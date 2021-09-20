Monday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Monday, Sept. 20. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS
Dallastown 3, Red Lion 2, F
South Western 5, Dover, 0, F
Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.
Biglerville at Littlestown, 4 p.m.
Central York at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
Delone Catholic at West York, 4 p.m.
Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
York Catholic at Kennard-Dale, 4 p.m.
New Oxford at York Country Day (York Suburban Middle School), 4 p.m.
York Suburban at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Eastern York at ELCO, 5 p.m.
York Catholic at Berks Catholic, 6 p.m.
Palmyra at West York, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Lower Dauphin, 7:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
Garden Spot at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
Dallastown 4, Spring Grove 1, F
Bermudian Springs 1, Fairfield 0, F
Hanover 2, Delone Catholic 1, F-OT
Susquehannock 4, South Western 1, F
York Suburban 7, Dover 0, F
Eastern York at Gettysburg, 5 p.m.
West York at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Central York at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
York-Adams Division I Tournament at Bridges Golf Course, 1:30 p.m.
York-Adams Division II Tournament at Regents’ Glen Country Club, 2 p.m.
York-Adams Division III Tournament at Gettysburg National Golf Course, 1:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Littlestown 4, York Country Day 0, F
Dover at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.
Biglerville at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Kennard-Dale at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Dover, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Muhelenberg at Central York, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ WATER POLO
Muhlenberg at Central York, 4 p.m.