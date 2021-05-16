York-Adams League sends 17 teams into District 3 action in boys' volleyball and lacrosse

STEVE HEISER

District 3 has released its 2021 pairings for boys’ lacrosse, girls’ lacrosse and boys’ volleyball.

A total of 17 York-Adams League programs have earned berths – six in boys’ volleyball, six in girls’ lacrosse and five in boys’ lacrosse.

Unbeaten Central York is No. 1 seed in 3-A boys’ lacrosse: The list of local programs earning district berths is led by the unbeaten Central York boys’ lacrosse program, which is seeded No. 1 in the district 3-A field and earned a first-round bye into Wednesday’s quarterfinals. The Y-A champion Panthers are 17-0. In the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Central will play host to the winner of Monday’s first-round contest pitting No. 9 Ephrata (12-4) at No. 8 State College (10-4).

The only other Y-A boys’ team to make the district 3-A lacrosse playoffs was Dallastown, which grabbed the No. 10 seed at 11-5. The Wildcats will travel to No. 7 seed Manheim Twp. (9-4) at 7 p.m. Monday.

In district 2-A boys’ lacrosse, New Oxford (12-3) grabbed the No. 4 seed and earned a first-round bye. In Wednesday quarterfinals at 7 p.m., the Colonials will play host to the winner of Monday’s first-round match pitting No. 12 Red Land (9-9) at No. 5 Hershey (12-5).

Susquehannock and York Catholic also made the district 2-A boys’ lacrosse field. Susquehannock (10-5) grabbed the No. 6 seed and will play host to No. 11 seed Palmyra (7-8) at 7 p.m. Monday in first-round action. York Catholic (9-6) earned the No. 8 seed and will play host to No. 9 seed Berks Catholic (7-6) at 6 p.m. Monday in the first round.

Trinity (14-1) is the district 2-A top seed in boys’ lacrosse.

Irish seeded No. 2 in 2-A girls’ lacrosse: In girls’ lacrosse, Y-A champion York Catholic (15-1) earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.

In Thursday’s quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m., York Catholic will play host to the winner of Tuesday’s first-round match pitting No. 10 Spring Grove (9-7) at No. 7 Lampeter-Strasburg (12-6). The SG-LS match is slated for a 7 p.m. start.

Susquehannock (12-2) captured the No. 4 seed and a first-round by in the 2-A girls’ field. In Thursday’s quarterfinals at 7 p.m., the Warriors will play host to the winner of Tuesday’s first-round battle pitting No. 12 Harrisburg Christian (6-5) at No. 5 Red Land (14-3).

In another 2-A first-round girls’ match at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, No. 9 Kennard-Dale (10-7) will travel to No. 8 Berks Catholic (11-6).

Twin Valley (16-1) is seeded No. 1 in 2-A district girls’ lacrosse.

In 3-A girls’ lacrosse, South Western (14-2) earned the No. 5 seed and will play host to No. 12 Warwick (9-7) in a first-round match at 7 p.m. Tuesday. At the same time in another 3-A girls’ first-round contest, No. 8 New Oxford (12-3) will play host to No. 9 Conestoga Valley (12-4).

Hershey (16-0) is the top seed in the district 3-A girls’ lacrosse field.

Bobcats, Trojans each earn No. 3 seeds in boys’ volleyball: In boys’ volleyball, Northeastern and York Suburban each grabbed No. 3 seeds in district action.

In a 3-A first-round match, Northeastern (13-0) will play host to No. 14 State College (7-7) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

In other first-round district 3-A boys’ volleyball matches at 7 p.m. Thursday, No. 10 Dallastown (12-6) is at No. 7 Wilson (12-4), No. 11 Red Lion (10-5) is at No. 6 Warwick (13-1) and No. 13 Central York (8-3) is at No. 4 Palmyra (15-1).

Central Dauphin (16-1) is the No. 1 seed in the 3-A boys’ district volleyball field.

In 2-A boys’ volleyball district action, Suburban (13-2) got a first-round bye and will play host to No. 6 Linville Hill Christian (6-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday in a quarterfinal battle. York Catholic (10-2), a first-year program, is seeded No. 5 in 2-A boys’ volleyball. The Fighting Irish also got a first-round bye and will travel to No. 4 Manheim Central (10-3) in a quarterfinal match at 7 p.m. Monday, May 24.

Lower Dauphin (15-2) is the No. 1 seed in the district 2-A boys’ volleyball bracket.

