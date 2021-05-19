WEDNESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Unbeaten Central York rolls in District 3 boys' lacrosse opener

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

The Central York boys' lacrosse team defeated Ephrata on Wednesday, 18-4.

The victory came in a first-round District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinal.

The Panthers improved to 18-0 and advanced to the District 3 3-A semifinals on Monday.

EMIGSVILLE — The Central York boys’ lacrosse team is thoroughly enjoying one of the most impressive seasons ever by any York-Adams League program.

Wednesday evening on their home field, the Panthers made sure that the run would last a bit longer, while sprinkling in a couple of milestones along the way.

Taking on eighth-seeded Ephrata in a District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinal, the top-seeded CY boys did what they have done all season long — win big.

For the 18th game this season, the Panthers left the field after the final horn sounded as victors. Led by a six-goal game from Jimmy Kohr, the Central boys cashed their ticket to the district semifinals after a dominating 18-4 triumph over the Mountaineers.

The Panthers now move on to host fourth-seeded seeded Hempfield, a 12-2 quarterfinal winner over fifth-seeded Exeter. The Central-Hempfield semifinal is slated for 7 p.m. Monday.

Clinching a state berth: More importantly, however, is the fact that the Panthers also earned the first-ever berth into the PIAA Class 3-A state playoffs by a York-Adams squad with Wednesday’s triumph.

“I don’t think any York school has ever done it in 3-A,” CY coach Ryan Muller said. “So it’s great to be the first ones.”

If that wasn’t enough, Wednesday’s victory also marked the 50th career victory for Muller.

“It was brought up about a week or two ago,” Muller said. “And we looked at it and discovered it would be this game. And this one has always been a big one for us.”

As a program, the Panthers entered this postseason with just one District 3 victory against eight defeats. That lone triumph came in 2017 in the quarterfinal round, but back then only the top three teams in the tournament made the state draw.

This year the number of berths from District 3 increased to four in both 2-A and 3-A, which assures Muller’s squad a berth into states.

“The last couple of years, this is where our season ended,” Muller said. “And when you add in the 50th win, there was a little extra pressure on the guys tonight, but the boys had my back tonight.”

A strong prescription for success: The prescription for success hasn’t been a mystery for the Panthers this season. It starts in the face-off circle, continues through ball possession and ends with shots finishing in the cage.

Face-off, get-off specialist Brian McGarvey won 18 of 25 draws on the night to assure his club ample possession. With those possessions, the Panthers used a wide variety of attackers to break down the Ephrata defense. Nine different CY players scored.

“We came out and played great tonight,” Muller said. “We made it our night and when we play our game, it’s really tough to stop us. With our offense, we can just keep coming at you with a lot of people. We’ve averaged about eight different goal-scorers a game and you just don’t see that at the high school level that much.”

Looking for another win vs. Hempfield: After enjoying a bye in Monday’s first round, the Panthers will have a few extra days to prepare for a Black Knights squad they defeated 11-6 earlier this month.

While Muller’s squad controlled that game rather handily, the CY coach was aware that Hempfield was not at full strength back then. Thus, he’s fully expecting a close, hard-fought contest for the rematch.

“I expect that they’ll come over here this time with a little more confidence,” Muller said. “They’ll be a little more healthy and I think it’s going to be a good game.”

Jakob Terpak finished with three goals for Central, while Robert Wiley and Cade Campbell each scored twice for the Panthers.

OTHER BOYS' LACROSSE

Susquehannock 12, Lower Dauphin 8: At Lower Dauphin, the Warriors earned a District 3 Class 2-A quarterfinal triumph. The sixth-seeded Warriors improved to 12-5 after their eighth consecutive victory. Third-seeded Lower Dauphin finished at 12-5. LD jumped out a quick 2-1 lead, but the Warriors went on a 7-2 run to take an 8-4 halftime lead. Susquehannock then managed to keep LD at arm's length in the second half to grab the victory. The Warriors have clinched a state playoff berth. Susquehannock has not allowed an opponent to reach double digits in goals in their last 11 contests. In the semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday, Susquehannock will travel to second-seeded Lampeter-Strasburg (14-4). L-S earned a 19-9 quarterfinal win over seventh-seeded Conrad Weiser (10-8) on Wednesday.

