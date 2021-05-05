WEDNESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Morgan Estes shines on mound, at plate in Eastern's softball win

STEVE HEISER

At this point in the season, every win is precious for the Eastern York softball team.

The surging Golden Knights picked up another precious victory on Wednesday with a 7-0 victory over Bermudian Springs.

The Knights are trying desperately to make the District 3 Class 4-A playoffs. Only the top eight teams in the final power ratings on Thursday, May 20, will make the district 4-A field. Right now, Eastern sits at No. 7 in those ratings.

Wednesday, Morgan Estes came up big for Eastern. She threw a shutout, striking out eight, walking four and allowing five hits to pick up the win. She also connected at the plate, going 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored.

Eastern also got solid offensive performances from Kelsey Felix (3 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored), while Tatium Livelsberger went 2 for 4.

Eastern improved to 9-3 in the division and 10-4 overall. The Knights have won five consecutive games.

Bermudian fell to 8-5 in the division and 9-7 overall.

OTHER SOFTBALL

Littlestown 6, Gettysburg 2: At Gettysburg, Chelsey Stonesifer led the Thunderbolts to the York-Adams Division III victory by throwing a complete game, striking out seven, walking four and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. Also for Littlestown, Megan Gorsuch went 2 for 4, Bailey Smith went 2 for 3, including a solo homer, and Carli Thayer had a homer and collected four RBIs. For the Warriors, Ella Andras went 2 for 4. Littlestown improved to 10-3 in the division and 12-4 overall. Gettysburg fell to 10-5 in the division and 12-5 overall.

BASEBALL

Susquehannock 11, Littlestown 0 (5 innings): At Susquehannock, A.J. Miller led the Warriors the York-Adams Division III victory by going 3 for 3, including two triples, with four RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Susquehannock, Ben Laubach went 3 for 3, including a triple, with three runs scored; Luke Geiple went 2 for 3, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored; and Brayden Heaps threw the final two innings of shutout relief, striking out five, walking none and allowing one hit. Susquehannock improved to 7-3 in the division and 7-5 overall. Littlestown fell to 9-4 in the division and 9-7 overall.

Gettysburg 5, York Suburban 1: At Gettysburg, Tegan Kuhns led the Warriors to the York-Adams Division II victory by throwing 6 2/3 innings, striking out six, walking three and allowing three hits to pick up the win. Kuhns also went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs. Also for Gettysburg, Marshall Mott went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored, while Bryce Rudisill hit a solo homer. Gettysburg improved to 8-5 in the division and 9-5 overall. Suburban fell to 8-5 in the division and 10-5 overall.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Conrad Weiser 5, Susquehannock 0: At Conrad Weiser, the Warriors’ championship season came to a close with a District 3 Class 2-A quarterfinal loss. Sixth-seeded Susquehannock, the York-Adams Division II champion, finished at 9-3. Third-seeded Conrad Weiser improved to 19-1.

