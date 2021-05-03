MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Red Lion halts Dallastown's nine-game win streak in baseball

STEVE HEISER

For the Red Lion baseball team, Monday afternoon couldn’t have gone a whole lot better.

The Lions traveled to Dallastown and returned home with a 4-3 victory over their arch-rivals.

It was Red Lion’s second win of the season over the Wildcats, allowing the Lions to sweep the two-game regular-season series.

The Lions also halted the Wildcats’ nine-game winning streak.

And finally, the Lions boosted their own chances of making the District 3 Class 6-A playoffs.

The game was tied 1-1 through five innings before Red Lion erupted for three runs in the top of the sixth to take a 4-1 lead. Dallastown responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but the Wildcats couldn’t plate the equalizer.

Jason Krieger got the win, pitching 5 2/3 innings and allowing three runs. He struck out eight and walked one, while permitting six hits. Shane Guise got the save, pitching 1 1/3 innings of one-hit shutout relief. He struck out three and walked four.

Dallastown starter Conner Barto pitched well, allowing two runs over 5 1/3 innings, but took the tough-luck loss.

Red Lion’s offense was paced by Kyle Daugherty (three hits, two doubles, RBI, run) and Nick Hardesty (three hits, double, RBI). They had six of Red Lion’s nine hits. Jacob Earnest added a double and run scored for the winners.

Chandler Powell (two hits, run), Riley Thomas (two RBIs) and Andrew Jones (double, run) led Dallastown.

The first-place Wildcats dropped to 12-3 overall and 10-2 in York-Adams Division I. Red Lion improved to 7-6 overall and 6-5 in the division.

The loss ended Dallastown’s nine-game win streak. The last team to beat the Wildcats was Red Lion, at home, on April 8, 4-2.

The Lions are 14th in the latest District 3 6-A power ratings. Only the top 12 teams in the final power ratings on May 20 will make the district 6-A field. Dallastown is No. 4 in those same ratings.

BASEBALL

York Suburban 4, Spring Grove 2: At York Suburban, the Trojans plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a 2-2 tie and went on to capture the York-Adams Division II victory. Individually for the Trojans, Spencer Butz went 3 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored, while teammate Ian Korn started on the mound and threw five innings, striking out nine, walking three and allowing one earned run to receive a no-decision. For the Rockets, Landon Bailey went 2 for 3 with one RBI, while Jett Smith went 2 for 3, including a double. Suburban improved to 8-4 in the division and 10-4 overall. Spring Grove fell to 7-5 in the division and 9-5 overall.

Dover 6, Gettysburg 3: At Dover, Ben Leib led the Eagles to the York-Adams Division II victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out seven, walking two and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. Also for Dover, Sam Bortner went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored; Levi Goebeler went 2 for 3; and Shane Klinedinst went 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI. Dover improved to 4-7 in the division and 5-10 overall. Gettysburg fell to 7-5 in the division and 8-5 overall.

Northeastern 13, York High 0 (5 innings): At Manchester, Owen Wilhide led the Bobcats to the York-Adam Division I victory by going 2 for 2, including a homer, with five RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Northeastern, Andy Srebroski went 2 for 3, including a triple, with three RBIs, three runs scored and two stolen bases, while Connor Reeser started on the mound and threw four innings, striking out six, walking five and allowing one single to record the victory. Reeser also had a double at the plate, along with two RBIs.

New Oxford 7, West York 1: At West York, Jesse Bitzer led the Colonials to the York-Adams Division II victory by throwing a complete game, striking out five, walking one and allowing four singles to pick up the win. Also for New Oxford, Brennan Holmes went 3 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored; Luke Rickrode went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored; and Aden Hafer picked up three RBIs. For the Bulldogs, relief pitcher Ricky Peters threw 2 2/3 innings, striking out five, walking one and allowing no earned runs.

Hanover 6, Delone Catholic 5: At McSherrystown, the Nighthawks led 6-1 after 4 1/2 innings and held on for the York-Adams Division IV victory. Mason Smith led the Nighthawks by going 2 for 4. Teammate Chase Roberts threw 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out four, walking none and allowing one hit to pick up the save. For the Squires, Jake Sherdel went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

York Catholic 5, Fairfield 4: At Fairfield, the Irish broke a 4-4 tie when they plated the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run in the top of the seventh to secure the York-Adams Division IV victory. Individually for the Irish, Anthony Catterall went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored; Brady Walker went 2 for 4 with one run scored; Ted Skehan went 1 for 2 with two runs scored; and Luke Strayer homered with two RBIs. For the Green Knights, Cody Valentine went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and one run scored, while Jake Myers went 1 for 2 with two runs scored.

Eastern York 13, Lancaster Catholic 5: At Lancaster Catholic, Nate Dandridge led the Golden Knights to the nonleague victory by going 2 for 4, including a homer, with four RBIs. Also for Eastern, Justin Ranker went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored and two walks; Quinton McNew went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored; and Jake Myers went 1 for 2 with one RBI, one run scored and three walks. Eastern is 9-2 overall. Lancaster Catholic fell to 8-4.

SOFTBALL

Spring Grove 8, Central York 3: At Spring Grove, Siera Guinard led the Rockets to the York-Adams Division I upset by going 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for the Rockets, Ashley Snell went 2 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored, while Trista Hershey threw a complete game, striking out two and walking one to pick up the win. For the Panthers, Riley Nace had a triple and a double with one run scored and one RBI, while Ellie Hsieh doubled with one run scored and one RBI. Spring Grove improved to 4-7 in the division and 5-9 overall. Central fell to 9-3 in the division and 12-3 overall.