Trinity 20, York Catholic 8: At Trinity, the Fighting Irish season came to a close with a District 3 Class 2-A quarterfinal setback. Top-seeded Trinity (15-1) controlled the action throughout, taking a 12-6 halftime lead. Eighth-seeded York Catholic finished at 10-7.

Hershey 16, New Oxford 11: At Hershey, the Colonials' best-ever season ended with a District 3 Class 2-A quarterfinal loss. Fourth-seeded New Oxford finished 12-4. Fifth-seeded Hershey improved to 14-5. The Colonials were making their first-ever district appearance. New Oxford jumped out to a 4-1 lead, only to see Hershey take a 6-5 halftime edge. The Trojans extended that lead to 11-7 after three quarters. New Oxford made a strong run to cut the margin to 12-11, but Hershey finished the game on a four-goal run to grab the win.

BASEBALL

Waynesboro 3, Spring Grove 1: At Spring Grove, the Indians plated two runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead and went on to capture the nonleague victory. For the Rockets, Brock Allison went 2 for 3 with one run scored, while Mark Luta started the game on the mound and threw 5 1/3 innings, striking out one, walking two and allowing one earned run. Spring Grove fell to 13-7. Waynesboro is 14-4.

Shippensburg 3, Gettysburg 1: At Shippensburg, the Greyhounds led 3-0 going into the top of the seventh and were able to hold on and capture the nonleague victory. Individually for the Warriors, Alex Meckley and Cody Furman each went 2 for 3, while Marshall Mott started the game on the mound and threw five innings, striking out seven, walking three and allowing one earned run in the losing effort. With the loss, Gettysburg fell to 13-7. Shippensburg is 10-9.

Fairfield 17, Christian School of York 1 (5 innings): At Christian School of York, Jake Myers led the Green Knights to the nonleague victory by going 3 for 4, including a homer and a double, with five RBIs and four runs scored. Also excelling for Fairfield were Nate Roberts (3 for 4, two doubles, two RBIs, run), Cody Valentine (homer, triple, three runs) and Andrew Koons (2 for 3, three RBIs, two runs).

SOFTBALL

Delone Catholic 16, York Catholic 1 (4 innings): At McSherrystown, Amy Anderson led the Squirettes to the York-Adams Division IV victory by going 3 for 3, including two doubles, with two RBIs and two runs scored, while also throwing all four innings on the mound, striking out five, walking two and allowing two hits to pick up the win. Delone also got big games from Emma Goddard (2 for 2, triple, two RBIs, two runs), Kathryn Keller (2 for 2, double, two runs, RBI) and Alma Partenza (triple, three RBIs, run). For the Irish, Gracelyn Kalbarczyk went 1 for 1 with one run scored, while Kelleigh Pollock went 1 for 2 with one RBI. Delone is 11-8.

Littlestown 11, Dover 1 (6 innings): At Littlestown, Bailey Smith led the Thunderbolts by belting a homer and a double, while collecting three RBIs. Littlestown’s Chelsey Stonesifer threw all six innings on the mound, striking out 12, walking two and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. Also for Littlestown, Carli Thayer went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and one run scored, while Megan Gorsuch homered and collected three RBIs. For the Eagles, Emma Pequignot went 2 for 3, including a double. Littlestown is 15-5.

Waynesboro 11, Spring Grove 1: At Spring Grove, the Indians plated eight unanswered runs from the third inning through the seventh inning to break open the game and secure the nonleague victory. For the Rockets, Aiyana Young went 2 for 3, including a double, while Eliza Lubbers doubled.

Gettysburg 7, Fairfield 1: At Gettysburg, Jenna Brasee led the Warriors to the victory by throwing a complete game on the mound, striking out six, walking three and allowing four singles to pick up the win. Gettysburg got big offensive efforts from Ella Andras (2 for 3, double, three RBIs, run), Kaelyn Blocher (2 for 3, two runs) and Rachel Keller (2 for 4, one RBI, one run). For the Green Knights, Alyssa Wiles went 1 for 1 with two walks. Gettysburg is 14-6.

Central York 10, Exeter 2: At Central, the Panthers finished off the regular season with a nonleague win to improve to 17-4 overall. Exeter dropped to 10-10.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com. Steve Heiser and Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.