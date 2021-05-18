Tuesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard
Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Tuesday, May 18. Scores will be posted as they become available:
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Fairfield at Hanover (DH), 3 p.m.
York Catholic at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Bermudian Springs at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Central Dauphin East at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at Millersburg, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
District 3 First Round
Class 3-A
Conestoga Valley at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Warwick at South Western, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A
Kennard-Dale at Berks Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
PIAA Class 3-A First Round
Dallastown 3, Hollidaysburg 2, F
SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE
Felton at East Prospect, 6 p.m.
Hallam at Stewartstown, 6 p.m.
Jacobus at Windsor, 6 p.m.
Conrads at York Township (Shryock Field), 6 p.m.
CENTRAL LEAGUE
Glen Rock at Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Vikings at Stoverstown, 6 p.m.