THURSDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: South Western softball team finishes off perfect regular season

The South Western High School softball team has finished off a perfect regular season.

The Mustangs cruised past York Suburban on Thursday afternoon, 15-0, in a game that was stopped after four innings because of the mercy rule.

That York-Adams League Division II victory allowed D-II champion South Western to finish at 16-0 overall and 14-0 in the division.

The Mustangs will next take their perfect record into next week’s District 3 Class 5-A action. South Western is No. 3 in the latest district 5-A power ratings behind No. 1 Twin Valley (15-1) and No. 2 Lampeter-Strasburg (19-1).

Ryleigh Sprague pitched all four innings for South Western on Thursday, allowing one hit. She struck out four and walked two.

Morgan Stalnecker led the Mustangs’ offense by going 2 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. South Western’s Kinsley Proepper went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored, while Emalee Reed doubled with one RBI and one run scored.

For the Trojans, Taylor Neumann had the lone single.

BASEBALL

Wyomissing 6, Kennard-Dale 2: At Wyomissing, the Spartans plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth to secure the nonleague victory. For the Rams, Lucas Nagel went 2 for 3, including a solo homer, while Koy Swanson threw two innings of relief, striking out seven, walking one and allowing one earned run in a no-decision. K-D is 11-9. Wyomissing is 13-7.

Mechanicsburg 4, Northeastern 1: At Manchester, the Wildcats plated all four runs in the top of the first and went on to capture the nonleague victory. For the Bobcats, Caven Beck homered, while Ryan Draggoo threw two shutout innings of relief, striking out one and walking one. Northeastern is 9-11. Mechanicsburg is 10-10.

