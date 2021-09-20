Monday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Monday, Sept. 20. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

Dallastown 3, Red Lion 2, F

South Western 5, Dover, 0, F

Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.

Biglerville at Littlestown, 4 p.m.

Central York at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Delone Catholic at West York, 4 p.m.

Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.

York Catholic at Kennard-Dale, 4 p.m.

New Oxford at York Country Day (York Suburban Middle School), 4 p.m.

York Suburban at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Eastern York at ELCO, 5 p.m.

York Catholic at Berks Catholic, 6 p.m.

Palmyra at West York, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Lower Dauphin, 7:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Garden Spot at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Dallastown 4, Spring Grove 1, F

Bermudian Springs 1, Fairfield 0, F

Hanover 2, Delone Catholic 1, F-OT

Susquehannock 4, South Western 1, F

York Suburban 7, Dover 0, F

Eastern York at Gettysburg, 5 p.m.

West York at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Central York at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

York-Adams Division I Tournament at Bridges Golf Course, 1:30 p.m.

York-Adams Division II Tournament at Regents’ Glen Country Club, 2 p.m.

York-Adams Division III Tournament at Gettysburg National Golf Course, 1:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Littlestown 4, York Country Day 0, F

Dover at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

Biglerville at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Kennard-Dale at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Dover, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ WATER POLO

Muhelenberg at Central York, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ WATER POLO

Muhlenberg at Central York, 4 p.m.