Thursday's sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Thursday, Sept. 9. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

South Western at Dallastown, 4 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dover, 4 p.m.

Fairfield at Hanover, 4 p.m.

Red Lion at York High, 4 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.

Littlestown at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

West York at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Central York at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

High Point Baptist at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.

York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 4 p.m.

York High at Red Lion, 4 p.m.

York Country Day at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Dover at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

James Buchanan at Bermudian Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Central York, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Delone Catholic at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at West York, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.

Dover at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at York High, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

York Suburban at Red Lion, 4 p.m.

New Oxford at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at West York, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 4:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Gettysburg, 6:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

York Country Day at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.

Central York at New Oxford, 4 p.m.

Spring Grove at West York, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

York-Adams Division II Tournament at Pleasant Valley Golf Course, 1:30 p.m.

York-Adams Division III Tournament at Flatbush Golf Course, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Penn State York at Penn State Mont Alto, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.