Dallastown 16, Red Lion 4 (5 innings): At Dallastown, Shauna Stotler led the Wildcats to the York-Adams Division I victory by connecting for a grand slam, while also scoring three runs and collecting six RBIs. Also for Dallastown, Ashton Crump went 2 for 3, including a homer, with four RBIs and three runs scored; Logan Opitz went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI; Samantha Parker went 2 for 4 with one run scored; and Elaina Winemiller went 1 for 2 with two runs scored, one RBI, two walks and two stolen bases. Dallastown improved to 9-1 in the division and 12-3 overall.

South Western 21, York Suburban 1 (4 innings): At Suburban, the Mustangs rolled to improve to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in York-Adams Division II. Jordyn Resetar led the Mustangs by slugging three homers and driving in five runs. Also for South Western, Kinsley Proeppers went 3 for 4, including a double, with three runs scored, while Maddy Hickman went 2 for 4, including a triple, with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Susquehannock 14, Dover 6: At Dover, Allison Karst led the Warriors to the York-Adams Division II victory by going 3 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI. Also for the Warriors, Sydney Lambdin went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two walks, while Sarah Owens and Jocelyn Davis each went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI. Warriors pitcher Brooke Bosley threw a complete game, striking out one, walking one and allowing two earned runs to pick up the win. For the Eagles, Rileigh Lunglhofer went 2 for 3 with two runs scored; Madison Harrington went 2 for 4, including a triple, with two RBIs and one run scored; Kendall Noel went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored; and Dakota Hockensmith went 2 for 4, including a triple, with one RBI.

Delone Catholic 11, Hanover 1 (5 innings): At McSherrystown, Amy Anderson led the Squirettes to the York-Adams Division IV victory by going 3 for 3, including two doubles, with three RBIs and two runs scored, while also throwing the complete five innings on the mound, striking out nine, walking five and allowing two singles to pick up the win. Teammate Kathryn Keller had two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs, while Olivia Kale went 2 for 2 with a double and two runs scored. Delone improved to 7-4 in the division and 8-5 overall.

Gettysburg 5, Bermudian Springs 4: At Gettysburg, the Warriors plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh to capture the walk-off victory. Jenna Brasee led the Warriors by throwing a complete game, striking out 11 and walking one to pick up the win. Also for Gettysburg, Abby Hurst went 2 for 3, while Kaelyn Blocher went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored. For the Eagles, Tori Murren went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored, while Ashlyn Smith went 2 for 4. Gettysburg improved to 11-3 in York-Adams Division III and 12-3 overall.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Koons, Nicholson pull off doubles upset: The Dallastown doubles team of Cameron Koons and Bobby Nicholson pulled off the biggest upset during Monday’s York-Adams League boys’ tennis doubles tournaments.

The first two rounds were played at Wisehaven Tennis Center.

Koons and Nicholson entered the Class 3-A event unseeded, but started the day with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Northeastern’s third-seeded team of Seth Sidle and Evan Gibbs. Koons and Nicholson followed that up with a second-round 6-1, 6-4 win over their teammates from Dallastown, Andrew Chronister and Anand Patel.

The other three 3-A seeded teams each rolled to pair of straight-set wins on Monday, as did all four seeded teams in 2-A.

The 3-A semifinals will pit Koons and Nicholson against the second-seeded team from Red Lion (Cooper Wheeler and Andre Nadeau), while the top-seeded team from Dallastown (Daniel Wu and Jonathan Arbittier) will face the fourth-seeded team from South Western (Alex Guy and Derek Cracium).

The 2-A semifinals will feature the top-seeded team from Susquehannock (Andy Snyder and Colin Brusse) against the third-seeded team from West York (Matt Fuentes and Jaydon Vu), and the second-seeded team from Bermudian Springs (Brett Laughman and Nate Edmondson) against the fourth-seeded team from Hanover (Antonio Corona and Charlie Zitto).

The semifinals, finals and consolations are now scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at South Western.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Spring Grove 3, Eastern York 0: At Wrightsville, the Rockets won the York-Adams League matchup, 25-8, 25-18, 25-10. For the Golden Knights, Sylar Hinkle had five digs and four kills, while Ethan Nikolaus had three digs and two assists. No Rockets statistics were available.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

New Oxford 22, York Suburban 2: At York Suburban, Eryn Little led the Colonials to the York-Adams League victory by scoring four goals and adding five assists. Teammates Hannah Zimmer and Sydney Winpigler each scored three goals and added two assists, while Ally Mathis scored three goals and added one assist. New Oxford improved to 6-3 in the league and 9-3 overall.

BOYS' LACROSSE

York Catholic 14, Eastern York 5: At York Catholic, Austin Creman led the Irish to the York-Adams League victory by scoring seven goals and adding three assists. Also for YC, Preston Boeckel scored two goals and added two assists, while Matt Gick scored two goals. For the Golden Knights, Jake Crumling scored three goals. York Catholic improved to 5-2 in the division and 7-2 overall.

South Western 15, West York 11: At West York, Brady Halloran led the Bulldogs with four goals and two assists. Teammate Connor Michael scored three goals and added one assist. No Mustangs statistics were available. South Western improved to 6-4 in the York-Adams League and 7-5 overall. West York fell to 3-3 in the league and 4-3 overall.

