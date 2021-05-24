Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements
Following is the District 3 high school sports schedule for York-Adams League teams for Monday, May 24. Some events have been postponed. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
District 3 Class 6-A First Round
Central York at Central Dauphin, 4:30 p.m.
District 3 Class 5-A First Round
York Suburban 10, Palmyra 5, F
South Western at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m. PPD. UNTIL 4:30 P.M. TUESDAY, MAY 25.
Susquehannock at Red Land, 4:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.
District Class 4-A First Round
Octorara at Kennard-Dale, 4:30 p.m.
Hamburg at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 3-A Quarterfinals
Brandywine Heights at Biglerville, 4:30 p.m. PPD. UNTIL 4:30 P.M. TUESDAY, MAY 25.
Hanover at Lancaster Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
District 3 Class 2-A Quarterfinals
York Catholic at Newport, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
District 3 Class 3-A Quarterfinals
Dallastown at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Warwick at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 2-A Quarterfinals
York Catholic at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
District 3 Class 3-A Semifinal
Hempfield at Central York, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 2-A Semifinal
Susquehannock at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.