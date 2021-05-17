MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Susquehannock rolls to win in District 3 2-A boys' lacrosse opener

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Susquehannock rolled to a 19-4 boys' lacrosse win over Palmyra on Monday night.

The victory came in the first round of the District 3 Class 2-A playoffs.

The Warriors improved to 11-5 on the season. They've won seven straight games.

GLEN ROCK — It's not how you start, but how you finish.

That cliche certainly rings true with the Susquehannock boys' lacrosse team.

The Warriors may have gotten off to an uncharacteristically slow start this year for one of the more storied programs in the York-Adams League.

After dropping to 4-5 following a hard-fought defeat against Cumberland Valley, the Glen Rock boys found their groove over the last half of the season.

Winners of six straight to end the regular season, the Warriors entered Monday's District 3 Class 2-A first-round contest with Palmyra looking to extend that streak.

Behind a strong game from junior Ben Tomasic, the Susquehannock squad did just that.

Tomasic, called perhaps the best off-the-ball attacker in the Y-A League this season by Warriors coach Tom Mayne, scored seven times while assisting on three others, helping the Warriors cruise to an impressive 19-4 triumph.

The victory not only extended sixth-seeded Susquehannock's winning-streak to seven, it also set up a pivotal showdown Wednesday evening in the quarterfinals against No. 3 seed Lower Dauphin (12-4). The winner of the that contest will clinch a berth in the upcoming PIAA Class 2-A state draw.

"It was pretty awesome," Tomasic said. "Lately in the season we've been able to play well as a team and share the ball and possess and I think we did a good job of that today."

Strong faceoff game: The Warriors (11-5) were able to dominate in large part because of a strong night at the faceoff circle. Susquehannock won 23 of 26 draws, which allowed Tomasic and his mates to do what they do best.

"We have two really good faceoff guys," Mayne said of sophomores Brad Bennett and Trent Lewis. "And, for any team, if you win faceoffs, you've got an advantage. And we've competed well against some of the top talent in the area and when we're not dominating, we should at least have some opportunities."

Lower Dauphin will present a challenge: When his club takes on Lower Dauphin, Mayne doesn't expect the stat sheet to be anywhere near as lopsided as it was Monday night. Susquehannock scrimmaged LD earlier in the season. While just a scrimmage, LD had the upper hand back then. But, as Mayne pointed out, that was nearly two months ago.

"I'm happy with the way we're playing right now," he said. "I think that we are never out of a game and that we can play with anybody. And we know them (LD). They have a good squad, but we're a team that has been growing."

That's especially the case defensively. The Warriors have not allowed more than seven goals in any of their last eight contests.

"We've learned a lot over the year and through some pretty hard losses we've had over the year," Mayne said of a 9-7 setback against Dallastown as well as a 7-6 loss against CV.

"And instead of losing confidence in themselves, they've took coaching and other things and have elevated their game to another level to play better. So we're not the same team, and I'm sure they are not either, but I hope that we're more improved than them since then."

No. 11 seed Palmyra finished 7-9.

OTHER BOYS' LACROSSE

York Catholic 13, Berks Catholic 10: At York Catholic, the Fighting Irish outscored the Saints 5-1 in the final quarter to rally for the District 3 Class 2-A first-round victory. Brennan Witman led the Irish by scoring a game-high five goals and adding one assist. Also excelling for York Catholic were Preston Boeckel (three goals, assist), Matt Gick (two goals, two assists), Adam Lake (goal, two assists) and Danny Devitt (two goals). No. 8 seed York Catholic 10-6 moves on to the quarterfinals and will visit No. 1 seed Trinity (14-1) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. No. 9 seed Berks Catholic finished at 7-7.

Manheim Twp. 16, Dallastown 9: At Manheim Township, the Wildcats saw their season end with a District 3 Class 3-A first-round setback. No. 10 seed Dallastown finished at 11-6. No. 7 seed Manheim Township improved to 10-4.

