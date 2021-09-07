Three unbeaten teams left in York-Adams D-I girls' tennis, plus other Tuesday prep results

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Dallastown, Red Lion and Central York are the lone remaining unbeaten teams in the York-Adams Division I girls’ tennis standings.

The Wildcats beat South Western 4-1 in a battle of unbeatens on Tuesday, while Red Lion and Central York both rolled to 5-0 victories. The Lions beat Northeastern in Manchester, while Central downed visiting Dover.

Dallastown is now 4-0 overall and 3-0 in D-I. Red Lion stands at 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the division. Central is 2-2 overall and 2-0 in D-I.

At Dallastown, South Western fell to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in D-I with the loss to the Wildcats. Namya Jindal (No. 2) and Catharine Lasher (No. 3) earned straight-set singles wins for Dallastown. The Wildcats got straight-set doubles victories from Elizabeth Tony/Jessica Coulson and Kylie Sciuto/Chloe Isett. South Western’s Sarah McComas won in straight sets at No. 1 singles.

At Manchester, the Lions lost just one combined game in getting singles wins from Lexi Lakatosh, Sophie Lanius and Laken Kelly. Red Lion got straight-set doubles wins from Mackenzie Zagroba/Nicole Kline and Emily Szot/Elizabeth Wenzel.

At Central York, the Panthers received straight-set single victories from Rachel Haupt, Audrey Stewart and Sarah Gao. Jordan Haupt and Brianna Fan won the No. 1 doubles match, while Paityn Asper and Anna Grechaniuk won the No. 2 doubles match.

OTHER GIRLS’ TENNIS

Kennard-Dale 3, West York 2: At West York, the Rams won behind singles victories from Grace Maccarelli at No. 2 and MacKenzie Warner at No. 3. Maccarelli won in three sets. K-D got a doubles win from Hailey Marslett and Hailey Serruto at No. 2 in three sets. West York’s Alisa Steele won at No. 1 singles, while Lizzy Agravante and Alexa Stackhouse combined for a win at No. 2 doubles.

Susquehannock 5, Biglerville 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors received straight-set singles victories from Peyton Joines, Ali Zapach and Angela Kontz to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. In doubles, Aneesha Kandala and Georgie Snyder won the No. 1 match, while Jae Messersmith and Anne Jackson won the No. 2 match.

Bermudian Springs 4, Littlestown 1: At York Springs, the Eagles captured both doubles matches to capture the York-Adams Division II victory. Ava Leatherman and Emma Heinemann won the No. 1 match, while Ella Somerville and Fallon Miller won the No. 2 match. Amelia Gerringer and Abby Myers each captured singles victories for Bermudian. For the Thunderbolts, Laura Johnson won the No. 1 singles match.

Delone Catholic 3, York Catholic 2: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes received straight-set singles victories from Olivia Roth and Ella Knox to win the York-Adams Division II match. Delone’s Brielle Baughman and Gabby Erdman captured a doubles victory. For the Irish, Ella Mayer won a singles match, while Willow Sapan and Anna Catalanello combined to win the No. 2 doubles match.

BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Warriors capture first: At Spring Grove, Gettysburg took first place in the team competition, going 4-0 by defeating Spring Grove (15-50), New Oxford (18-45), York Catholic (25-31) and Biglerville (15-50). Individually for the Warriors, Andrew Cole took third, while teammate Auden Day took fourth. The Irish came in second by beating Spring Grove (15-50), New Oxford (19-43) and Biglerville (15-50). Moseley Driscoll led the Irish individually with a second-place finish. The Colonials came in third by defeating Spring Grove (25-32) and Biglerville (17-42). Neal Price took fifth for the Colonials. The Rockets took fourth by defeating Biglerville (21-35). Matthew Nawn, who ran independently for Hanover, took first overall in 17 minutes, 16 seconds.

Walsh leads Trojans to first-place finish: At Codorus State Park, Shea Walsh took first overall in 18:35 to lead the York Suburban Trojans to team victories over Delone Catholic (15-48) and Bermudian Springs (15-49). Also for Suburban, Neil Oesterbach took second, Cole Adams took third, Grant Kern took fourth and Justin Adams took fifth. The Squires came in second by defeating Bermudian (19-39).

O'Brien powers Warriors to first-place finish: At Glen Rock, Matt O'Brien took first in 17:26 to lead the Susquehannock Warriors to victories over Central York (28-29), Fairfield (15-50), Littlestown (15-50) and York Tech (15-50). Susquehannock's Nathaniel Coggins took second. The Panthers came in second by defeating Fairfield (15-50), Littlestown (15-50) and York Tech (15-50). Individually for the Panthers, Christian Henry took third, Sean Baxter took fourth and Eli Eisenberger took fifth. The Green Knights came in third by defeating York Tech (15-50) and Littlestown (20-35). The Thunderbolts took fourth by defeating York Tech (15-50).

