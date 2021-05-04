TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Top seeds from Dallastown, Susquehanock roll to doubles titles

STEVE HEISER

The No. 1 seeds certainly lived up to their advance billing at the York-Adams boys’ tennis doubles tournaments this week.

The Dallastown team of Daniel Wu and Jonathan Arbittier won the Class 3-A championship and the Susquehannock combo of Andy Snyder and Colin Brusse took the 2-A crown.

Neither of those teams lost a set during their eight combined matches in the tournaments.

For Snyder, it was his second York-Adams 2-A title within four days. He also took the league’s 2-A singles crown on Saturday.

In the 3-A title match, Wu and Arbittier downed their Dallastown teammates, Bobby Nicholson and Cameron Koons, 6-2, 6-0. Nicholson and Koons had entered the tournament unseeded.

In the 3-A semifinals, Nicholson and Koons upset the second-seeded team of Cooper Wheeler and Andre Nadeau from Red Lion, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Wheeler was coming off a league 3-A singles crown on Saturday.

In the other 3-A semifinal, Wu and Arbittier beat the fourth-seeded team of Alex Guy and Derek Cracium of South Western, 6-1, 7-5.

In the third-place 3-A match, Wheeler and Nadeau beat Guy and Cracium, 6-4, 6-2.

In the 2-A championship contest, Snyder and Brusse beat the fourth-seeded team of Charlie Zitto and Antonio Corona of Hanover, 6-2, 6-1.

In the 2-A semifinals, Snyder and Brusse downed the third-seeded combo of Matt Fuentes and Jaydon Vu of West York, 6-3, 6-1. Zitto and Corona took their semifinal match over the second-seeded team of Brett Laughman and Nate Edmondson of Bermudian Springs, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Laugman and Edmondson then took the third-place match over Fuentes and Vu, 6-3, 6-3.

SOFTBALL

Dallastown 5, Northeastern 3: At Manchester, the Wildcats plated three runs in the top of the seventh and went on to capture the York-Adams Division I victory. Ashton Crump led the Wildcats by going 3 for 4, including a homer, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Dallastown, Logan Orpitz went 2 for 4 with one run scored, while Gabby Fowler started the game on the mound and threw five innings, striking out five, walking three and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. Dallastown improved to 10-1 in the division and 13-3 overall.

South Western 10, New Oxford 8: At Hanover, Amalee Reed's three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh clinched the York-Adams cross-over walk-off victory. Also for unbeaten South Western, Kinsley Proepper went 3 for 4, including a homer, with two runs scored, while Ryleigh Sprague went 2 for 4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored. For the Colonials, Jordan Hess went 2 for 3 with one RBI. South Western improved to 7-0 in Division II and 9-0 overall.

Eastern York 5, Littlestown 1: At Wrightsville, Morgan Estes led the Golden Knights to the York-Adams Division III victory by throwing a complete game, striking out four, walking one and allowing four singles to pick up the win. Estes also helped herself out at the plate by scoring two runs, stealing two bases and walking three times. For the Thunderbolts, Rebecca Green went 2 for 3. The Knights connected for only two singles at the plate but took advantage of seven walks and four Littlestown miscues. Eastern improved to 9-3 in the division and 9-4 overall. Littlestown fell to 11-4 overall and 9-3 in the division.

West York 8, Susquehannock 5 (8 innings): At Glen Rock, the Bulldogs plated three runs in the top of the eighth to take the lead and went on to capture the York-Adams Division II victory. Savanah Bortner led the Bulldogs by going 3 for 4, including two doubles, with four RBIs and one run scored. Also for West York, Rylyn Fant went 2 for 2, including a double, with three runs scored and three walks; Dorian Ilyes went 3 for 5 with one run scored and one RBI; Kourtney Hartzell went 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI; and Jaylin Belton went 2 for 5 with one RBI. For the Warriors, Brooke Bosley went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs.

York Tech 11, Biglerville 9: At Biglerville, the Spartans broke an 8-8 tie in the top of the seventh when they plated three runs and went on to capture the York-Adams Division IV victory. Individually for the Spartans, Mackenzie Zeinkiewicz went 3 for 5, with four RBIs and one run scored, while Kiera Devor and Josilyn Bond each picked up two RBIs. For the Canners, Olivia Miller went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Alexis Pickett went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored. Tech improved to 7-6 in the division and 9-6 overall.

