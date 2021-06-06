SATURDAY'S PIAA QUARTERFINALS: York Suburban boys' volleyball team makes 2-A final four

STEVE HEISER

Four York-Adams League teams entered state quarterfinal playoff competition on Saturday.

All four had the same goal in mind — advance to the PIAA semifinals.

Only one of those teams was able to accomplish its mission — the York Suburban boys’ volleyball team.

Trojans rolled to PIAA Class 2-A quarterfinal triumph over Cochranton, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22. The match was held at Bald Eagle High School in Bellefonte, Centre County.

District 3 runner-up Suburban now finds itself just two wins away from a state championship.

The next hurdle for coach Oliver Good’s Trojans will come at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Altoona High School in Blair County against District 10 champion Meadville, which also earned a 3-0 win on Saturday, beating District 7 runner-up North Catholic, 25-18, 25-17, 26-24.

Meadville is located in Crawford County in the northwest corner of the state. Both Meadville and Suburban will face long bus rides on Tuesday. The Trojans’ trip to Altoona will be about 2½ hours, while Meadville’s journey will be about three hours.

The contest will be a rematch of the 2019 2-A state championship match, when Meadville outlasted Suburban, 3-2.

In the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association 2-A state rankings, unbeaten Meadville is tied for the No. 2 spot with Lower Dauphin, while Suburban is No. 4.

The No. 1 team in those rankings, District 7 champion Seton LaSalle, had been stunned in the first round by District 10 champion Cochranton — the same Cochranton team that Suburban swept in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

In the District 10 title match, Meadville beat Cochranton, 3-1.

If the Trojans (17-3) can get by Meadville (19-0) on Tuesday, the Trojans will advance to the state championship match at 11 a.m. Saturday at Penn State’s Rec Hall. In that match, Suburban may get the opportunity to avenge its five-set District 3 championship loss to Lower Dauphin.

The other 2-A semifinal will pit Lower Dauphin vs. Garden Spot, the third-place team from District 3. That match is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Central York.

Northeastern falls in boys’ volleyball: While Suburban earned a state playoff victory, the Northeastern boys’ volleyball team wasn’t quite as fortunate on Saturday.

The York-Adams League champion Bobcats dropped a 3-A quarterfinal decision to a powerhouse North Allegheny outfit, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21. The contest was held at Altoona High.

The loss ended Northeastern’s season at 17-2. North Allegheny, the District 7 champion and the top-ranked 3-A team in the state, advances to the state semifinals.

Northeastern, the District 3 runner-up, had been ranked No. 4 in 3-A.

In Tuesday’s semifinal, North Allegheny will face a familiar foe — District 7 runner-up Seneca Valley, which is ranked No. 3 in the state in 3-A.

The other 3-A state semifinal will pit two District 3 teams against each — District 3 champion Hempfield vs. Central Dauphin, the third-place team from District 3. That match is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Central York. Hempfield is No. 2 in the state and Central Dauphin is No. 5 in the state.

The state 3-A final is 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Penn State’s Rec Hall.

York Catholic girls, Susquehannock boys reach end of line in lacrosse: Two York County teams saw their successful lacrosse seasons reach the end of the line Saturday in 2-A state quarterfinal action.

District 3 champion York Catholic fell to District 12 runner-up Cardinal O’Hara, 16-12, in girls' action at Schuylkill Valley High School in Leesport, Berks County.

The Irish, who also claimed the York-Adams League championship, finished at 19-2.

The District 3 runner-up Susquehannock boys, meanwhile, suffered a 12-11 setback to District 2 champion Crestwood. That match was also held at Schuylkill Valley.

Susquehannock finished at 14-7.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.