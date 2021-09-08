State-ranked Spring Grove girls off to strong volleyball start; other Wednesday prep notes

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

Spring Grove earned a 3-1 girls' volleyball victory over Dallastown on Wednesday night.

It was the York-Adams Division I season opener for the Rockets.

Spring Grove is ranked No. 5 in the state in a preaseason Class 3-A poll.

SPRING GROVE – Spring Grove girls’ volleyball coach Liz Zeigler may not be all that interested in the preseason Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings.

A lot of the other coaches and fans in the area, however, are very much aware of them.

Returning a number of all-stars and key players from a team that made it to the District 3 Class 3-A semifinals a season ago, the Rockets were slotted as the No. 5 team in the state by the coaches.

Zeigler, however, tries to keep her girls focused on the near and present, which may explain why she was caught off guard by her team’s lofty ranking.

It shouldn’t have been that big a surprise, especially after her team finished 15-1 to win a 27-team tournament at Trinity over the weekend.

Tournament play, where teams only play two sets in the pool and one in the bracket, is one thing. Dual matches are another. So it was good for Zeigler and her Rockets to start their York-Adams Division I season against a perennially tough Dallastown squad Wednesday evening.

The Wildcats, coming off a 3-0 loss to South Western Tuesday, are still young, while also acclimating to new head coach Joe Ramp and his style of play. Dallastown put up a fight, but in the end the Spring Grove girls earned a 25-17, 25-22, 25-27, 25-22 victory.

Zeigler, whose team had its match Tuesday with Dover postponed until later in the year, wasn’t overly surprised that the match was fairly close.

“A lot of the girls on both teams play with each other year 'round in club,” Zeigler said. “So I think there’s a lot there that kind of fuels the rivalry between the schools.”

Wolfe sisters lead the way: The Wolfe sisters — Hailey and Nevaeh — filled up the stat sheet. Hailey led the Rockets with 18 kills and 17 digs, while Nevaeh tallied nine and 11 before missing part of the third set and all of the fourth with an ankle injury.

“We’re hoping it’s not too serious,” Zeigler said. “Obviously we weren’t able to just get her wrapped and back in, but we hope she can get back and recovered soon.”

Setter Maddie Ruhland dished out 37 assists to go with three kills and 13 digs, while the trio of McKenzie Boyer, Mylie Ormond and Rylee Zedek combined for 15 kills.

Getting contributions from those three may be just as key for the team’s success this season as it is to get big games from the Wolfe sisters, according to Zeigler.

“We lost a couple of seniors from last year’s team, but we were able to fill those holes,” Zeigler said. “So we’re excited.”

Motivated by last season's disappointing finish: One thing that drives the Spring Grove girls is a bit of a bittersweet ending to last year’s season. Normally a berth into the district semifinals would come with a berth into the state draw, but last year’s postseason was limited only to district champions.

A tough four-set loss to local rival and eventual District 3 champ York Suburban still lingers in the minds of the Rockets as they’ve prepared for this season.

“They’re motivated,” Zeigler said. “So, for me, it’s more about trying to keep them calm and even keeled and not get too wrapped up in whatever else is going on.”

The Trojans, who were ranked ahead of the Rockets at No. 3 in the coaches' preseason pool, also participated in the Trinity tournament this past weekend. A clash between the two, however, never happened. The schools were placed in different pools.

The Rockets knocked off a pair of teams from West Virginia — including Musselman in the final — and one from Maryland, as well as the host Shamrocks, who are ranked No. 1 in 2-A, en route to the title Saturday.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Dallastown 5, York Suburban 0: At Suburban, the Wildcats received straight-set singles victories from Hannah Sult, Namya Jindal and Catharine Lasher to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. In doubles, Elizabeth Tony and Jessica Coulson combined to win the No. 1 match, while Kylie Sciuto and Chloe Isett won the No. 2 match. Dallastown improved to 4-0 in the division and 5-0 overall.

South Western 5, Spring Grove 0: At Spring Grove, the Mustangs received straight-set singles victories from Sarah McComas, Savannah Laudicina and Kayley Skibicki to earn the York-Adams Division I victory. In doubles, Elise Panzo and Hope Bankert won the No. 1 match, while Mikayla Bond and Cassie Maqueda won the No. 2 match. South Western improved to 2-1 in the division and 4-1 overall.

York Catholic 4, Bermudian Springs 1: At Penn State York, the Irish secured both doubles matches to help them capture the York-Adams Division II victory. Ali Barta and Ashlyn Mulligan won the No. 1 doubles match, while Willow Sepan and Anna Catalanello won the No. 2 doubles match. Carina Roberts won the No. 1 singles match for YC, while Natalie Javitt won the No. 2 singles match. For the Eagles, Carly Lau won the No. 3 singles match. YC improved to 2-1 in the division and 3-1 overall.

Susquehannock 4, Delone Catholic 1: At McSherrystown, the Warriors received straight-set singles victories from Peyton Joines, Ali Zapach, and Angela Kontz to grab the York-Adams Division II victory. In doubles, Trinity Boone and Logan McDougall won the No. 2 match. For the Squirettes, Brielle Baughman and Gabby Erdman won the No. 1 doubles match. Susquehannock improved to 2-0 in the division and 3-1 overall.

Kennard-Dale 5, Littlestown 0: At Fawn Grove, the Rams received singles victories from Brianna Serruto, Grace Maccarelli and Leeah Jacobs to win the York-Adams Division II match. In doubles, Mackenzie Warner and Katie Howard won the No. 1 match, while Hailey Marslett and Hailey Serruto won the No. 2 match. K-D improved to 2-0 in the division and 3-0 overall.

West York 5, Hanover 0: At Hanover, the Bulldogs received straight-set singles victories from Alisa Steele, Lexi Sanderson and Charlotte Whitesel to take the York-Adams Division II victory. In doubles, Lizzy Agravante and Alexa Stackhouse won the No. 1 match, while Taelyn Thomas and Mari Santos won the No. 2 match.

Northeastern 5, Dover 0: At Manchester, the Bobcats got straight-set singles wins from Lael Marshall, Lauren Edgar and Maaria Khan. Northeastern got straight-set doubles wins from Laiba Khan/Maddie Reik and Laura Shearer/Sariah Whitfield.

Gettysburg 5, Biglerville 0: At Biglerville, the Warriors received singles victories from Kim Heinzelmann, Bridget Duffy and Grace Neller to capture the York-Adams Division II victory. Gettysburg improved to 3-0 in the division and 5-1 overall.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Gettysburg 3, West York 0: At West York, Francisco Sandoval led the Warriors to the York-Adams Division II victory by scoring one goal and adding one assist. The Warriors defense held the Bulldogs to five shots on goal.

FIELD HOCKEY

Bermudian Springs 4, West York 0: At York Springs, Melanie Beall had a goal and two assists to power the Eagles.

