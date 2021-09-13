Susquehannock takes big step toward girls' tennis title, plus other Monday prep results

STEVE HEISER

Susquehannock earned a 4-1 girls' tennis victory over Kennard-Dale on Monday.

The Warriors are now the lone unbeaten team left in York-Adams Division II.

Peyton Joines and Alli Zapach earned straight-set singles victories for Susquehannock.

The Susquehannock Warriors took a giant stride toward winning the York-Adams League Division II girls’ tennis title on Monday.

The Warriors downed their southern York County rival, Kennard-Dale, 4-1, in Glen Rock. The Rams are the two-time defending D-II champion.

Susquehannock (5-2 overall) is now the lone unbeaten team left in D-II at 3-0. K-D dropped to 3-1 in the division and 4-1 overall.

The Warriors received straight-set singles victories from Peyton Joines at No. 1 and Alli Zapach at No. 2.

MacKenzie Warner got the Rams’ lone point with a three-set triumph at No. 3 singles.

Susquehannock swept the doubles matches in straight sets behind the No. 1 team of Aneesha Kandala and Georgie Snyder and the No. 2 team of Jae Messersmith and Anne Jackson.

OTHER GIRLS’ TENNIS

Dallastown 5, Dover 0: At Dallastown, the Wildcats received straight-set singles victories from Hannah Sult, Namya Jindal and Catherine Lasher to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. In doubles, Olivia Martin and Sashi Nallapati won the No. 1 match, while MaKenna Zellers and Stella Tosh won the No. 2 match. Dallastown improved to 5-0 in the division and 7-0 overall.

New Oxford 5, Red Lion 0: At New Oxford, the Colonials received singles victories from Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. Rosenbach, a freshman, defeated last year's York-Adams Class 3-A champion, Lexi Lakatosh, 6-2, 6-0. In doubles, Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss won the No. 1 match, while Kylie Wampler and Anne Socks won the No. 2 match. New Oxford improved to 4-1 in the division and 8-1 overall. Red Lion fell to 2-1 in the division and 4-1 overall.

Central York 5, Spring Grove 0: At Central York, the Panthers received straight-set singles victories from Rachel Haupt, Audrey Stewart and Sarah Gao to collect the York-Adams Division I victory. In doubles, Jordan Haupt and Brianna Fan won the No. 1 match, while Anna Grechaniuk and Elie Fetters won the No. 2 match. Central improved to 3-1 in the division and 3-3 overal.

West York 5, Littlestown 0: At Littlestown, the Bulldogs received straight-set singles victories from Alisa Steele and Lexi Sanderson in the York-Adams Division II victory. In doubles, Lizzy Agravante and Mari Santos won the No. 1 match, while Ella Mikula and Maria Marchozzi won the No. 2 match. West York improved to 2-1 in the division and 4-3 overall.

York Catholic 4, Gettysburg 1: At Penn State York, the Irish captured both doubles matches to take the York-Adams Division II victory. Ali Barta and Ashlyn Mulligan won the No. 1 doubles match, while Willow Sepan and Ella Mayer captured the No. 2 doubles match. Carina Roberts won the No. 1 singles match for York Catholic, while Natalie Javitt won the No. 2 singles match. For the Warriors, Grace Neller won a singles match. York Catholic improved to 3-1 in the division and 4-1 overall. Gettysburg is 3-2 in the division and 5-3 overall.

Delone Catholic 5, Hanover 0: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes received straight-set singles victories from Olivia Roth, Ella Knox and Giovanna Jiang to capture the York-Adams Division II victory.

Biglerville 3, Bermudian Springs 2: At York Springs, the Canners captured all three singles matches to win the York-Adams Division II match. Marianna Hartman, Klara Kirkegaard and Autumn Slaybaugh each won a single match for the Canners.

FIELD HOCKEY

Dallastown 6, New Oxford 0: At New Oxford, Sarah Beck led the Wildcats to the York-Adams cross-over victory by scoring two goals. Ava Markel scored one goal and added one assist, while Emma Beach, Dani Kapsak and Lilly Cantabene each scored one goal. Dallastown improved to 2-0 in Division I and 3-2 overall.

South Western 7, Northeastern 0: At Hanover, Rachel Kaintz scored a game-high three goals to lead the Mustangs to the York-Adams cross-over victory.

Kennard-Dale 7, Fairfield 2: At Fairfield, Margo Channell led the Rams to the York-Adams cross-over victory by scoring four goals. Natalie Rigney, Cassidy Dietz and Megan Channell each scored one K-D goal. For the Green Knights, Kira Weikert and Alyssa Farace each scored one goal.

