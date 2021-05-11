TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Dallastown, Hershey to face off for district boys' tennis title

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Dallastown and Hershey will finally get their long-awaited boys’ tennis showdown.

The two unbeaten District 3 Class 3-A powers were scheduled to play three different times during the regular season this spring. Three times the match was postponed.

Now, the Wildcats and the Trojans are set to face off for the District 3 3-A title at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Both teams earned semifinal victories on Tuesday at HRC. Top-seeded Dallastown beat fifth-seeded Palmyra, 3-0, while second-seeded Hershey downed third-seeded Penn Manor, 5-0.

Dallastown improved to 19-0, while Hershey now stands at 15-0.

Both the Wildcats and the Trojans have assured themselves of state playoff berths.

In its win over Palmyra on Tuesday, Dallastown got a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles from Andrew Chronister. The Wildcats also got doubles triumphs from Bobby Nicholson and Cameron Koons (6-4, 6-2 at No. 1) and Aryan Saharan and Dylan Patel (6-3, 6-1 at No. 2).

The No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches were not completed because the outcome of the team match had already been determined. Dallastown’s Daniel Wu was leading the No. 1 match, 7-6, 3-1, while the Wildcats’ Jonathan Arbittier was trailing in the No. 2 match, 7-6, 2-1.

SOFTBALL

Central York 11, New Oxford 3: At New Oxford, Ava Beamesderfer led the Panthers to the York-Adams Division I victory by going 3 for 4 at the plate, including a double, with three RBIs. On the mound, she threw a complete game, striking out two, walking three and allowing two earned runs. Also for Central, Brynn Weigle went 4 for 5 with two runs scored; Rylee Dreyer went 3 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs; Ellie Hsieh went 3 for 5, including a double, with two runs scored; Emma Keller went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI and two walks; and Savanna Aspey went 2 for 5, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI. For the Colonials, Jordan Hess went 2 for 4 with one RBI. Central finished at 12-3 in Division I and improved to 15-3 overall.

Spring Grove 14, York Suburban 4: At Suburban, Siera Guinard led the Rockets to the York-Adams crossover victory by going 4 for 4, including a double, with three runs scored and three RBIs. Also for Spring Grove, River Schneeman went 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI, Abbey Moul went 2 for 4 with one run scored and Kendal Parks threw six innings, striking out four and walking three to pick up the win. Parks also went 1 for 2 at the plate with one RBI and two walks.

Littlestown 15, Gettysburg 3 (5 innings): At Littlestown, Carli Thayer led the Thunderbolts to the York-Adams Division III victory by going 3 for 4, including a homer and a double, with three runs scored and three RBIs. Also for Littlestown, Bailey Smith went 3 for 4 with three RBIs; Chelsey Stonesifer went 3 for 4, including a homer, with two runs scored; and Bailey Rucker went 2 for 3 with four runs scored and one RBI. For the Warriors, Kaelyn Blocher went 2 for 2 with one run scored. Littlestown improved to 11-3 in the division and 13-4 overall. Gettysburg is 12-5 overall and 10-5 in the division.

Biglerville 20, York Catholic 5 (3 innings): At Biglerville, Olivia Miller led the Canners to the York-Adams Division IV victory by going 2 for 2, including a triple, with four RBIs and four runs scored. Also for Biglerville, MacKensie Vance tripled with three runs scored and one RBI, while Abigail Reckard had three RBIs and two runs scored. For the Irish, Kelleigh Pollock doubled.

South Western 13, West York 4: At West York, the Mustangs scored six unanswered runs in the final two innings to pull away for the York-Adams Division II victory. Individually for the Bulldogs, Rylyn Fant homered with two RBIs, while Jaylin Belton also homered. South Western improved to 10-0 in the division and 12-0 overall.

BASEBALL

South Western 9, Central York 7: At Hanover, the Mustangs trailed 7-3 going into the bottom of the sixth, but plated six runs that inning to take the lead and went on to capture the York-Adams Division I victory. Jett Smith led the Mustangs individually with three RBIs. Also for the Mustangs, Abhijeet Turka went 2 for 3 with one run scored, Austin Long went 2 for 4 with one RBI and Aaron Hughes threw five innings, striking out two, walking three and allowing two hits in a no-decision. For the Panthers, Grant Smeltzer doubled with two RBIs. Smeltzer also threw five innings, striking out eight and walking none in a no-decision. Also for Central, Cole Grady doubled with two RBIs, while Josh Marquard doubled with two runs scored and one RBI. South Western improved to 7-5 in the division and 9-5 overall, Central finished at 9-6 in the division and 11-7 overall.

Susquehannock 10, York Tech 1: At Glen Rock, Ben Laubach led the Warriors to the York-Adams crossover victory by going 2 for 4, including a homer, with three runs scored and five RBIs. Also for the winners, Jeffery Wagner went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Luke Geiple doubled with three RBIs and Brayden Heaps threw five innings, striking out five, walking four and allowing two hits to pick up the win. For the Spartans, Gus Giacopelli went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI. Susquehannock is 8-3 in Division III and 9-5 overall.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Central York 3, Eastern York 0: At Wrightsville, the Panthers won the York-Adams League match, 25-9, 25-16, 25-14. Individually for the Golden Knights, Sylar Hinkle had eight digs and three kills, while Easton Smith had six assists and three digs. No Panthers statistics were available. Central finished at 8-3 in the league and improved to 8-3 overall. The Panthers are No. 13 in the latest District 3 Class 3-A power ratings. The top 14 teams in the final power ratings, set after Friday's games, will make the district 3-A field. Central is No. 8 in the state in 3-A, according to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.

South Western 17, Kennard-Dale 11: At Hanover, Lexi Plesic led the Mustangs to the York-Adams League victory by scoring six goals. Also for the Mustangs, Katie Yocum had four goals and two assists, Ella Baker had two goals and three assists and Kloey Batchellor had two goals and two assists. For the Rams, Amanda Merrick had three goals and one assist, Olivia Waltrup had two goals and one assist and Sydney Fowler scored two goals. South Western finished league play at 10-2 and improved to 14-2 overall. K-D finished at 8-4 in the league and fell to 10-7 overall.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.