BASEBALL

Eastern York 4, Delone Catholic 3: At McSherrystown, Owen Shimmel led the Y-A D-III champion Golden Knights to the crossover victory by throwing 6 1/3 innings, striking out five, walking three and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. Also for Eastern, Austin Bausman went 2 for 4 with one run scored, Drew Dellinger went 2 for 4 and Justin Ranker doubled with one run scored and two walks. For the Squires, Aiden Wittmer went 2 for 3 with one run scored. Eastern is 13-3 overall. Delone fell to 11-8.

Kennard-Dale 12, Fairfield 0 (6 innings): At Fairfield, Jason Williams connected for a grand slam to lead the Rams. Also for K-D, Lucas Nagel went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored; Ryan Schubert went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI; Tyler Nagel doubled with three runs scored and two walks; and Adam Loucks threw a six-inning shutout, striking out eight, walking three and allowing two hits to pick up the win. K-D is 11-8 overall.

Susquehannock 3, Red Lion 2: At Glen Rock, Joey Smith led the Warriors to the victory by throwing five innings, striking out seven, walking one and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. Also for Susquehannock, Logan Houser went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored, while David Barrett went 2 for 2. For the Lions, Jacob Earnest went 2 for 2 with one RBI, while Jason Kreiger went 2 for 3 and also threw five innings, striking out six, walking none and allowing two earned runs, but took the loss. Susquehannock is 12-6. Red Lion is 10-9.

South Western 9, Northeastern 3: At Manchester, Kamden Truelove connected for a grand slam in the top of the seventh to help the Mustangs pull away in the York-Adams Division I game. Also excelling for South Western were Levi Loughry (2 for 4, two RBIs), Ty Cromer (2 for 4) and Josh Berzonski (four innings of relief, four strikeouts, zero walks, two hits allowed, win). For the Bobcats, Nathan Toomey went 2 for 3 with one RBI. South Western is 10-7.

New Oxford 2, Dover 1 (8 innings): At New Oxford, Mason Weaver led the Colonials to the York-Adams Division II victory by throwing a complete game, striking out four, walking one and allowing six hits to pick up the win. Weaver also went 3 for 4 at the plate with one run scored. Teammate Aden Hafer went 2 for 3 with one run scored. For the Eagles, Owen Kennell went 2 for 4, including a double, while Ben Leib threw five innings, striking out eight, walking two and settling for a no-decision.

York Catholic 9, York Tech 4: At York Catholic, Anthony Catterall led the Irish the York-Adams Division IV victory by throwing five innings, striking out 11, walking four and allowing two hits to pick up the win. Also for YC, Sean McKeague went 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI, while Ryan Kerchner doubled with two runs scored and one RBI.

Gettysburg 3, Greencastle-Antrim 0: At Greencastle-Antrim, Tegan Kuhns led the Warriors to the nonleague victory by throwing 6 1/3 shutout innings, striking out seven and walking two to pick up the win. Teammate Marshall Mott doubled and collected three RBIs. Gettysburg is 14-6.

Littlestown 7, James Buchanan 2: At James Buchanan, Andrew Olvera led the Thunderbolts to the nonleague victory by throwing a complete game, striking out seven, walking none and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. Also for Littlestown, Colby Hahn went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Ryan Jones went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored. Littlestown is 11-7.

Camp Hill 7, Biglerville 5: At Camp Hill, the Canners plated three runs in the top of the seventh , but were unable to make the full comeback and dropped the nonleague contest. Individually for the Canners, Cameron Hartzell went 1 for 2 with one run scored, one RBI and three walks. Biglerville fell to 13-6. Camp Hill is 12-5.

Trinity 22, Bermudian Springs 2: At York Springs, the Shamrocks plated 14 runs in the top of the seventh to put the game away. For the Eagles, Blake Young went 1 for 3 with one run scored.

