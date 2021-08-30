Susquehannock golfers shine in York-Adams D-II opener, plus other Monday prep results

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Susquehannock won the York-Adams Division II golf opener on Monday.

The Warriors finished with a 297 total, which was 30 shots better than second-place York Suburban.

Susquehannock's Sam Elsen was the individual medalist with a 4-under-par 67.

The event was held at Gettysburg National Golf Club near Fairfield.

Sam Elsen and the Susquehannock Warriors golf team made an emphatic opening statement on Monday.

Elsen shot a 4-under-par 67 and his Susquehannock team earned a 30-shot victory during the first York-Adams League Division II golf tournament of the 2021 season.

The event was held at the par-71 Gettysburg National Golf Club near Fairfield. The course was formerly known as Mountainiew.

Elsen collected four birdies and didn’t make a bogey during his round and finished seven shots clear of his nearest individual competitor, his Susquehannock teammate, Ryan Thomas, who shot 74.

Dallastown wins another York-Adams Division I golf match; other Wednesday prep results

Three players registered 75s, including another Warriors player, Max Pflieger. Also posting 75s were Dover’s Trevor Snyder and York Suburban’s Andrew Ekstrom.

Dover’s Alex Glatfelter and Littlestown’s Bradin Peart fired 78s.

Susquehannock finished with 297 team total, while Suburban was second at 327. Dover was third at 348, followed by host Gettysburg at 353, West York at 362, Eastern York at 373 and Kennard-Dale at 389.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Dallastown 5, Northeastern 0: At Manchester, the Wildcats received straight-set singles victories from Hannah Sult, Namya Jindal and Catharine Lasher to secure the York-Adams League Division I victory. In doubles, Elizabeth Tony and Jessica Coulson won the No. 1 match, while Kylie Sciuto and Chloe Isett won the No. 2 match. Dallastown is now 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the division. Northeastern is 1-2 and 0-1.

York Catholic 5, Littlestown 0: At Littlestown, the Irish received straight-set singles victories from Carina Roberts and Natalie Javitt to secure the York-Adams League Division II victory. In doubles, Ali Barta and Ashlyn Mulligan won the No. 1 match, while Willow Sepan and Anna Catalanello won the No. 2 match. It was the season opener for both teams.

South Western 5, York Suburban 0: At Hanover, the Mustangs received straight-set singles victories from Sarah McComas, Savannah Laudicina and Kayley Skibicki to earn the York-Adams Division I victory. In doubles, Elise Panzo and Lillian Smith combined to win the No. 1 match, while Mikayla Bond and Cassie Maqueda won the No. 2 match. South Western improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the division. Suburban fell to 0-2 and 0-1.

Hanover 4, Biglerville 1: At Biglerville, the Hawkettes received straight-set singles victories from Annie Smith and Cassidy Conover to capture the York-Adams League Division II victory. For the Canners, Autumn Slaybaugh won a straight-set singles match.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.