Susquehannock golfers improve to 24-0, plus other Thursday high school results

STEVE HEISER

Susquehannock is still perfect in York-Adams Division II golf action.

The Warriors improved to 24-0 on Thursday with a first-place finish at Honey Run Golf Course.

Susquehannock finished with a 311 total, which was 10 shots better the second-place York Suburban. Dover was third at 328, followed by West York (353), Gettysburg (371), Kennard-Dale (388) and Eastern York (391).

Susquehannock’s Sam Elsen was the individual medalist with a 1-over-par 73. The other golfers breaking 80 on the day were Suburban’s Andrew Ekstrom (75), Suburban’s Cade Fogdall (77), Littlestown’s Bradin Peart (77), Dover’s Trevor Snyder (78), Susquehannock’s Ryan Thomas (78), Susquehannock’s Max Pflieger (78) and West York’s Austin Fadely (79).

Suburban improved to 20-4 on the season and stands in second place. Dover is third at 16-8.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Susquehannock 3, South Western 2: At Hanover, the Warriors captured both doubles matches to help grab the nondivisional victory. Aneesha Kandala and Georgie Snyder combined to win the No. 1 doubles match, while Jae Messersmith and Anne Jackson combined to win the No. 2 doubles match. Teammate Kayley Skibicki won the No. 3 singles match. For the Mustangs, Sarah McComas and Savannah Laudicina each won a singles match. Susquehannnock improved to 7-2 overall. South Western fell to 5-2.

West York 4, Cedar Cliff 1: At West York, the Bulldogs received straight-set singles victories from Alisa Steele, Lexi Sanderson and Charlotte Whitesel to collect the nonleague victory. In doubles, West York’s Lizzy Agravante and Alexa Stackhouse combined to win the No. 1 match. West York is now 7-3.

New Oxford 5, Mechanicsburg 0: At New Oxford, the Colonials received singles victories from Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko to secure the nonleague victory. New Oxford is now 10-1.

FIELD HOCKEY

New Oxford 2, South Western 1: At Hanover, the Colonials received one goal apiece from Emily Kraus and Alex Sandoval-Ceja to capture the York-Adams Division II victory. For the Mustangs, Rachel Kaintz scored the lone goal.

Dover 7, York Tech 1: At Spry, Kaylee Polizzotto led the Eagles to the nonleague victory by scoring three goals.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, Littlestown 0: At Littlestown, the Irish won the York-Adams Division III match 25-17, 25-21, 25-14. Adeline Phillips led the Irish individually with 16 kills and six digs. Also for YC, Lindsey Beck had 20 assists, 17 digs and three kills; Mia Citrone had 14 digs and five assists; and Tennison McGraw had four kills and three aces. York Catholic improved to 3-0 in the division and overall. Littlestown fell to 2-1 in the division and 3-1 overall. The Irish are ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 2-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Fairfield 3, Littlestown 0: At Littlestown, the Green Knights received one goal apiece from Therese Phelan, Breanna Valentine and Honey Strosnider to allow them to capture the York-Adams Division III victory. Fairfield improved to 4-0 in the division and overall.

