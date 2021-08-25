Dallastown wins another York-Adams Division I golf match; other Wednesday prep results

STEVE HEISER

Dallastown finished first in the York-Adams Division I golf tournament on Wednesday at South Hills.

The Wildcats improved to 12-0 on the season. South Western is second in D-I at 10-2.

Central York's Noah Shultz was the individual medalist with a 73.

The Wildcats finished with a 308 total at South Hills Golf Course near Hanover, which was 25 shots ahead of second-place South Western (333).

Northeastern was third at 343, followed by Central York at 348, New Oxford at 367, Spring Grove 368 and Red Lion at 384.

Dallastown is now 12-0 on the season after two tournaments, followed by South Western (10-2). Northeastern and Central are both 7-5, and New Oxford, Spring Grove and Red Lion are each 2-10.

Central’s Noah Shultz was the individual medalist at 73. Dallastown’s Lane Krosse was second at 74, followed by South Western’s Evan Twyman at 75 and Dallastown’s Makensy Knaub at 76. Spring Grove’s Cameron Gracey, Northeastern’s Caden Blanchette, South Western’s Dylan Paolucci and Dallastown’s Bobby Nicholson each shot 78.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

South Western 5, Gettysburg 0: At Hanover, the Mustangs received singles victories from Sarah McComas, Savannah Laudicina and Kayley Skibicki to help secure the nonleague victory. In doubles, Elise Panzo and Hope Bankert won the No. 1 match, while Mikayla Bond and Cassie Maqueda won the No. 2 match.

Susquehannock 5, Spring Grove 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors received singles victories from Peyton Joines, Ali Zapach and Angela Kontz to help secure the nonleague victory. In doubles, Aneesha Kandala and Georgie Snyder won the No. 1 match, while Jae Messersmith and Anne Jackson won the No. 2 match. It was the season opener for both teams.

West York 4, Red Land 1: At West York, the Bulldogs triumphed in a nonleague battle.

