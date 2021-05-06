THURSDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Northeastern sews up York-Adams League boys' volleyball title

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Northeastern dominated its longtime rival from Central York on Thursday night in Manchester to wrap up the York-Adams League regular-season boys' volleyball championship.

The match scores were 25-12, 25-16, 25-19.

Coach Matt Wilson's Bobcats improved to 10-0 in the league and 12-0 overall. Northeastern has won each of those matches by 3-0 scores, for an overall season mark of 36-0.

Northeastern has one league match left, Tuesday at Susquehannock. The Bobcats, however, have a two-game lead in the loss column over both York Suburban and Dallastown, making their league lead insurmountable.

Central dropped to 7-3 overall and in the league.

Joel Braswell led the Bobcats with 12 kills and four digs. Also for Northeastern, Tanner Sadowski had 32 assists and seven digs, Brian Warrender had seven kills and seven digs and Tristan Schraudner had 14 digs and three aces.

For the Panthers, Kyle Fontes had nine kills and 4.5 blocks, while Brandt Kelbaugh had 13 digs and four aces and Zac Saffin had 19 assists.

Both Northeastern and Central entered Thursday’s match ranked among the top 10 teams in the state in Class 3-A, according to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Northeastern came in at No. 2, while Central came in at No. 8.

In the latest District 3 3-A power ratings, Northeastern is No. 3 behind Cumberland Valley (13-1) and Central Dauphin (14-1). Central is No. 14. The top 14 teams in the final power ratings on May 14 will make the district 3-A field.

OTHER BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

West York 3, Eastern York 1: At West York, the Bulldogs won the York-Adams League match 26-24, 15-25, 25-20, 25-21. Individually for the Golden Knights, Easton Smith had 10 digs, 13 assists, four kills and five aces, while Skylar Hinkle had 12 digs, four kills and three blocks, and Ryan Knuth had 10 kills and three aces. No Bulldogs statistics were available.

BASEBALL

Dallastown 10, Gettysburg 9: At Gettysburg, Evan Beach went 2 for 4, including a homer, and finished with three RBIs to lead the Wildcats to the York-Adams cross-over victory. Also for Dallastown, Conner Barto went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored; Andrew Jones went 3 for 5, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI; Colin Ahr went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored; and Cam Flinchbaugh went 2 for 4 with three runs scored. For the Warriors, Logan Moseley went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Marshall Mott went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and Alex Meckley went 3 for 5, including a double, with two runs scored. Dallastown improved to 11-2 in Division I and 13-3.

Central York 11, Red Lion 3: At Red Lion, Alex Barger went 2 for 3, including a triple, with two runs scored and one RBI to lead the Panthers to the York-Adams Division I victory. Also for Central, Tyler Dehoff went 2 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs; Ethan Levine went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored; and Owen Hutchinson went 2 for 5, including a triple, with two RBIs and one run scored. For the Lions, Ryan Stabley went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Brandon Ritchey went 2 for 3 with one RBI. Central improved to 9-4 in the division and 11-5 overall.

West York 10, Dover 1: At Dover, Tanner Blaise led the Bulldogs to the York-Adams Division II victory by going 3 for 3, including two doubles, with six RBIs. Also for West York, Jeff Minot went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored, while Matt Knisley threw a complete game, striking out five, walking one and allowing seven singles. For the Eagles, Owen Kennell went 2 for 3.

Eastern York 7, Bermudian Springs 5: At York Springs, Justin Ranker led the Golden Knights to the York-Adams Division III victory by belting a triple and a double, with three RBIs and one run scored. Also for Eastern, Owen Shimmel went 2 for 4 with one RBI, Drew Dellinger went 2 for 4 with one run scored and Evan Rishell threw 5 2/3 innings of relief, striking out 10, walking two and allowing four earned runs to pick up the win. For the Eagles, Connor Shaw went 2 for 4, while Blake Young doubled with two RBIs. Eastern improved to 9-1 in the division and 10-2 overall.

