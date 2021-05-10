MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: York Catholic, Susquehannock roll, set up girls' lacrosse showdown

STEVE HEISER

The showdown for the York-Adams League girls’ lacrosse title is now officially set.

York Catholic and Susquehannock each earned easy victories on Monday to remain unbeaten in league play.

The Irish rolled at Spring Grove, 19-4, while Susquehannock cruised past visiting Eastern York, 16-6.

Those two wins set up a battle of league unbeatens when York Catholic visits Susquehannock at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

York Catholic will enter at 13-1 overall and 10-0 in the league. Susquehannock will enter at 12-1 overall and 11-0 in the league.

A Warriors win on Wednesday will give them the outright league championship.

An Irish win on Wednesday will give YC at least a share for the league crown. The Irish, if they win Wednesday, will then have to beat West York at home on Thursday to grab the outright title.

OTHER GIRLS’ LACROSSE

New Oxford 12, Kennard-Dale 11: At New Oxford, Hannah Zimmer led the Colonials to the York-Adams League victory by scoring four goals. Also for New Oxford, Ally Mathis had two goals and two assists, Hailey Linebaugh scored three goals, Morgan Sauter had two goals and one assist and Sydney Winpigler had one goal and two assists. For the Rams, Mikayla Hostler scored four goals and added one assist, Amanda Merrick scored three goals and Aisley Berdoll scored two goals. New Oxford improved to 8-3 in the league and 11-3 overall. K-D is 8-3 in the league and 10-6 overall.

South Western 22, Chambersburg 2: At Chambersburg, the Mustangs cruised to the nonleague road win to improve to 13-2 overall. South Western is No. 5 in the District 3 3-A power ratings.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

York Catholic 15, Spring Grove 9: At York, the Fighting Irish ended a three-game slide to improve to 8-5 overall and 6-5 in the league. YC is No. 8 in the District 3 2-A power ratings. Preston Boeckel led the Irish on Monday by scoring five goals and adding one assist. Also for YC, Danny Devitt scored five goals, while Adam Lake scored two goals. For the Rockets, Jake Delaughter scored four goals, while Will Hilker scored two goals and added two assists.

Dallastown 17, West York 2: At Dallastown, the surging Wildcats stormed to their fifth consecutive triumph to improve to 11-5 overall and 10-3 in the York-Adams League. Dallastown is No. 9 in the District 3 Class 3-A power ratings.

South Western 21, Chambersburg 3: At Hanover, the Mustangs rolled to their seventh consecutive triumph with the nonleague victory. South Western is now 10-5 overall. The Mustangs are No. 15 in the District 3 Class 3-A power ratings.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, Berks Catholic 0: At York, the Fighting Irish rolled, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16, continuing their strong first-ever season. The Irish were led by Brady Walker (seven kills, three aces, three blocks), Luke Forjan (10 kills, eight digs, three aces), John Forjan (27 assists), Nick Phillips (nine kills, two blocks) and Colin Smith (four kills, six digs, two aces). YC is 7-2 and has won five consecutive matches. Berks Catholic is 6-9.

Dallastown 3, Carlisle 0: At Dallastown, the Wildcats continued their strong season with the nonleague victory. Dallastown is now 11-5 overall. The Wildcats have won four consecutive matches and eight of nine. Dallastown is 8-2 in the York-Adams League and No. 9 in the District 3 Class 3-A power ratings.

New Oxford 3, Eastern York 0: At New Oxford, the Colonials rolled 25-17, 25-21, 26-24. New Oxford was led by Aden Strausbaugh (13 kills), Caleb Kaiser (20 digs) and Noah Haines (26 assists, 10 digs). Eastern’s leaders were Skylar Hinkle (eight digs, nine kills) and Easton Smith (18 assists).