Littlestown 2, Hanover 0: At Hanover, the Thunderbolts received one goal apiece from Bailey Rucker and Giana Grelli to earn the York-Adams cross-over victory. Littlestown improved to 2-0 in D-III and 3-0 overall.

Gettysburg 1, Delone Catholic 0: At McSherrystown, Katie Wivell found the back of the net at the 13:43 mark of the second half to clinch the York-Adams cross-over victory for the Warriors. Gettysburg improved to 2-0 in Division III and 2-1 overall.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

West York 4, Eastern York 3 (OT): At West York, Leah Hersey found the back of the net on a penalty kick in overtime to clinch the York-Adams Division II victory for the Bulldogs. Jaelynn Small, Teagan Paragon and Rylee Cessna each scored one goal for the winners. For the Golden Knights, Annelies Breneborg scored two goals and Abigail Zumbrum had one goal and one assist. Eastern’s Hanna Sellers added two assists.

York Catholic 2, Annville-Cleona 1: At Annville-Cleona, the Irish received one goal apiece from Sydney Mentzer and Maddie Folkerts to grab the nonleague victory. Teammate Leah Gaito added one assist. York Catholic improved to 4-1 overall.

Delone Catholic 15, York High 0: At McSherrystown, Maddie O'Brien led the Squirettes to the victory by scoring four goals. Abigael Vingsen scored two goals and added three assists.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Spring Grove 3, Palmyra 0: At Spring Grove, the Rockets won the nonleague match, 25-10, 25-10, 25-17. Individually for the Rockets, Hailey Wolfe had 11 kills and nine digs, while Maddie Ruhland had 27 assists, four digs and three aces and Rylee Zedek and Mylie Ormond had six kills apiece. Spring Grove, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 3-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, improved to 3-0.

York Suburban 3, Kennard-Dale 0: At Fawn Grove, the Trojans rolled to a 25-9, 25-9, 25-3 triumph in a York-Adams Division II match. Suburban, ranked No. 5 in the state in Class 3-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, improved to 3-0 overall and in the division. Suburban was paced by Eliana Rodgers (10 kills, 11 digs) and Grace Hare (18 assists, five kills).

Littlestown 3, Boiling Springs 2: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts won the nonleague match, 25-10, 25-13, 16-25, 24-26, 15-5. Carli Thayer led the Thunderbolts with 24 assists, six digs, four aces and three kills. Also for Littlestown, Maddie Dunbar had nine kills and four aces, while Kellee Staub had six kills, five digs and four aces.

Gettysburg 3, Shippensburg 0: At Shippensburg, the Warriors grabbed a 25-9, 25-10, 25-12 nonleague triumph. Shayna Davis (five assists), Hailey Williams (five aces) and Leila Lebon-Hill (three kills) paced Gettysburg (2-1).

Waynesboro 3, New Oxford 1: At Waynesboro, the Colonials suffered a 25-23, 29-27, 19-25, 25-16 nonleague loss. New Oxford was paced by Devyn Kelly (11 kills), Mallory Topper (nine kills) and Megan Adams (nine kills).

GOLF

Knaub leads Dallastown: Led by Makensy Knaub’s 68, the Dallastown Wildcats rolled to another York-Adams Division I golf win on Monday.

Dallastown finished with a 287 total at Bridgewater Golf Club. Northeastern was second at 321, followed by Central York (328), South Western (333), Red Lion (364) and New Oxford (393). Spring Grove had to forfeit because it didn’t have enough golfers.

The Wildcats are now 18-0 in the division, followed by South Western (13-5), Northeastern (12-6), Central York (11-7), Red Lion (4-14), New Oxford (3-15) and Spring Grove (2-16).

Lane Krosse added a 70 for Dallastown, while Reed Krosse chipped in a 73 and Mason Tucker fired a 76.

Northeastern’s Caden Blanchette shot 70 and Central York’s Noah Shultz fired a 72.

BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY

Caleb Hogan leads Dover: At Dover, Caleb Hogan captured first overall in 19 minutes, 53 seconds, to lead the home team to victories over Spring Grove (19-40) and York Tech (15-50). Dover's Jayce Corbin took second and Camdyn Buohl took third. The Rockets took second as a team by defeating York Tech (19-36). Individually for the Rockets, Ryan McKowen took fourth, while Andrew Spangler took fifth.

GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY

Summer Hogan powers Eagles: At Dover, Summer Hogan took first in 23:30 to lead the Eagles to team victories over Spring Grove (15-50) and York Tech (15-50). Emily Skelly took third for Dover, while Hannah Hogan was fourth and MaryAlice Craig was fifth. The Rockets and Spartans both forfeited against each other. Individually for the Rockets, Charlee Kurtz took second.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.