Tuesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: It's a monster day of high school action
Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Tuesday, Sept. 7. It's a monster day of high school action. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
York Tech at Wyomissing, 4 p.m.
Central York at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.
West York at Bermudian Springs, 6 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Biglerville, 6 p.m.
Gettysburg at Hanover, 7:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Lancaster County Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.
Gettysburg at West York, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.
York High at South Western, 4:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Dover at Central York, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Christian School of York at New Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.
Central York at Dover, 4 p.m.
Fairfield at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.
York Catholic at Hanover, 4 p.m.
South Western at York High, 4 p.m.
Red Lion at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
West York at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Dayspring Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.
Hanover at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.
Northeastern at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
York Tech at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
West York at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
York High at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
South Western at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.
York Suburban at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
Red Lion at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS
Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.
Biglerville at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.
Dover at Central York, 4 p.m.
South Western at Dallastown, 4 p.m.
York Catholic at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.
Hanover at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at West York, 4 p.m.
York Suburban at New Oxford, 4 p.m.
Red Lion at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
York Country Day at Linden Hall, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
York Suburban, Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic (Codorus State Park), 4:30 p.m.
York Catholic, New Oxford, Gettysburg, Biglerville at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
York Tech, Littlestown, Fairfield, Central York at Susquehannock, 4:30 p.m.
South Western, Northeastern, Dover, Dallastown at West York (Reservoir Hill Park), 4:30 p.m.
Eastern York, Red Lion at Kennard-Dale, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Manor College at Penn State York, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.