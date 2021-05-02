SATURDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Players from Red Lion, Susquehannock take boys' tennis titles

STEVE HEISER

Red Lion’s Cooper Wheeler and Susquehannock’s Andy Snyder are the 2021 York-Adams League boys’ tennis singles champions.

In Saturday’s finals, Wheeler was the surprise winner in Class 3-A, while Snyder lived up to his billing as the No. 1 seed in 2-A.

Wheeler entered the 3-A tournament as the No. 3 seed, but he upset the No. 2 seed, Daniel Wu of Dallastown, in Friday’s semifinals, 6-2, 6-4, before taking down No. 4 seed Jonathan Arbittier, also of Dallastown, in the championship match, 1-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1.

Arbittier had advanced to the final by defeating the No. 1 seed, Parker Lando of York Suburban, in Friday’s semifinals, 6-3, 7-5.

Before their final matchup, neither Wheeler nor Arbittier had lost a set during the tournament.

In 2-A, Snyder left little doubt about the outcome, winning each of his four tournament matches in straight sets, never losing more three games in any of those sets.

In the title match, Snyder rolled past No. 2 seed Brett Laughman of Bermudian Springs, 6-1, 6-2.

In the third-place matches, Lando defeated Wu, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 in 3-A, while West York’s Matt Fuentes downed Susquehannock’s Colin Brusse 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-4. Fuentes entered as the No. 3 seed, while Brusse was the No. 6 seed.

The Y-A doubles tournaments begin Monday with the first and second rounds starting at 2 p.m., with 3-A at South Western and 2-A at Red Lion. The semifinals, finals and consolations for both classes are scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Tuesday at New Oxford.

Dallastown’s Wu and Arbittier are No. 1 seeds in 3-A, followed by Red Lion’s Wheeler and Andre Nadeau at No. 2, Northeastern’s Seth Sidle and Evan Gibbs at No. 3 and South Western’s Alex Guy and Derek Cracium at No. 4.

The 2-A doubles seeds are: Susquehannock’s Snyder and Brusse at No. 1, Bermudian’s Laughman and Nate Edmondson at No. 2, West York’s Fuentes and Jaydon Vu at No. 3 and Hanover’s Antonio Corona and Charlie Zitto at No. 4.

The District 3 Boys’ Tennis Singles Championship start Friday.

SOFTBALL

Central York earns pair of softball wins: At Central, the Panthers rolled to pair of mercy-rule nonleague softball wins to improve to 12-2 overall. The Panthers pounded James Buchanan, 15-3 in five innings, and Gov. Mifflin, 10-0 in in six innings. Against Gov. Mifflin, Central had just four hits, but took advantage of four Gov. Mifflin errors and five walks. Morgan Toot got the complete-game win vs. James Buchanan and combined with Ava Beamesderfer on a three-hit shutout vs. Gov. Mifflin. Emma Keller had two RBIs vs. Gov. Mifflin, while Rylee Dreyer scored two runs. Against James Buchanan, the Central hitting leaders were Keller (three hits, triple, three runs, RBI), Riley Nace (three hits, double, three runs, two RBIs), Brynn Weigle (three hits, double, triple, two runs), Kyra Schultz (two hits, four RBIs, run), Dreyer (two hits, two runs, RBI) and Savanna Aspey (two hits, two runs, RBI).

New Oxford 5, Spring Grove 4: At New Oxford, Alyssa Walters tripled and scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh to give New Oxford the walk-off victory. Walters finished with two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Kaity McNew (two hits, double, RBI, run), Jordan Hess (two hits, double, RBI, run) and Zoe Duggin (two hits, run) also excelled for New Oxford. Paige Dill pitched two innings of relief without giving up an earned run to get the win. Spring Grove’s Olivia Lillich had three hits and a run scored, while Mia Young had two hits and a run scored. Trista Hershey pitched a complete game for Spring Grove, while also belting a triple with an RBI and a run scored.

Lampeter-Strasburg 18, West York 2 (6 innings): At West York, Lampeter-Strasburg broke it open with an 11-run sixth inning. Dorian Ilyes (two doubles, RBI, run) and Kourtney Hartzell (two hits, RBI) led West York.

BASEBALL

Red Lion 10, Ephrata 1: At Red Lion, Shane Guise had three hits, including a double, to go with three RBIs in Red Lion’s nonleague triumph. Brandon Ritchey (two hits, triple, two runs, RBI) and Jacob Earnest (two hits, double, two runs) also excelled for Red Lion. Braylon Roberts and A.J. Lipscomb combined on a three hitter for the Lions. Roberts went 4 1/3 innings to get the win, allowing one run. Lipscomb pitched 2 2/3 hitless, shutout innings.

Bermudian Springs 16, York Catholic 0 (3 innings): At York Catholic, Dalton Reinert and Brandon Sims combined on the three-inning shutout for Bermudian. Reinert (two triples, three RBIs, three runs) and Dylan Myers (two hits, double, three RBIs, two runs) led the Eagles offense.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Susquehannock 20, Dallastown 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors improved to 8-1 overall and 8-0 in the York-Adams League with the easy victory. Addison Roeder (five goals, assist) and Sydney Marusko (four goals, assist) powered the Warriors, who are alone in first place in the league.

South Western 18, Exeter 6: At Reiffton, Lexi Plesic had seven goals and three assists in the nonleague victory to help the Mustangs improve to 10-1.

York Catholic 18, York Catholic 4: At Berks Catholic, the Irish cruised to the nonleague victory to improve to 9-1 overall.

