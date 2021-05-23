York-Adams League will send 25 teams into district baseball and softball action this week

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York-Adams League will send 14 baseball teams and 11 softball teams into District 3 playoff action this week.

The league doesn’t have any top-seeded baseball or softball programs, but it does have five No. 2 seeds – Kennard-Dale (Class 4-A), Littlestown (Class 3-A) and Delone Catholic (Class 2-A) in softball; and Eastern York (Class 4-A) and Delone (Class 2-A) in baseball.

South Western is seeded No. 3 in 5-A softball, while Dallastown is No. 3 in 6-A baseball. Central York grabbed the No. 4 seed in 6-A softball.

The baseball district action starts on Monday, while the softball district play begins on Tuesday.

Class 6-A baseball: In 6-A baseball, Dallastown (17-3) got a first-round bye and will play host to the winner of Monday’s game pitting No. 11 Central York (12-8) at No. 6 Central Dauphin (12-5).

The Central York-Central Dauphin game is slated for 4:30 p.m. Monday. Y-A Division I champion Dallastown will play host to the Central York-Central Dauphin game in the quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Manheim Twp. (19-0) is the No. 1 seed in the 12-team 6-A baseball field.

Class 5-A baseball: In the 16-team 5-A baseball bracket, the Y-A League will have five teams in the field, led by No. 9 seed Gettysburg (13-7), No. 10 York Suburban (12-6), No. 11 Spring Grove (13-7), No. 12 South Western (11-7) and No. 15 Susquehannock (12-6).

All of those teams will have road games in Monday’s first round. Gettysburg is at No. 8 Muhlenberg (11-6), York Suburban is at No. 7 Palmyra (16-4), Spring Grove is at No. 6 Lampeter-Strasburg (15-5), South Western is at No. 5 Waynesboro (14-4) and Susquehannock is at No. 2 Red Land (16-4). Gettysburg, Spring Grove and Suburban shared the Y-A D-II crown.

The Suburban-Palmyra game is noon Monday. The South Western-Waynesboro and Susquehannock-Red Land games are 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Gettysburg-Muhlenberg and Spring Grove-Lampeter-Strasburg games are 7 p.m. Monday.

Manheim Central (17-1) is the No. 1 seed in 6-A baseball.

Class 4-A baseball: The 4-A baseball field will feature a 10-team bracket.

Y-A D-III champion Eastern York (15-3) got a first-round bye. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Wrightsville, the Golden Knights will play the winner of Monday’s first-round game pitting No. 10 Hamburg (10-7) at No. 7 Littlestown (11-7). The Hamburg-Littlestown game is slated for a 7 p.m. Monday start.

Kennard-Dale (11-9) is the No. 9 seed in 4-A and will travel to No. 8 Octorara (11-8) at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

East Pennsboro (15-0) is the No. 1 seed in 4-A.

Class 3-A baseball: In 3-A baseball, six teams made the district playoffs.

Y-A D-IV champion Biglerville (13-6) is the No. 4 seed and will play host to No. 5 Brandywine Heights (13-5) at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Hanover is the No. 6 seed in 3-A and will travel to No. 3 Lancaster Catholic (12-5), also at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Oley Valley (15-3) is the No. 1 seed in 3-A.

Class 2-A baseball: Delone (11-8) got a first-round bye in the six-team 2-A baseball field.

In the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Delone will play host to the winner of Monday’s 4:30 p.m. game pitting No. 6 York Catholic (4-12) at No. 3 Newport (13-5).

Camp Hill (13-5) is the top seed in 2-A baseball.

Class 1-A baseball: The top seed in 1-A baseball is Mount Calvary Christian (13-1). There are no Y-A teams in the four-team 1-A field.

Class 6-A softball: Central York (16-4) has a first-round bye in 6-A softball and will play host to the winner of Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. game pitting No. 12 Ephrata (9-11) at No. 5 Dallastown (15-5).

Dallastown and Central shared the Y-A D-I title. The quarterfinal contest at Dallastown is scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday start.

Warwick (16-2) is the No. 1 seed in the 12-team 6-A softball bracket.

Class 5-A softball: Three Y-A teams made the 16-team 5-A softball field, led by D-II champion South Western (16-0).

The Mustangs, the only unbeaten Y-A team in baseball or softball, will play host to No. 14 Manheim Central (11-8) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The other 5-A games involving Y-A softball teams will pit No. 13 Gettysburg (14-6) at No. 4 Daniel Boone (14-2) and No. 15 New Oxford (8-12) at No. 2 Lampeter-Strasburg (19-1). Both of those games are 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Twin Valley (15-1) is the No. 1 seed in 5-A softball.

Class 4-A softball: The 4-A softball bracket has eight teams.

K-D (18-2) will play host to No. 7 Eastern York (13-5) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The Rams won the D-III title, while Eastern was tied for second with Littlestown.

Bishop McDevitt (18-1) is the top seed in 4-A.

Class 3-A softball: In the eight-team 3-A softball playoffs, Littlestown (15-5) will play host to No. 7 Kutztown (8-12) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a quarterfinal contest.

No. 5 Bermudian Springs (10-10) is at No. 4 Lancaster Catholic (10-8) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in another quarterfinal.

Trinity (14-2) is the No. 1 seed in 3-A softball

Class 2-A softball: In the four-team 2-A softball bracket, D-IV champion Delone (11-8) plays host to No. 3 Upper Dauphin (12-8) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in semifinal action.

In the other 2-A semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday, No. 4 Fairfield (9-9) travels to No. 1 Brandywine Heights (12-7).

Class 1-A softball: There are no Y-A teams in the two-team 1-A softball bracket. Millersburg (13-6) is the No. 1 seed in 1-A softball.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.