individually at 73, followed by Dover’s Trevor Snyder (74) and Littlestown’s Bradin Peart (75). No one else broke 80.

More:Country Club of York teaching pro wins $100,000 with playoff golf triumph

Dover finished third as a team at 350, followed by Eastern York (373), Kennard-Dale (379), Gettysburg (383) and West York (386).

Dover remained third in the division chase at 20-10.

OTHER GOLF

York Catholic, Delone share D-III title: At Gettysburg National, York Catholic won the season-ending York-Adams Division III tournament with a 310 total, which was 20 shots better than second-place Delone Catholic. York Catholic's Patrick Doran was the individual medalist with a 71. Brady Walker added a 77 for the Fighting Irish, while Tim Burke led Delone with a 79. The Irish and the Squires finish tied for the division title with identical 27-3 records. Bermudian Springs was third Monday at 375, followed by York Tech (380) and Hanover (387).

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Dallastown 3, Red Lion 2: At Dallastown, a close win over rival Red Lion on senior night helped the Wildcats clinch a tie for the York-Adams Division I crown. Dallastown improved to 9-1 overall and 7-0 in D-I. The Wildcats can clinch the outright crown with a victory Monday at Central York. Red Lion fell to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the division. The Wildcats captured both doubles matches. Elizabeth Tony and Jessica Coulson won the No. 1 doubles match, while Kylie Sciuto and Chloe Isett won the No. 2 doubles match. Teammate Catherine Lasher won the No. 3 singles match in straight sets. For the Lions, Lexi Lakatosh won the No. 1 singles match in straight sets, while teammate Sophie Lanius won the No. 2 singles match in straight sets.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

South Western 4, Dover 1: At Hanover, the Mustangs received straight-set singles victories from Sarah McComas and Savannah Laudicina to help collect the York-Adams Division I victory. The Mustangs captured the No. 3 singles match by forfeit. South Western improved to 4-1 in the division and 6-2 overall.

Central York 5, Northeastern 0: At Manchester, the Panthers received straight-set singles victories from Rachel Haupt, Audrey Stewart and Sarah Gao to earn the York-Adams Division I victory. In doubles, Jordan Haupt and Brianna Fan combined to win the No. 1 match, while Ayanna Gopeng and Arlem Tesfaye took the No. 2 match. Central improved to 4-2 in the division and 4-4 overall.

York Suburban 4, Spring Grove 1: At Spring Grove, the Trojans received straight-set singles victories from Abby Miller, Claire Hartinger and Anna Ekstrom to capture the York-Adams Division I victory. In doubles, Shelby Aulthause and Alice Cruz combined to win the No. 2 match for the Trojans. For the Rockets, Bess Elliott and Reece Laughman combined to win the No. 2 match.

West York 4, Delone Catholic 1: At West York, the Bulldogs received straight-set singles victories from Alisa Steele and Charlotte Wetsel to win the York-Adams Division II match. In doubles, Lizzy Agravante and Alexa Stackhouse won the No. 1 match, while Taelyn Thomas and Mari Santos combined to win the No. 2 match. For the Squirettes, Ella Knox won a singles match. West York improved to 5-1 in the division 8-3 overall. Delone fell to 4-2 in the division and 4-3 overall.

New Oxford 5, York Country Day 0: At York Suburban Middle School, the Colonials received straight-set singles victories from Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko to take the nonleague victory. New Oxford is now 10-1.

Hanover 4, Bermudian Springs 1: At York Springs, the Hawkettes received straight-set singles victories from Annie Smith and Cassidy Conover to secure the York-Adams Division II victory.

Littlestown 3, Biglerville 2: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts captured both doubles matches to help capture the York-Adams Division II victory. Hira Khan and Florence Vandersluys won the No. 1 doubles match, while Katelyn Snare and Nicole Hersh won the No. 2 doubles match. Lura Johnson also captured the No. 1 singles match for the Thunderbolts.

FIELD HOCKEY

Central York 11, Northeastern 0: At Central, Victoria Whitehead (six goals), Grace Harrold (goal, four assists), Caitlin Jacobs (goal, two assists), Amber Vega (two goals) and Emily Myers (goal) led Central to the triumph. The Panthers (5-3-1 overall and 4-0-0 in York-Adams Division I) had a 26-0 edge in shots and a 16-0 edge in corners.

Dallastown 4, Spring Grove 1: At Dallastown, Lilly Cantabene led the Wildcats to the Division I victory by scoring two goals and adding one assist. Dani Kapsak and Emma Beach each scored one goal. For the Rockets, Ava Baker scored the lone goal. Dallastown improved to 4-0-0 in the division and 5-2-0 overall.

York Suburban 7, Dover 0: At Suburban, Paula Sigley led the Trojans to the York-Adams Division II victory by scoring two goals. Laken Kinard, Finley Smith, Ann Sargen, Morgan Shealer and Emma Krauss each scored one goal, while Emily Bramble and Gabby Campbell each added one assist.

Hanover 2, Delone Catholic 1 (OT): At McSherrystown, Allie Lake found the back of the net at the 9:07 mark in the overtime team to clinch the York-Adams Division IV victory for the Hawkettes. Lake also picked up the first goal in the fourth period to tie the match. Teammate Jaycie Miller picked up both assists.

Bermudian Springs 1, Fairfield 0: At Fairfield, Maya Kemper’s goal, off an assist from Melanie Beall, was the game’s only goal. The Eagles are now 5-2.

BOYS' SOCCER

Dover 2, Delone Catholic 0: At Dover, the Eagles got their first win of the season behind goals from Dakota Spangler and Jaeger James. Ronan Mailey got the shutout in goal. It was the first win for the Dover coach, Derek Kline.

Littlestown 4, York Country Day 0: At York Country Day, Harry Moroz led the Thunderbolts to the nonleague victory buy scoring two goals and adding one assist. Teammate Josh Blose scored two goals. Littlestown improved to 5-2.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Delone Catholic 4, Dover 4 (2OT): At Dover, the Eagles rallied from a 3-1 halftime deficit to earn the tie in a double-overtime affair. Taylor Steininger (goal, two assists), Nora Craig (goal, assist), Shaylee Shimmel (goal) and Emma Coble (goal) paced Dover. Delone was led by Amy Rupp (two goals, assist), Fina Mochi (goal) and Maddie O’Brien (goal). Dover dominated statistically, holding a 15-8 edge in shots and an 18-2 margin in corners.

York Catholic, Kennard-Dale 1: At York, the Irish won the nonleague match behind goals from Leilani Garber and Sydney Mentzer. Mentzer also assisted on Garber’s goal. YC improved to 6-2 overall.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Berks Catholic 3, York Catholic 2: At Reading, the Irish dropped the nonleague battle in a meeting of District 3 powers. York Catholic came in ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 2-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. The Irish fell to 4-2. Berks Catholic is 8-1.

South Western 3, Mechanicsburg 1: At South Western, the Mustangs won the nonleague match, 25-19, 30-28, 24-26, 25-18. Kya Rebert led the Mustangs individually with 26 kills, 15 digs and four aces. Teammate Sarah Nicholl had 13 kills and six digs. South Western improved to 4-1. Mechancisburg fell to 4-1.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.