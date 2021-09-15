Spring Grove, York Suburban girls keep winning, keep moving up in state volleyball rankings

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Spring Grove and York Suburban girls’ volleyball teams keep piling up wins and moving up in the state rankings.

The Rockets and the Trojans both earned victories on Wednesday night.

Coach Liz Zeigler’s Spring Grove outfit swept Northeastern in a York-Adams Division I match in Manchester, 25-13, 25-17, 25-11.

Coach Sonia Guyer’s Suburban team, meanwhile, rallied for an 18-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-11 nonleague victory over Delone Catholic, which is traditionally one of the stronger programs in District 3. This year, however, the Squirettes are having a bit of a down season thus far.

Spring Grove improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the division, while Suburban improved to 4-0 overall.

Both the Rockets and the Trojans moved up in the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 3-A state rankings this week. The Rockets moved up from No. 3 to No. 2, while Suburban inched up to No. 4 from No. 5.

The No. 1 team in the state in 3-A is Montour from District 7, followed by Spring Grove, Freeport from District 7, Suburban and Pope John Paul II from District 1.

Spring Grove and Suburban are not slated to meet in the regular season. Suburban competes in Division II. The two teams, however, could meet later on in the York-Adams League and District 3 playoffs, as well as the state playoffs.

In its win, Spring Grove was paced by Maddie Ruhland (30 assists, four digs, three kills), Hailey Wolfe (13 kills, seven digs, three aces), Nevaeh Wolfe (three kills, three digs) and Mylie Ormond (six kills).

Leading the way for Suburban were: Grace Hare (four kills, 33 assists, nine digs), Eliana Rodgers (five aces, 15 kills, 11 digs), Zoe Haines (10 kills), Julia Shiflet (nine digs), Amanda Sargen (four aces, five kills, 10 digs), Anna Titter (six assists, seven digs), Makenna Stockton (10 kills, three digs) and Maddie Trimmer (seven digs). The stat leaders for Delone (1-3) were Makenna Mummert (six kills), Olivia Snyder (14 assists) and Emma Anderson (11 digs).

OTHER GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

New Oxford 3, York High 0: At New Oxford, the Colonials won the York-Adams Division II match, 25-12, 25-10, 25-16. Mallory Topper led the Colonials individually with five kills. Teammate Devyn Kelley had five aces.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Dallastown 5, Spring Grove 0: At Spring Grove, the Wildcats captured all three singles matches in straight sets to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. Hannah Sult, Namya Jindal and Catherine Lasher each captured singles victories. In doubles, Elizabeth Tony and Jessica Coulson combined to win the No. 1 match, while Kylie Sciuto and Chloe Isett won the No. 2 match. Dallastown improved to 6-0 in the division and 8-1 overall.

South Western 4, Northeastern 1: At Hanover, the Mustangs received straight-set singles victories from Sarah McComas, Savannah Laudicina and Kayley Skibicki to grab the York-Adams Division I victory. For the Bobcats, Laiba Khan and Maddie Reik captured the No. 1 doubles match in three sets. South Western improved to 3-1 in the division and 5-1 overall.

Kennard-Dale 4, Bermudian Springs 1: At Fawn Grove, the Rams received straight-set singles victories from Briana Serruto, Grace Macarelli and McKenzie Warner en route to the York-Adams Division II victory. In doubles, Gabriella Erdman and Gianna Lawyer combined to win the No. 1 match for K-D. The Rams improved to 4-1 in the division and 5-1 overall.

West York 5, York Catholic 0: At West York, the Bulldogs received straight-set singles victories from Alisa Steele, Lexi Sanderson and Charlotte Whitesel in the York-Adams Division II victory. In doubles, Lizzy Agravante and Alexa Stackhouse combined to win the No. 1 match, while Ella Mikula and Mari Santos combined to win the No. 2 match. West York improved to 3-1 in the division and 5-3 overall. York Catholic fell to 4-2 and 5-2.

Gettysburg 5, Littlestown 0: At Littlestown, the Warriors received singles victories from Kim Heinzelmann, Bridget Duffy and Grace Neller to capture the York-Adams Division II victory. Gettysburg improved to 4-3 in the division and 6-4 overall.

Delone Catholic 3, Biglerville 1: At Biglerville, the Squirettes received straight-set singles victories from Olivia Roth and Ella Knox to collect the York-Adams Division II victory. For the Canners, Autumn Slaybaugh won a three-set singles match. One of the doubles matches was not completed due to rain. Delone improved to 4-1 in the division and 4-2 overall.

FIELD HOCKEY

Hanover 4, Fairfield 1: At Hanover, Finley Mummert led the Hawkettes to the York-Adams Division IV victory by scoring three goals.

Biglerville 3, Delone Catholic 0: At Biglerville, Natalie Showaker led the Canners to the York-Adams Division IV victory by scoring two goals. Biglerville improved to 4-0 in the division and 4-1 overall.

Bermudian Springs 4, South Western 2: At York Springs, in a game halted with four minutes left because of rain, the Eagles got goals from Hailey Dermota, Melanie Beall, Ella Benzel and Aliza Staub.

GOLF

Dallastown keeps rolling in Division I: The Dallastown golf team continued its unbeaten run through York-Adams Division I action on Wednesday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.

The Wildcats finished first as a team with a 309 total, which was 18 shots better than second-place Northeastern (327). South Western was third at 337, followed by Central York (343), Red Lion (367), New Oxford (373) and Spring Grove (379).

For the season, Dallastown is 24-0, followed by Northeastern (17-7), South Western (17-7), Central York (14-10), Red Lion (6-18), New Oxford (4-20) and Spring Grove (2-22).

Northeastern’s Caden Blanchette was the individual medalist on Wednesday with a 72, followed by Dallastown’s Reed Krosse (73), Central York’s Noah Shultz (77), Dallastown’s Makensy Knaub (78), Dallastown’s Bobby Nicholson (78) and South Western’s Evan Twyman (78).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.