South Western 6, Spring Grove 5 (8 innings): At Hanover, the Mustangs plated the game-winning walk-off run in the bottom of the eighth to capture the York-Adams cross-over victory. Ty Cromer led the Mustangs by going 2 for 4, including a homer. Also for South Western, Austin Long went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, Levi Loughry went 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI and starting pitcher Josh Berzonski threw five innings, striking out eight, walking two and allowing two earned runs to record a no-decision. For the Rockets, Brook Allison tripled with four RBIs, while Landon Bailey went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Beau Boyers went 2 for 4.

Kennard-Dale 12, Middletown 6: At Fawn Grove, Jason Williams led the Rams to the nonleague victory by going 2 for 2, including a homer, while collecting five RBIs. Also for K-D, Tyler Nagel went 2 for 2 with four runs scored, two RBIs and three walks; Collin Roach went 2 for 3 with three runs scored; and Koy Swanson went 2 for 5, including a double, with five RBIs and one run scored. K-D is 9-5 overall.

York Tech 14, Harrisburg 4 (6 innings): At Spry, Gus Giacopelli led the Spartans to the nonleague victory by going 3 for 3, including a triple and a double, with three RBIs and one run scored. Giacopelli also threw all six innings on the mound, striking out seven, walking three and allowing one earned run. Also for Tech, Kaden Rogers went 2 for 2 with one run scored; Tyler Bond went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored; and Dylan Lawler went 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI.

Delone Catholic 16, Fairfield 1 (4 innings): At McSherrystown, Wyatt Schussler went 2 for 3, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Squires to the York-Adams Division IV victory. Also for Delone, Avery Kuntz went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Brodie Collins went 2 for 3 with one run scored and Jake Sherdel went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored.

Biglerville 8, York Catholic 1: At Biglerville, Eli Weigle led the Canners to the York-Adams Division IV victory by throwing 4 2/3 innings, striking out five, walking five and allowing no earned runs. Teammate Kolton Trimmer doubled with two RBIs and one run scored.

SOFTBALL

Central York 10, Red Lion 5: At Red Lion, Rylee Dreyer led the Panthers to the York-Adams Division I victory by belting two doubles, to go with four RBIs and one run scored. Also for Central, Riley Nace went 2 for 4, including a triple, with two runs scored and one RBI, while Ava Beamesderfer threw four innings, striking out four, walking one and allowing one earned run. For the Lions, Makenna Michael went 2 for 4. Central improved to 10-3 in the division 13-3 overall.

South Western 14, Spring Grove 2: At Spring Grove, Morgan Stalnecker led the Mustangs to the York-Adams cross-over victory by going 4 for 5, including a triple, with four runs scored. Also for South Western, Jordyn Resetar went 3 for 5, including a homer, with four RBIs and two runs scored; Cora Rebert went 3 for 5, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored; and Kinsley Proepper had a grand slam and a double, finishing with five RBIs. For the Rockets, Siera Guinard homered with two RBIs. South Western improved to 8-0 in Division II and 10-0 overall.

Dallastown 5, New Oxford 3: At New Oxford, Samantha Parker led the Wildcats to the York-Adams Division I victory by going 1 for 2 at the plate with one run scored and two walks, while also starting the game on the mound and throwing four innings, striking out one, walking none and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. For the Colonials, Mallory Topper went 3 for 4, while teammate Paige Dill went 2 for 2. Dallastown improved to 11-1 in the division and 14-3 overall.

West York 13, York Suburban 1 (5 innings): At Suburban, Savanah Bortner led the Bulldogs to the York-Adams Division II victory by going 4 for 4, including a triple, with seven RBIs and two runs scored. Also for West York, Rylyn Fant went 3 for 4, including two doubles, with four runs scored and one RBI; Dorian Ilyes went 3 for 4, including two doubles, with three runs scored and one RBI; Kourtney Hartzell went 3 for 4 with three runs scored, and also threw a five-inning complete game, striking out nine, walking one and allowing one hit; and Haley Krewson went 2 for 4 with one run scored.

Fairfield 7, Delone Catholic 6: At McSherrystown, the Green Knights plated three runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead and went on to capture the York-Adams Division IV victory. Individually for the Green Knights, Ellie Snyder went 2 for 4 with two stolen bases, one RBI and one run scored, while teammate Kira Weikert connected for homer and collected two RBIs. For the Squirettes, Alma Partenza had a homer and a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Amy Anderson had a double and a triple with one RBI and one run scored.

