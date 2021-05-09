SATURDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Susquehannock girls get big lacrosse win against South Western

STEVE HEISER

Susquehannock and York Catholic are headed for York-Adams League girls’ lacrosse showdown.

The Warriors (11-1 overall) edged South Western on Saturday, 9-8, to remain unbeaten in league action at 10-0.

YC (12-1 overall) is also unbeaten in league play at 9-0.

The Warriors and the Irish are scheduled to face off at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Susquehannock.

South Western, meanwhile, after Saturday’s loss, dropped to 12-2 overall and 8-2 in the league.

Wednesday’s York Catholic-Susquehannock battle will also have District 3 Class 2-A playoff seeding implications. YC is No. 2 in the district 2-A power ratings, while Susquehannock is No. 4.

Both YC and Susquehannock will have to take care of some other league business before Wednesday’s showdown. Susquehannock plays host to Eastern York (6-6) on Monday. YC is at Spring Grove (8-6) that same day. After the Susquehannock game on Wednesday, YC finishes the regular season at home against West York (2-12) on Thursday.

In Saturday's game, Addison Roeder powered Susquehannock with three goals and two assists. Cecelia Wilson (two goals) and Kathryn Burke (goal, assist) also excelled for the Warriors.

Lexi Plesic had four goals for South Western, while Katie Yocum added two goals.

BASEBALL

Dallastown 2, Penn Manor 0: At Dallastown, Colin Ahr pitched a no-hitter for the Wildcats, striking out nine and walking four in a nonleague contest. Chandler Powell homered for the Wildcats, while Cam Flinchbaugh and Riley Thomas each doubled. Thomas drove in a run and Flinchbaugh scored a run for Dallastown (14-3).

Susquehannock 11, Central Dauphin East 1 (5 innings): At C.D. East, the Warriors won the nonleague contest behind a big offensive day from Ben Laubach (two hits, triple, four RBIs, run). A.J. Miller (two hits, double, two RBIs, run) and Logan Houser (double, three RBIs, run) also excelled for Susquehannock (8-5). Four Susquehannock pitchers combined on a two-hitter, striking out a combined nine batters.

Kennard-Dale 1, Hamburg 0: At Fawn Grove, Jason Williams and Collin Roach combined on a four-hit shutout for K-D (10-5) in the nonleague game. Williams pitched four innings and Roach pitched three innings in relief to get the win. Williams also drove in the game’s only run in the sixth inning. Hamburg fell to 12-7.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Central York 11, Hempfield 6: At Central, the Panthers remained unbeaten on the season with a nonleague win featuring two District 3 powers. Central improved to 14-0, while Hempfield dropped to 12-2. Dallastown is No. 1 in the District 3 Class 3-A power ratings, while Hempfield is No. 4. Jakob Terpak (four goals, assist), Jimmy Kohr (two goals assist), Robert Wiley (two goals), Cade Campbell (goal, assist) and Dayton Bagwell (goal, assist) paced the Panthers.