SOFTBALL

Kennard-Dale 13, Northeastern 4: At Fawn Grove, Julie Rubelmann led the Rams to the victory by going 3 for 5, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI. Rubelmann also pitched a complete game, striking out three, walking one and allowing two earned runs to pick up the victory. Also for K-D, Rosella Stike went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored, Lyla Ambrose went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Stacy Schultz went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. For the Bobcats, Emma Jackson went 2 for 4, including a triple, with one run scored; Brooke Frey went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI; and Abigail Clipp went 2 for 3 with one run scored. K-D is 17-2.

West York 7, Dover 4: At Dover, Rylyn Fant led the Bulldogs to the York-Adams Division II victory by going 3 for 5, including a homer and a double, with three runs scored and two RBIs. Also excelling for West York were Kourtney Hartzell (3 for 4, double, RBI, run), Savanah Bortner (2 for 4, double, two RBIs, two runs), Jaylin Belton (2 for 4, double, RBI), Cameron Bair (2 for 3, run) and Dorian Ilyes (five innings of scoreless relief, four strikeouts, one walk, win). For the Eagles, Madison Harrington doubled with two RBIs, while Cameryn Sturgeon tripled with one RBI and one run scored. West York is 11-8 overall.

Eastern York 8, Delone Catholic 0: At McSherrystown, Morgan Estes led the Golden Knights to the crossover victory by throwing a six-hit shutout, striking out 14 and walking two. Also shining for Eastern was Allison Cook (2 for 3, double, run, RBI). For the Squirettes, Amy Anderson doubled. Eastern is 13-5 overall and Delone is 10-8 overall.

New Oxford 13, Red Lion 2 (5 innings): At New Oxford, Jordan Hess led the Colonials to the York-Adams Division I victory by going 4 for 4, including a grand slam, with four runs scored and five RBIs. Also for New Oxford, Autumn Lehigh went 3 for 3 with four RBIs, Alyssa Walters went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and Mallory Topper went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI. For the Lions, Emma Waltemyer went 2 for 3, while Makenna Michael went 2 for 3 with one run scored.

Gettysburg 15, York Catholic 0 (3 innings): At Gettysburg, Abby Hurst led the Warriors to the York-Adams crossover victory by going 2 for 2, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. Also for Gettysburg, Kaelyn Blocher went 1 for 2 with three stolen bases, three runs scored, one RBI and two walks, while Emily Delacruz went 1 for 1 with two runs scored and one RBI. Gettysburg is 13-6.

Fairfield 16, Hanover 0 (3 innings): At Hanover, Cameryn Swartz went 1 for 1 with three runs scored and two RBIs to lead the Green Knights to the York-Adams Division IV victory. Also for Fairfield, Grace Bigham had three runs scored, three walks and one RBI, while Vicky Menjivar had three RBIs, two runs scored and two walks. As a team the Green Knights took advantage of 23 walks.

Fairfield 12, Hanover 2 (5 innings): At Hanover, Swartz went 3 for 3 with two runs scored to lead the Knights. Also for Fairfield, Cristina Hamilton went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored; Alyssa Wiles went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored; and Ellie Snyder doubled with three runs scored and one RBI. For the Hawkettes, Keana Noel tripled and doubled and one run scored.

Solanco 11, Susquehannock 3: At Glen Rock, the Mules plated seven runs in the top of the fourth to help secure the nonleague victory. For the Warriors, Kelsey Gemmill went 3 for 4, including a solo homer, while Jocelyn Davis went 2 for 4 with one run scored.

Biglerville 7, Camp Hill 2: At Camp Hill, the Canners plated six runs in the top of the seventh to secure the nonleague victory. Individually for the Canners, Olivia Miller went 3 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored, two stolen bases and one RBI; Alexis Pickett went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and one run scored; MacKensie Vance went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored; and McKenzie Weigle went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com. Steve Heiser and Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.