BASEBALL

Biglerville 10, York Tech 0 (5 innings): At Biglerville, Logan Brewer led the Canners to the York-Adams Division IV victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing 4 2/3 innings, striking out eight, walking two and allowing one hit to pick up the win. Also for Biglerville, Carmen Hartzel went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Austin Black went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored. For the Spartans, Austin Castro doubled. Biglerville improved to 8-4 in the division and 9-5 overall.

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Dover 86, New Oxford 64: At Dover, the Eagles were led individually by Cameron Fetrow, who won the long jump and triple jump; Teziah Howard, who won the 100 and 200 dashes; and Tyler Rackley, who won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. For the Colonials, Nate Clyde won the 110 hurdles and 400 dash. Dover improved to 5-1 in York-Adams Division II.

York Suburban 75, Gettysburg 75 (YS wins on tiebreaker): At Suburban, the Trojans won the York-Adams Division II meet in tiebreaker fashion. The Trojans took first in 10 events compared to the Warriors' eight first-place finishes. Individually for the Trojans, Cole Adams captured first in the 1,600 and 3,200, while Logan Zeiders won the 200 and 400. Suburban finishes division play at 6-1 and has now at least captured a tie for the division crown. Gettysburg fell to 5-1.

South Western 110, Central York 40: At Hanover, Dustin Edwards led the Mustangs to the York-Adams Division I victory by taking first in the high jump, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Also for South Western, Charles Gaither won the shot put and discus, while Jaden Knisley won the long jump and pole vault. For the Panthers, Christian Henry won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. South Western improved to 4-0 in the division. Central is 3-2.

Littlestown 95, Delone Catholic 47: At Littlestown, Dante Elliot led the Thunderbolts to the York-Adams Division III victory by taking first in the triple jump, long jump and high jump. Teammate William Shoemaker won the 100 and 200 dashes.

GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Dover 95, New Oxford 54: At Dover, the Eagles were led individually by Summer Hogan, who captured first in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs; Riley Mulder, who won the 100 and 200 dashes; Cierra Miller, who won the javelin and long jump; and Gemma Galligani, who won the 300 hurdles and triple jump. Dover improved to 4-2 in York-Adams Division II.

Central York 77, South Western 73: At Hanover, the Panthers captured first in two of the three relays to help secure the York-Adams Division I victory. For the Mustangs, Maddie Lehker won the high jump and triple jump, while Kayla Leppo captured first place in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Central improved to 4-1 in the division. South Western is 2-2.

Delone Catholic 116, Littlestown 36: At Littlestown, the Squirettes were led by Makenna Mummert, who captured first in the long jump, high jump and triple jump, while teammate Abby Jacoby won the 100 and 200 dashes and 100 hurdles. Delone finished York-Adams Division III play at 6-0 and has also now captured the divisional crown.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Susquehannock 20, Northern York 0: At Glen Rock, in nonleague action, the Warriors picked up their second consecutive 20-0 win to improve to 9-1 overall. Northern fell to 4-11.

South Western 13, Eastern York 5: At Hanover, the Mustangs rolled to the York-Adams victory to improve to 11-1 overall and 8-1 in the league. Eastern fell to 6-5 overall and 5-3 in the league.

York Catholic 17, Central York 3: At Central, the Irish rolled to the York-Adams League win to improve to 11-1 overall and 8-0 in the league. Central fell to 5-9 overall and 4-6 in the league.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Central York 19, York Catholic 3: At York Catholic, Jimmy Kohr led the Panthers to the York-Adams victory by scoring five goals and adding two assists. Also for Central, Jerin Williams and Cade Campbell each scored three goals and added two assists, while Robbie Wiley and Jake Terpak each scored two goals and added one assist. For the Irish, Matt Gick scored one goal and added one assist. Central improved to 10-0 in the league and 13-0 overall. York Catholic fell to 5-3 in the league and 7-3 overall.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Eastern York 3, Kennard-Dale 0: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights rolled to a 25-12, 25-19, 25-22 York-Adams League win. Eastern was led by Easton Smith (15 assists, four kills, three aces), Skylar Hinkle (eight digs, seven kills, seven aces) and Landen Hoffman (10 assists).

Central York 3, Dover 0: At Central, the Panthers rolled to the York-Adams win to move to 7-2 overall and 7-2 overall. They have won four consecutive matches. Dover is 2-9 overall and in the league. In the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 3-A rankings, Central was slotted No. 8 in the state.

Northeastern 3, Spring Grove 0: At Manchester, the Bobcats rolled, 25-15, 25-12, 25-16, to improve to 11-0 overall and 8-0 in the York-Adams League. Northeastern was ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 3-A in the latest PCVA rankings. Spring Grove fell to 5-6 and 5-5.

