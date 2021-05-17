Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Monday, May 17. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Littlestown at James Buchanan, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

Trinity at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at Greencastle, 4:14 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Fairfield at Hanover (DH), 3 p.m.

Eastern York at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

Solanco at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

District 3 Class 3-A First Round

Dallastown at Manheim Twp., 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A First Round

Berks Catholic at York Catholic, 6 p.m.

Palmyra at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.