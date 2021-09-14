Dallastown, Red Lion in another 1-0 girls' soccer battle; plus other Tuesday prep action

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

Dallastown earned a 1-0 girls' soccer victory over rival Red Lion on Tuesday.

Kiara McNealy scored the game's only goal with just more than 30 minutes left in the contest.

Maggie Groh assisted on the goal for Dallastown.

DALLASTOWN – Whenever Red Lion and Dallastown have met in girls’ soccer recently, the result has been a 1-0 decision.

The two teams renewed their York-Adams League Division I rivalry for the first time in 2021 on Tuesday afternoon at Wildcat Stadium, and the recent 1-0 trend held up.

After a scoreless first half, the Wildcats got the game’s first and only goal when Kiara McNealy found the net with just more than 30 minutes remaining in the final stanza.

For a third meeting in a row now, the Wildcats were able to claim a 1-0 triumph.

“Third time in a row now,” Red Lion coach John Young said. “Dallastown is just a really good coached team and they have some really good players out there. It’s always a big rivalry and we’re always up for the challenge.”

The home team possessed the ball for most of the contest but were stymied time and time again by the Lions defense. The lone exception was when Maggie Groh was able to find the foot of McNealy to get Dallastown (3-2 overall, 3-1 D-I) on the board with 30:11 left on the clock.

“We stuck to our game plan for the most part, but unfortunately we had a small breakdown,” Young said. “And that’s the game of soccer.”

With the Wildcats possessing the ball for much of the contest, the Lions (2-2, 2-1) were very limited in their opportunities to get an equalizer. Official stats had Red Lion without a shot on goal, however, the Lions did have a couple of near chances over the final 20 minutes of play.

“We started out with a little more of a defensive formation today,” Dallastown coach Scott Austin said. “And that makes a difference. The ball stayed on our attacking side of the field about 70 to 80 percent of the time.”

Wildcats trying to find right combination: While Austin has a handful of talented seniors on the roster, the majority of his lineup and bench is filled with underclassmen. As a result, Austin has been trying to figure out the best mix and positions for his crew, which was evidenced by a slew of substitutions throughout the contest.

“We have some strength with our seniors,” he said. “And we have some depth on the bench. And the girls have been willing to try different spots, which I think has been a key so far for us. We’ve literally moved girls to four or five different positions and several different formations. Just trying to figure out what fits best.”

The victory was beneficial for the psyche of Austin’s players, who were less than 24 hours removed from a difficult 1-0 setback to rival Central York Monday evening. In a scheduling quirk, those two will meet up for their final regular-season contest next week (Thursday, Sept. 23).

OTHER GIRLS' SOCCER

Biglerville 8, Hanover 0: At Biglerville, Brylee Rodgers (two goals, assist), Diana Trejo-Hernandez (two goals), Emily Woolson (goal, assist), Jayden Slonaker (goal, assist) and Amahirani Zavala (two assists) paced Biglerville. The Canners outshot Hanover, 21-.0

BOYS’ SOCCER

Dallastown 2, Red Lion 1: At Red Lion, the Wildcats triumphed behind goals from Ryan Rosay and Zander Leik. Joao Abreu and Camden Manahan had assists. The improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in York-Adams Division I.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Cumberland Valley 4, Dallastown 1: At Cumberland Valley, Kylie Sciuto and Chloe Isett combined to win the No. 2 doubles match in three sets to give the Wildcats their lone win in the match. In singles play, two of the three matches went to three sets. Dallastown fell to 7-1. Cumberland Valley is 5-1.

West York 5, Biglerville 0: At Biglerville, the Bulldogs received straight-set singles victories from Alisa Steele, Lexi Sanderson and Charlotte Whitesel to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. In doubles, Lizzy Agravante and Mariella Santos combined to win the No. 1 match, while Ella Mikula and Taelyn Thomas won the No. 2 match. West York improved to 3-1 in the division and 5-3 overall.

Delone Catholic 4, Bermudian Springs 1: At York Springs, the Squirettes received straight-set singles victories from Olivia Roth, Ella Knox and Giovanna Jiang to capture the York-Adams Division II victory. Delone improved to 3-1 in the division and 3-2 overall.

BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY

Adams leads Trojans to first-place finish: At Hanover, Cole Adams finished first in 16 minutes, 39 seconds to lead the York Suburban Trojans to team victories over South Western (25-30), Eastern York (16-45), Fairfield (15-50) and Biglerville (15-50). Grant Kern took second for Suburban, while Walter Shea took fifth. The Mustangs came in second by defeating Eastern (15-50), Fairfield (15-50) and Biglerville (15-50). Individually for the Mustangs, Shernal Singh took third, while Shernan Singh came in fourth. The Green Knights came in third by defeating Eastern (25-30) and Biglerville (15-50). The Golden Knights came in fourth by defeating Biglerville (15-50).

GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY

Suburban takes first in team competition: At Hanover, the Trojans took first in the team competition by defeating Eastern York (24-37), South Western (22-38), Fairfield (15-50) and Biglerville (15-50). Individually for the Trojans, Sarah Stark took third and Ella Smith took fifth. The Mustangs came in second by defeating Eastern (19-44), Fairfield (15-50) and Biglerville (15-50). Paige Watson led the Mustangs individually by taking first in 20:43. The Golden Knights came in third place by defeating Biglerville (15-50) and Fairfield (15-50). Kaydence Strange led the Golden Knights individually by taking second. Both Fairfield and Biglerville forfeited against each other. Leah Flinchbaugh led the Green Knights individually by taking fourth.

