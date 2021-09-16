Thursday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule for York-Adams sports events for Thursday, Sept. 16. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.
Dallastown at Dover, 4 p.m.
Spring Grove at York High, 4 p.m.
Central York at South Western, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover at York Country Day, 4:30 p.m.
Christian School of York at Juniata Mennonite, 5:30 p.m.
Littlestown at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.
Biglerville at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
West York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Christian School of York at Juniata Mennonite, 3:30 p.m.
Dover at Dallastown, 4 p.m.
Susquehannock at West York, 4:15 p.m.
York High at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
York Catholic at Biglerville, 6 p.m.
Eastern York at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover at Big Spring, 6:30 p.m.
South Western at Central York, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Carroll Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Hanover at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Northern York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
West York at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.
Dallastown at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
South Western at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
York Suburban at York High, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.
Red Lion at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at New Oxford, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at Red Land, 4 p.m.
York Country Day at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at West York, 4 p.m.
York Suburban at York Catholic (Penn State York), 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
Dover at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Central, 7:15 p.m.
Susquenita at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.
GOLF
York-Adams Division II Tournament at Honey Run Golf Club, 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
York at Franklin & Marshall, 7 p.m. (completion of suspended game).
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
York at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL
Lancaster at York, 4 p.m. (DH)