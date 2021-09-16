Thursday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule for York-Adams sports events for Thursday, Sept. 16. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

Dallastown at Dover, 4 p.m.

Spring Grove at York High, 4 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover at York Country Day, 4:30 p.m.

Christian School of York at Juniata Mennonite, 5:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.

Biglerville at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Christian School of York at Juniata Mennonite, 3:30 p.m.

Dover at Dallastown, 4 p.m.

Susquehannock at West York, 4:15 p.m.

York High at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Biglerville, 6 p.m.

Eastern York at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover at Big Spring, 6:30 p.m.

South Western at Central York, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Carroll Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Hanover at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

York Catholic at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Northern York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.

Dallastown at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at York High, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

Bermudian Springs at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.

Red Lion at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at New Oxford, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Land, 4 p.m.

York Country Day at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at West York, 4 p.m.

York Suburban at York Catholic (Penn State York), 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Dover at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Central, 7:15 p.m.

Susquenita at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

York-Adams Division II Tournament at Honey Run Golf Club, 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

York at Franklin & Marshall, 7 p.m. (completion of suspended game).

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

York at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lancaster at York, 4 p.m. (DH)