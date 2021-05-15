FRIDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Gettysburg picks up impressive nonleague baseball win vs. Red Land

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Gettysburg picked up an impressive 5-2 nonleague baseball victory over Red Land on Friday.

Braden Manning pitched 4 2/3 shutout innings to get the win on the mound against a powerhouse Patriots lineup, striking out five and walking one.

Alex Meckley homered for the Warriors, while Cody Furman doubled with two RBIs.

Gettysburg plated four first-inning runs and never looked back.

Benny Montgomery and Brady Ebbert each had two hits for Red Land.

Gettysburg improved to 12-6. Red Land is 12-4. The Patriots are No. 2 in the District 3 Class 5-A power ratings. Gettysburg is No. 8 in those same ratings.

OTHER BASEBALL

Spring Grove 12, Carlisle 3: At Carlisle, Eli Tome had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs and a run scored for the Rockets, while Nizeah Mummert add two hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Spring Grove’s Cam Gracey doubled with two RBIs. Jett Smith pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs to get the win. Beau Boyers pitched two shutout innings of relief. Spring Grove improved to 12-6 with the nonleague win.

Northeastern 13, Hershey 4: At Hershey, Owen Willhide (two hits, homer, three RBIs, two runs) powered the Bobcats to the nonleague victory. Northeastern also got big offensive games from Kurtis Keller (two hits, two RBIs, two runs), Nathan Moser (two hits, RBI, run), Andy Srebroski (two hits, two runs) and Ryan Draggoo (two hits, double, two runs). Moser went six innings on the mound to get the win, allowing four runs.

Susquehannock 8, York Catholic 1: At Glen Rock, Logan Houser struck out 13 in 5 2/3 innings to get the win, allowing zero earned runs. Garrett Wilson finished up with 1 1/3 hitless, shutout innings for the Warriors. Susquehannock’s offense was led by Ben Laubach (two hits, three RBIs, run), David Barrett (two hits, two RBIs) and Luke Geiple (two hits, double, run). Susquehannock improved to 11-6.

West York 5, York Suburban 1: At West York, Matt Knisley pitched a complete-game two-hitter to get the win on the mound. He didn’t allow an earned run, while striking out eight and walking one. Alex Bard had two RBIs for the winners, while Blaise Tanner doubled with two runs scored, an RBI and three walks. The loss dropped Suburban to 12-6. West York is 4-15.

Donegal 4, Eastern York 3: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights dropped the nonleague decision. Eastern’s Drew Dellinger pitched six innings and gave up three earned runs. Austin Bausman (two doubles, two runs) and Quinton McNew (two hits, RBI) led Eastern’s offense. McNew also pitched a shutout inning in relief. Eastern fell to 12-3 overall. Donegal is 8-11.

New Oxford 15, Red Lion 1 (5 innings): At Red Lion, Jesse Bitzer pitched a complete game for the Colonials, allowing one hit and one run, with seven strikeouts and three walks. Mason Weaver (four hits, triple, two runs, RBI), Grant Jacoby (two hits, three RBIs, three runs), Luke Rickrode (two hits, homer, three RBIs, two runs), Brendan Holmes (two hits, double, two RBIs, two runs) and Aden Hafer (two hits, two runs) paced the Colonials offense.

York Tech 15, West Shore Christian 5: At West Shore Christian, Kaden Rogers (four hits, triple, three RBIs, three runs), Tyler Bond (three hits, two RBIs, run), Ashton Hess (two hits, three runs) and Dylan Lawler (two hits, double, run) led Tech’s 14-hit attack. Matthew Saylor got the win on the mound, going 6 2/3 innings and allowing two earned runs. He struck out eight, walked two and gave up four hits.

Biglerville 9, James Buchanan 1: At Mercersburg, Nolan Miller pitched a complete-game two-hitter for Biglerville, striking out three and walking one. Biglerville’s offense was powered by Ben Angstadt (two hits, two RBIs, run), Eli Weigle (two hits, double, RBI, run), Connor Orner (two hits, two runs), Kolton Trimmer (two hits, RBI, run) and Gavin Taylor (two hits, run). The Canners improved to 13-5 with the nonleague victory.

Delone Catholic 12, Fairfield 3: At Fairfield, the Squires collected their fourth consecutive victory to improve to 10-7 overall. Jake Sherdel (three hits, two runs, RBI), Ryan Moore (three hits, two RBIs, run) and Aidan Wittmer (two hits, three RBIs, run) led Delone’s offense. Ryan Wildasin allowed two runs over five innings to get the win.

Selinsgrove 6, Kennard-Dale 2: At Selinsgrove, Jason Williams pitched a complete game in the nonleague loss, allowing three earned runs. He struck out six and walked one. K-D fell to 10-8.

SOFTBALL

Susquehannock 13, York Suburban 3 (5 innings): At Glen Rock, Sydney Lambdin led the Warriors with two hits, including a homer, to go with four RBIs and a run scored. Brooke Bosley got the win on the mound, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing one earned run. Susquehannock also got big offensive games from Amaya Wheeler (two hits, three runs, RBI), Kelsey Gemmill (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Allison Karst (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Joceyln Davis (two RBIs, run) and Alexa Wood (two RBIs, run). Suburban was led by Jasmin Negron (two hits, RBI) and Ainsley Bond (two hits).

West York 11, Dover 1 (5 innings): At West York, Rylyn Fant (homer, double, three RBIs, three runs) paced the Bulldogs’ 10-hit attack. McKenzie Tapias pitched a complete-game four-hitter to get the win on the mound. She didn’t allow an earned run. Tapias also had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs. Kourtney Hartzell (two hits, three runs) and Jaylin Belton (double, two RBIs, run) also shined for West York. Kendall Noel had two hits and an RBI for Dover.

Spring Grove 8, Carlisle 1: At Carlisle, the Rockets took the nonleague victory behind Trista Hershey’s complete-game six-hitter. She struck out four without a walk. Hershey also shined at the plate with three hits, including a homer, with three RBIs and a run scored. Siera Guinard (two hits, double, two runs, RBI) and Katie Gartrell (two hits, double, RBI, run) also excelled for Spring Grove.

Northeastern 18, Camp Hill 4 (5 innings): At Manchester, Erin Finnegan (three hits, four RBIs, two doubles, run) and Pepper Markel (three hits, homer, double, three runs, two RBIs) led the Bobcats to the nonleague win.

James Buchanan 12, Biglerville 3: At Mercersburg, the Canners got just two hits in the nonleague loss.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.