Tuesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Tuesday, May 18. Scores will be posted as they become available:

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Fairfield at Hanover (DH), 3 p.m.

York Catholic at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Bermudian Springs at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Central Dauphin East at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at Millersburg, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

District 3 First Round

Class 3-A

Conestoga Valley at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Warwick at South Western, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A

Kennard-Dale at Berks Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

PIAA Class 3-A First Round

Dallastown 3, Hollidaysburg 2, F

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Felton at East Prospect, 6 p.m.

Hallam at Stewartstown, 6 p.m.

Jacobus at Windsor, 6 p.m.

Conrads at York Township (Shryock Field), 6 p.m.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Glen Rock at Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Vikings at Stoverstown, 6 p.m.