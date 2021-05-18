TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Dallastown advances to state boys' team tennis quarterfinals

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Dallastown’s standout 2021 boys’ tennis season will last for at least a few more days.

The Wildcats advanced to the PIAA Class 3-A state quarterfinals on Tuesday with a 3-2 victory over District 6 champion Hollidaysburg in Altoona.

District 3 runner-up Dallastown received straight-set singles victories from Jonathan Arbittier at No. 2 and Andrew Chronister at No. 3. Aryan Saharan and Dylan Patel won the No. 2 doubles match in straight sets for Dallastown.

The York-Adams League Division I champion Wildcats improved to 20-1 and will next face Harriton, the fourth-place team from District 1, at 4 p.m. Friday at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Harriton advanced with a 3-0 first-round state win over District 11 champion Parkland on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Northeastern 8, Big Spring 6 (10 innings): At Big Spring, Owen Wilhide's RBI single scored Ryan Draggoo in the top of the 10th to break a 6-6 tie in the nonleague contest. Draggoo scored three runs and walked three times. Northeastern's Ryan Shindler threw 5 1/3 innings of relief, striking out six, walking one and allowing two runs to pick up the win. Nathan Toomey went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored for Northeastern, while Cole Eichelberger went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored.

Spring Grove 4, New Oxford 0: At Spring Grove, Beau Boyers led the Rockets to the York-Adams Division II victory by throwing a two-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking none. Also excelling for Spring Grove were Owen Sporer (3 for 4), Eli Tome (2 for 3, two RBIs), Luke Bailey (2 for 3, one RBI, run) and Nizeah Mummert (2 for 3, two runs). Spring Grove finished division play at 10-6 and improved to 13-6 overall.

Eastern York 8, York Catholic 4: At Wrightsville, Brody Hinkle led the Golden Knights to the York-Adams crossover victory by going 4 for 4, including two doubles and a triple, with three RBIs and one run scored. Also excelling for Eastern were Justin Ranker (3 for 4, double, run), Nate Dandridge (2 for 3), Austin Bausman (triple, three runs) and starting pitcher Quinton McNew (four innings pitched, seven strikeouts, one walk, one earned run allowed, win). For the Irish, Chase Ford went 2 for 3, while Anthony Catterall went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Division III champion Eastern finished 13-1 in the division and improved to 14-3 overall.

Cedar Cliff 6, Central York 0: At Central York, the Colts plated three runs in top of the fifth to take the lead and went on capture the nonleague victory. For the Panthers, Tyler Mummert went 1 for 2 with two stolen bases, while Grant Smeltzer started the game on the mound and threw four innings, striking out five, walking two and allowing one earned run, but took the loss. Central fell to 12-8 overall. Cedar Cliff is 14-5.

Hanover 5, Fairfield 2: At Hanover, Chase Roberts led the Nighthawks to the York-Adams Division IV victory by throwing a complete game, striking out 14, walking none and allowing five hits. Teammate Nathan Chronister went 2 for 3 with one run scored. For the Green Knights, Ethan O'Dell went 2 for 3.

SOFTBALL

Kennard-Dale 17, Cedar Cliff 1 (3 innings): At Fawn Grove, Lyla Ambrose led the Rams to the nonleague victory by going 3 for 3, including a homer and a double, with six RBIs and three runs scored. Also excelling for K-D were Rosella Stike (3 for 3, two RBIs, two runs), Brooke Ashenfelter (2 for 3, two runs, two RBIs), Carly Vaughn (2 for 3, three runs, one RBI) and Emma Coughenour (2 for 3, two runs, RBI). K-D improved to 18-2.

Millersburg 13, Fairfield 2 (5 innings): At Millersburg, the home team plated seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a commanding lead and went on to capture the nonleague victory. For the Green Knights, Alyssa Wiles went 2 for 3 with one run scored, while Sarah Devilbiss tripled with one RBI.

South Western 13, Red Lion 2: At Red Lion, the Mustangs continued their perfect season with a York-Adams crossover win, improving to 15-0 overall and 13-0 in Division II. The only thing standing between South Western and a perfect regular season is a home game against York Suburban (1-13) on Thursday. Red Lion fell to 6-11 overall and 6-9 in Division I.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO’Linda contributed to this report.