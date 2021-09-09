Susquehannock golfers continue D-II dominance, plus other Thursday high school action

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Susquehannock golf team continued its dominance of York-Adams Division II on Thursday afternoon.

The Warriors earned another first-place team victory Pleasant Valley Golf Course near Stewartstown.

Susquehannock finished with a 306 total, which was 24 shots clear of second-place York Suburban (330). Dover was third at 340, followed by West York (364), Eastern York (373), Gettysburg (378) and Kennard-Dale (407).

The Warriors had three players shoot 76 or lower: Sam Elsen (74), Max Pflieger (74) and Ryan Thomas (76).

Dover’s Trevor Snyder and Kennard-Dale’s Jimmy Hook tied for individual medalist honors at 73.

Susquehannock improved to 18-0 in division action. Suburban is second at 15-3. Dover is third at 12-6. No other teams in the division have a winning record.

OTHER GOLF

Delone takes D-III match: At Flatbush Golf Course, Delone Catholic won the Division III match.

The Squires finished with a 335 total, followed by York Catholic (338), York Tech (386), Bermudian (391) and Hanover (408), The individual medalists were Delone's Bryson Kopp 80, Delone's Tim Burke 80 and York Catholic's Brady Walker 80.

Delone leads the division at 14-1, while York Catholic is 13-2.

FIELD HOCKEY

Central York 5, New Oxford 1: At Central York, Grace Harrold led the Panthers to the York-Adams cross-over victory by scoring two goals and adding one assist. Also for Central, Amber Vega, Ryan Engleman and Victoria Whitehead each scored one goal, while Emilee Myers added one assist. Central improved to 2-0 in Division I and 2-1 overall.

Red Lion 2, York Suburban 2: At Red Lion, the Lions received first-half goals from Jenna Derouaux and Julia Turosinski, while Hailey Johnson added one assist. For the Trojans, Olivia Gibson and Emma Kraus each scored one second-half goal, while Morgan Shealer added one assist. With the tie, Red Lion moves to 1-0-1 in York-Adams Division I and to 2-0-1 overall. Suburban moves to 1-0-1 in Division II and overall.

South Western 3, Spring Grove 1: At Spring Grove, Maggie Study led the Mustangs to the York-Adams League cross-over victory by scoring two goals. For the Rockets, Kendall Smith scored the lone goal.

Littlestown 3, Bermudian Springs 1: At York Springs, Summer Rathell led the Thunderbolts to the York-Adams cross-over victory. Littlestown improved to 2-0 in Division III and 3-0.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

New Oxford 4, Central York 1: At New Oxford, the Colonials captured both doubles matches to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss won the No. 1 doubles match, while Kylie Wampler and Anne Socks won the No. 2 match. In singles, Anya Rosenbach won the No. 1 match, while Kaelyn Balko won the No. 3 match. For the Panthers, Audrey Stewart won the No. 2 singles match. New Oxford improved to 3-1 in the division and 6-1 overall. Central fell to 2-1 in the division and 2-3 overall.

West York 5, Spring Grove 0: At West York, the Bulldogs received straight-set singles victories from Alisa Steele, Lexi Sanderson and Charlotte Whitesel to grab the victory. In doubles, Lizzy Agravante and Alexa Stackhouse won the No. 1 match, while Mari Santos and Taelyn Thomas won the No. 2 match.

Bermudian Springs 4, York County Day 1: At York Springs, the Eagles captured both doubles matches to capture the nonleague victory. Abby Myers and Taylor Stockham won the No. 1 doubles match, while Ava Leatherman and Emma Heinemann won the No. 2 doubles match. In singles, Amelia Gerringer and Carly Lau each won a match. For the Greyhounds, Sarah Gardini won the No. 1 singles match.

BOYS’ SOCCER

New Oxford 1, Susquehannock 0 (OT): At Glen Rock, Daniel Wolfe found the back of the net at the 3:15 mark of overtime to clinch the York-Adams Division II win for the Colonials. Damian Lupian added the assist. The Warriors defense held the Colonials to one shot on goal. New Oxford improved to 1-0 in the division and 2-0 overall. Susquehannock is 1-1 overall and in the division.

Dallastown 4, South Western 0: At Dallastown, the Wildcats cruised to the York-Adams Division I triumph behind goals from Ryan Rosay, Kaden Kashner, Zander Leik and Nate Winslow.

West York 1, Eastern York 0 (2-OT): At Wrightsville, Gavin Smyser's goal off a free kick in the second overtime gave the Bulldogs the victory.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Dover 3, Spring Grove 2: At Spring Grove, Cam Lunsford scored two goals, including a header off a corner with 14 seconds left in the game. Shay Shimmel also scored for Dover.

York Catholic 4, Littlestown 0: At Littlestown, Sydney Mentzer scored all four goals for the Irish. Kathleen McKeague had two assists, while Madeline Folkerts and Carly Poff each had one assist.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Delone Catholic 3, York Tech 0: At Spry, Delone rolled to a 25-17, 25-17, 25-8 triumph. The Squirettes were led by Holly Neiderer (seven kills), Campbell Chronister (23 assists) and Olivia Snyder (six digs).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.