Harrisburg 16, York Tech 1 (5 innings): At Spry, the Spartans trailed 7-1 after three innings of play and were unable to recover, dropping the nonleague contest.

Trinity 15, Biglerville 0 (4 innings): At Trinity, Olivia Miller connected for the Canners lone hit in the nonleague contest.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

York Catholic 21, Dallastown 4: The Irish rolled behind big games from Ella Linthicum (six goals, two assists), Sydney Mentzer (five goals, three assists), Olivia Staples (five goals), Jess Daugherty (four assists), Grace Doyle (three assists), Sam Mullen (two goals) and Shannon Staples (goal, assist). YC is now 12-1 overall and 9-0 in the York-Adams League.

New Oxford 27, Red Lion 1: At Red Lion, Bethany Cohee led the Colonials to the York-Adams League victory by scoring five goals and adding four assists. Also for New Oxford, Eryn Little had five goals and three assists, Ally Mathis had five goals and one assist, Hannah Zimmer had four goals and two assists and Sydney Winpigler had three goals and four assists. New Oxford improved to 7-3 in the league and 10-3 overall.

Susquehannock 20, Dover 2: At Glen Rock, the Warriors cruised to improve to 10-1 overall and 9-0 in the York-Adams League.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

West York 12, Delone Catholic 5: At West York, Connor Michael led the Bulldogs to the York-Adams League victory by scoring one goal and adding four assists. Also for West York, Tyler Michael had three goals and one assist, Nate Jones had two goals and two assists, Gary Lucky had two goals and one assist and Brady Holloran and Hunter Richter each scored two goals.

Red Lion 12, York Catholic 11: At York Catholic, Jack Gulley led the Lions to the York-Adams League victory by scoring four goals and adding one assist. Also for the Lions, Luke Miller had three goals and one assist, while Mikey Wilburn scored two goals. For the Irish, Austin Cremen scored four goals, Preston Boeckel scored two goals and added four assists and Matt Gick scored three goals. Red Lion improved to 10-2 in the league and 10-5 overall. YC fell to 5-4 in the league and 7-4 overall.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Dallastown 4, Ephrata 1: At Dallastown, the top-seeded Wildcats grabbed the District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinal victory over eighth-seeded Ephrata. Jonathan Arbittier and Andrew Chronister won in singles for Dallastown, while Bobby Nicholson/Cameron Koons and Dylan Patel/Aryan Saharan won in doubles. All of the Wildcats’ wins came in straight sets. Dallastown’s Daniel Wu lost a three-setter at No. 1 singles. Dallastown is now 18-0, while Ephrata finished 12-1. In Tuesday’s semifinals at the Hershey Racquet Club, Dallastown will face fifth-seeded Palmyra (14-2), which downed fourth-seeded Cedar Crest, 3-2, in their quarterfinal. Cedar Crest finished 11-3.

Penn Manor 4, South Western 1: At Millersville, the sixth-seeded Mustangs dropped their District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinal to the third-seeded Comets. Chase Anderson and Derek Cracium won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles for South Western’s only point. The Mustangs finished 9-2. Penn Manor improved to 12-0.

BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Fairfield 102, York Tech 39: At Fairfield, the Green Knights were led individually by Marcus Pruy winning the 100 and 200 dashes, Jacob Ogle winning the high jump and pole vault, Declan Phelan winning the 110 and 300 hurdles and Gabe Schubring winning the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. Fairfield improved to 6-0 in York-Adams Division III, winning the division crown.

Fairfield 104, Hanover 45: At Fairfield, the Green Knights were led individually by Marcus Pruy winning the 100 and 200 dashes, while Declan Phelan winning the 110 and 300 hurdles.

GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Fairfield 109, York Tech 25: At Fairfield, Ava Deming led the Green Knights to the York-Adams Division III victory by capturing first in the 100, 200 and long jump. Also for Fairfield, Natalie Brown won the shot put and discus, while Emma Dennison won the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

Fairfield 96, York Tech 49: At Fairfield, Ava Deming led the Green Knights to the York-Adams Division III victory by taking first in the 100 dash, 200 dash and long jump. Teammate Emma Dennison won the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. For the Hawkettes, Reagan Wildasin won the javelin and shot put.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.