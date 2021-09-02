Susquehannock golf team improves to 12-0 in York-Adams Division II action

STEVE HEISER

Susquehannock won the York-Adams Division II golf match on Thursday at Bon Air Country Club.

The Warriors finished 12 shots ahead of second-place York Suburban.

The Warriors are now 12-0 on the season in D-II action. Suburban is second at 10-2.

The Susquehannock golf team improved to 12-0 in York-Adams Division II golf action on Thursday.

The day after torrential rain, the Warriors were still able to get on their home course, the difficult Bon Air Country Club near Glen Rock.

They made the home-course edge pay off, earning a 12-shot victory over York Suburban.

Susquehannock finished at 317, while Suburban was at 329, followed by Dover (364), West York (365), Kennard-Dale (389), Eastern York (399) and Gettysburg (408).

Dover’s Trevor Snyder and Susquehanock’s Ryan Thomas tied for individual medalist honors at 5-over-par 76.

Other golfers breaking 80 were Susquehannock’s Max Pflieger (77), Suburban’s Athen Sachar (78) and Susquehannock’s Sam Elsen (79).

Suburban is 10-2 on the season and is in second place in the division, followed by Dover (8-4), West York (5-7), Gettysburg (3-9), Kennard-Dale (2-10) and Eastern York (2-10).

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Hanover 5, Littlestown 0: At Hanover, the Hawkettes received straight-set singles victories from Anne Smith and Cassidy Conover to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. Hanover improved to 2-0 in the division and 3-0 overall. Littlestown is 0-2 in the division and overall.

New Oxford 5, Susquehannock 0: At New Oxford, the Colonials received straight-set singles victories from Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko to grab the York-Adams nondivisional victory. New Oxford improved to 4-1 overall. Susquehannock is 1-1.

