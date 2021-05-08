FRIDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Dallastown boys' lacrosse team continues strong recent surge

STEVE HEISER

The Dallastown boys’ lacrosse team continued its strong recent play on Friday with a 13-6 road triumph at York Catholic.

The Wildcats have won three consecutive games and five of their last six contests to improve to 9-5 overall and 9-3 in the York-Adams League. York Catholic fell to 7-5 overall and 5-5 in the league.

Both teams appear in solid position to make the District 3 playoffs. Dallastown is No. 9 in the 3-A power ratings, while York Catholic is No. 8 in the 2-A power ratings. The top 12 teams in each class will make the district playoffs. The power ratings deadline is Thursday.

Dallastown was led Friday by Mason Bowman (four goals, assist), Colin Hughes (two goals, two assists), Evan Mitchell (three goals), Coleton Mahoney (two goals, assist) and Josh Heromin (two assists).

The YC stat leaders were Adam Lake (four goals), Austin Cremen (goal, assist), Matt Glick (two assists) and Luke Gertzen (goal, assist).

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

South Western 25, West York 3: At Hanover the Mustangs cruised to improve to 12-1 overall and 9-1 in the York-Adams League. South Western was led by Katie Yocum (six goals, two assists), Ella Baker (two goals, five assists), Lexi Plesic (five goals), Leah Leonard (four goals), Kloey Batchellor (four assists) and Olivia Krouse (two goals, two assists).

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3 Susquehannock 0: At Glen Rock, the Fighting Irish won 25-22, 26-24, 25-10 to improve to 6-2 overall. The YC stat leaders were Brady Walker (eight kills, five digs, two aces), Luke Forjan (nine kills, nine digs, three aces), John Forjan (15 assists) and Nick Phillips (five kills, six digs, one block). Susquehannock fell to 6-7.

Red Lion 3, New Oxford 0: At New Oxford, the Lions rolled past New Oxford, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17 to finish off a strong regular season at 10-5 overall and 8-3 in the York-Adams League. The Lions look set to earn a District 3 Class 3-A playoff berth. They are No. 11 in the latest District 3 3-A power ratings. The top 14 teams will make the district 3-A field when the final power ratings are set this coming Friday.

BOYS’ TENNIS

York-Adams players eliminated: None of the York-Adams League boys’ tennis players in the District 3 singles tournaments were able to advance to semifinal action.

The only local player to earn a win was Cooper Wheeler in 3-A, who captured his first-round match over Andrew Rajaratnam of Manheim Central, 6-4, 6-0, before suffering a quarterfinal loss to fourth-seeded Curtis Rabatim of Penn Manor, 6-2, 6-0. Wheeler recently won the York-Adams 3-A singles crown.

Dallastown’s Jonathan Arbittier and Daniel Wu and York Suburban’s Parker Lando suffered first-round 3-A losses. Lando did take third-seeded Andy Chen of Hershey to three sets before losing.

In 2-A, Susquehannock’s Andy Snyder, Bermudian Springs’ Brett Laughman and West York’s Matt Fuentes suffered first-round losses.

None of the York-Adams players were seeded in the tournaments.

BASEBALL

Cedar Cliff 6, West York 4 (5 innings): At Cedar Cliff, Jeff Minot had three hits, including a double, with an RBI and a run scored in a losing cause. Matt Knisley and Brayden Harris each doubled for West York. Harris drove in two runs and scored once, while Knisley scored one run.

