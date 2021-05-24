Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the District 3 high school sports schedule for York-Adams League teams for Monday, May 24. Some events have been postponed. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

District 3 Class 6-A First Round

Central York at Central Dauphin, 4:30 p.m.

District 3 Class 5-A First Round

York Suburban 10, Palmyra 5, F

South Western at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m. PPD. UNTIL 4:30 P.M. TUESDAY, MAY 25.

Susquehannock at Red Land, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.

District Class 4-A First Round

Octorara at Kennard-Dale, 4:30 p.m.

Hamburg at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 3-A Quarterfinals

Brandywine Heights at Biglerville, 4:30 p.m. PPD. UNTIL 4:30 P.M. TUESDAY, MAY 25.

Hanover at Lancaster Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A Quarterfinals

York Catholic at Newport, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

District 3 Class 3-A Quarterfinals

Dallastown at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Warwick at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A Quarterfinals

York Catholic at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

District 3 Class 3-A Semifinal

Hempfield at Central York, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A Semifinal

Susquehannock at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.