South Western runners shine: At Reservoir Hill, the South Western Mustangs took first as a team by defeating Dallastown (19-41), Northeastern (20-42), Dover (15-49), and West York (15-49). Individually for the Mustangs, Shernel Singh took second, Shernan Singh took third and Evan Freil took fourth. The Wildcats took second place by defeating Northeastern (24-31), Dover (18-38) and West York (18-38). Jakob Rager was fifth for the Wildcats. The Bobcats came in third place by defeating West York (24-32) and Dover (22-34). Cole Perry led the Bobcats by taking first in 17:36. The Bulldogs came in fourth place by defeating Dover (24-31).

GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Gettysburg’s Oaster takes first overall: At Spring Grove, Winter Oaster took first individually in 21:15 to lead the Gettysburg Warriors to team victories over York Catholic (21-35), New Oxford (15-45), Spring Grove (19-50) and Biglerville (15-50). Lily Arnold took fourth for Gettysburg, while Megan Hurst took fifth. The Irish took second by defeating Spring Grove (20-50), Biglerville (15-50) and New Oxford (18-37). Madeline Murphy led the Irish with a second-place finish. The Colonials took third by defeating Spring Grove (27-50) and Biglerville (18-50). The Rockets and Canners forfeited against each other. Individually for the Rockets, Charlee Kurtz took third.

Suburban's Stark finishes first: At Codorus State Park, Sarah Stark took first in 22:04 to lead the York Suburban Trojans to team victories over Delone Catholic (17-45) and Bermudian Springs (15-50). Also for Suburban, Ella Smith took second, Elana Pinerda took third and Ruth Wile took fifth. The Squirettes came in second by defeating the Eagles (15-50). Samantha Smith led the Squirettes with a fourth-place finish.

Panthers take first: At Glen Rock, the Central York Panthers took first in the team competition by defeating Susquehannock (25-30), Fairfield (20-50), Littlestown (15-50) and York Tech (15-50). Individually for the Panthers, Hayley Green took third and Allison Minich took fifth. The Warriors came in second by defeating York Tech (15-50), Fairfield (19-50) and Littlestown (16-50). Individually for the Warriors, Nicole Dauberman took first in 21:20. Teammate Sabreena Fahringer took fourth. The Green Knights, Spartans and Thunderbolts forfeited against each other. Honey Strosnider led the Green Knights by taking second individually.

Granger sparks Dallastown: At Reservoir Hill, Kailey Granger took first in 21:17 to lead the Dallastown Wildcats to victories over Northeastern (24-33), Dover (15-48), West York (15-50) and South Western (19-44). Teammate Lydia Tolerico took fifth. The Bobcats took second by defeating West York (15-46), South Western (18-41) and Dover (17-44). Individually for the Bobcats, Bella Treglia took second and Marissa Pritchett took third. The Mustangs came in third by defeating West York (17-40) and Dover (21-39). Individually for the Mustangs, Paige Watson took fourth. The Bulldogs came in fourth by defeating Dover (26-29).

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

York Suburban 3, New Oxford 0: At New Oxford, the Trojans rolled, 25-22, 25-15, 25-20. Suburban was led by Eliana Rodgers (21 kills, seven digs), Grace Hare (31 assists, five digs) and Anna Titter (11 digs).

Littlestown 3, Bermudian Springs 0: At York Springs, the Thunderbolts won the York-Adams Division III match, 25-9, 25-18, 25-13. Makayla Orwig led the Thunderbolts with eight kills. Also for Littlestown, Carli Thayer had 18 assists and eight digs, while Jaylin Smith had four aces and three kills. Bermudian's Haley Andrus had 10 digs.

York Catholic 3, Delone Catholic 0: At McSherrystown, in a battle of perennial York-Adams Division III powers, the Irish rolled to the road victory, 25-21, 27-25, 25-16.

York Suburban 3, New Oxford 0: At New Oxford, the Trojans grabbed a 25-22, 25-16, 25-20 triumph.

FIELD HOCKEY

Dallastown 6, South Western 0: At Hanover, Lilly Cantabene led the Wildcats to the York-Adams cross-over victory by scoring two goals. Danielle Kapsak, Annabella Fimmano, Ellie Bailey and Sarah Beck each scored one goal.

Gettysburg 4, Hanover 0: At Hanover, Katie Wivell had a pair of goals to spark the Warriors to the win.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.